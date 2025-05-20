States Where You Are Most Likely to be the Victim of Cyber Crime FAMILY STOCK / Shutterstock.com

For better or worse, the advent of the internet has fundamentally altered everyday life in the United States. While the internet has opened up new channels of communication, entertainment, education, and ways of conducting business, it has also emerged as a new medium for criminal activity.

Key Points As the internet becomes increasingly integrated into everyday life, millions of Americans are exposed to greater risk of cyber crime.

According to FBI data, cybercrime rates have surged in recent years, with certain regions of the country becoming hotspots for fraud, identity theft, extortion, and other internet-enabled criminal activities.

Cyber crime is a broad term that covers multiple categories of criminal activity done over the internet — phishing scams, extortion, and personal data breaches being among the most common. Other FBI classifications of cyber crime include identity theft, credit card fraud, ransomware, and government impersonation — and federal data shows that these crimes are being committed with increasing frequency and effectiveness.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, fewer than half of all American households had an internet subscription in 2000. As of 2022, over 90% of households in the U.S. did. In recent years, the proliferation of smartphones has helped push the share of the U.S. population who regularly use the internet to over 93%. It is no coincidence that the rapid adoption of internet technology has occurred alongside a surge in cyber crime. When the FBI opened its Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) 25 years ago, it was managing approximately 2,000 reported incidents per month. Now, the IC3 receives an average of more than 2,000 complaints every day. (Here is a look at the mistakes that can make you a magnet for crime.)

Not only have cyber crimes become more common, these crimes have also become more harmful. As recently as 2020, the financial losses associated with cyber crime totaled less than $4 billion in the United States. As of 2024, $16.6 billion in losses were attributed to cyber crime, quadrupling over the last five years, and up 33% from 2023.

According to a recent IC3 report, there were nearly 860,000 incidents of reported cyber crime nationwide in 2024 — and in some parts of the country, these crimes were far more common than they were in others.

Using data from the FBI’s Internet Crime Report 2024, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the highest rates of cyber crime. States are ranked by number of reported incidents of cyber crime for every 100,000 people. All data in this story are from the FBI’s IC3, and are for the 2024 calendar year.

Cyber crime rates range anywhere from about 104 incidents for every 100,000 people, up to 915 per 100,000, depending on the state. It is important to note, however, that across the 50 states, an above-average cyber crime rate does not necessarily indicate greater financial losses for victims.

Nationwide, the loss associated with a single cyber crime incident averaged $19,372 in 2024. But in each of the two states with the highest cyber crime rates, average losses were less than $5,500. Conversely, in the two states with the lowest reported cyber crime rates, average losses per incident exceeded $21,000. (Here is a look at the 10 financial scams and frauds that every American over 50 needs to watch out for.)

These are the states with the highest cyber crime rates.

Why it Matters

CHUYN / Getty Images

As the internet has become ubiquitous in the United States, it has simultaneously exposed millions of Americans to the threat of cyber crime. According to the FBI, nearly 860,000 incidents of cyber crime were reported in 2024, resulting in some $16.6 billion in financial losses. While these crimes target victims of all age groups in every corner of the country, in certain states, rates of reported cyber crime are far higher than average.

50. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 104.2 per 100,000 people (3,068 total — 13th lowest of the 50 states)

104.2 per 100,000 people (3,068 total — 13th lowest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $65.6 million (16th lowest of the 50 states)

$65.6 million (16th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $21,387 (12th highest of the 50 states)

49. North Dakota

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 111.1 per 100,000 people (885 total — the lowest of the 50 states)

111.1 per 100,000 people (885 total — the lowest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $21.8 million (2nd lowest of the 50 states)

$21.8 million (2nd lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $24,669 (7th highest of the 50 states)

48. Nebraska

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 129.8 per 100,000 people (2,603 total — 11th lowest of the 50 states)

129.8 per 100,000 people (2,603 total — 11th lowest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $46.7 million (11th lowest of the 50 states)

$46.7 million (11th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $17,953 (25th highest of the 50 states)

47. Kentucky

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 134.4 per 100,000 people (6,165 total — 19th lowest of the 50 states)

134.4 per 100,000 people (6,165 total — 19th lowest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $73.9 million (18th lowest of the 50 states)

$73.9 million (18th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $11,990 (6th lowest of the 50 states)

46. Arkansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 137.3 per 100,000 people (4,240 total — 16th lowest of the 50 states)

137.3 per 100,000 people (4,240 total — 16th lowest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $51.7 million (12th lowest of the 50 states)

$51.7 million (12th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $12,197 (8th lowest of the 50 states)

45. Louisiana

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 140.4 per 100,000 people (6,455 total — 20th lowest of the 50 states)

140.4 per 100,000 people (6,455 total — 20th lowest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $87.4 million (21st lowest of the 50 states)

$87.4 million (21st lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $13,542 (11th lowest of the 50 states)

44. South Dakota

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 140.4 per 100,000 people (1,298 total — 3rd lowest of the 50 states)

140.4 per 100,000 people (1,298 total — 3rd lowest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $25.0 million (5th lowest of the 50 states)

$25.0 million (5th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $19,228 (20th highest of the 50 states)

43. Vermont

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 144.5 per 100,000 people (937 total — 2nd lowest of the 50 states)

144.5 per 100,000 people (937 total — 2nd lowest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $11.3 million (the lowest of the 50 states)

$11.3 million (the lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $12,044 (7th lowest of the 50 states)

42. West Virginia

UA-Visions / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 146.6 per 100,000 people (2,594 total — 9th lowest of the 50 states)

146.6 per 100,000 people (2,594 total — 9th lowest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $24.2 million (4th lowest of the 50 states)

$24.2 million (4th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $9,328 (3rd lowest of the 50 states)

41. Rhode Island

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 147.6 per 100,000 people (1,642 total — 5th lowest of the 50 states)

147.6 per 100,000 people (1,642 total — 5th lowest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $23.6 million (3rd lowest of the 50 states)

$23.6 million (3rd lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $14,371 (12th lowest of the 50 states)

40. Alabama

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 152.0 per 100,000 people (7,840 total — 25th lowest of the 50 states)

152.0 per 100,000 people (7,840 total — 25th lowest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $103.8 million (22nd lowest of the 50 states)

$103.8 million (22nd lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $13,236 (9th lowest of the 50 states)

39. Maine

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 152.1 per 100,000 people (2,137 total — 7th lowest of the 50 states)

152.1 per 100,000 people (2,137 total — 7th lowest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $31.5 million (7th lowest of the 50 states)

$31.5 million (7th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $14,720 (14th lowest of the 50 states)

38. Idaho

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 153.9 per 100,000 people (3,081 total — 14th lowest of the 50 states)

153.9 per 100,000 people (3,081 total — 14th lowest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $63.0 million (15th lowest of the 50 states)

$63.0 million (15th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $20,459 (16th highest of the 50 states)

37. Connecticut

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 155.0 per 100,000 people (5,695 total — 18th lowest of the 50 states)

155.0 per 100,000 people (5,695 total — 18th lowest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $143.9 million (25th highest of the 50 states)

$143.9 million (25th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $25,265 (4th highest of the 50 states)

36. Tennessee

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 157.9 per 100,000 people (11,411 total — 19th highest of the 50 states)

157.9 per 100,000 people (11,411 total — 19th highest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $190.3 million (20th highest of the 50 states)

$190.3 million (20th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $16,674 (22nd lowest of the 50 states)

35. Minnesota

JenniferPhotographyImaging / E+ via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 159.9 per 100,000 people (9,264 total — 24th highest of the 50 states)

159.9 per 100,000 people (9,264 total — 24th highest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $203.4 million (19th highest of the 50 states)

$203.4 million (19th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $21,951 (10th highest of the 50 states)

34. Missouri

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 160.6 per 100,000 people (10,028 total — 21st highest of the 50 states)

160.6 per 100,000 people (10,028 total — 21st highest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $183.8 million (21st highest of the 50 states)

$183.8 million (21st highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $18,324 (23rd highest of the 50 states)

33. Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 160.8 per 100,000 people (16,302 total — 14th highest of the 50 states)

160.8 per 100,000 people (16,302 total — 14th highest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $241.7 million (17th highest of the 50 states)

$241.7 million (17th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $14,829 (16th lowest of the 50 states)

32. Wisconsin

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 161.4 per 100,000 people (9,619 total — 23rd highest of the 50 states)

161.4 per 100,000 people (9,619 total — 23rd highest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $169.9 million (22nd highest of the 50 states)

$169.9 million (22nd highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $17,667 (25th lowest of the 50 states)

31. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 161.5 per 100,000 people (4,797 total — 17th lowest of the 50 states)

161.5 per 100,000 people (4,797 total — 17th lowest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $80.3 million (20th lowest of the 50 states)

$80.3 million (20th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $16,740 (23rd lowest of the 50 states)

30. Montana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 163.0 per 100,000 people (1,854 total — 6th lowest of the 50 states)

163.0 per 100,000 people (1,854 total — 6th lowest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $31.6 million (8th lowest of the 50 states)

$31.6 million (8th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $17,046 (24th lowest of the 50 states)

29. New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 165.3 per 100,000 people (15,701 total — 15th highest of the 50 states)

165.3 per 100,000 people (15,701 total — 15th highest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $434.9 million (6th highest of the 50 states)

$434.9 million (6th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $27,696 (2nd highest of the 50 states)

28. New Hampshire

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 166.1 per 100,000 people (2,340 total — 8th lowest of the 50 states)

166.1 per 100,000 people (2,340 total — 8th lowest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $52.8 million (13th lowest of the 50 states)

$52.8 million (13th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $22,569 (9th highest of the 50 states)

27. South Carolina

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 176.3 per 100,000 people (9,661 total — 22nd highest of the 50 states)

176.3 per 100,000 people (9,661 total — 22nd highest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $146.5 million (23rd highest of the 50 states)

$146.5 million (23rd highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $15,161 (17th lowest of the 50 states)

26. Georgia

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 177.1 per 100,000 people (19,797 total — 11th highest of the 50 states)

177.1 per 100,000 people (19,797 total — 11th highest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $420.5 million (7th highest of the 50 states)

$420.5 million (7th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $21,238 (13th highest of the 50 states)

25. Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 180.0 per 100,000 people (2,603 total — 11th lowest of the 50 states)

180.0 per 100,000 people (2,603 total — 11th lowest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $55.2 million (14th lowest of the 50 states)

$55.2 million (14th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $21,199 (14th highest of the 50 states)

24. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 182.3 per 100,000 people (3,884 total — 15th lowest of the 50 states)

182.3 per 100,000 people (3,884 total — 15th lowest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $76.6 million (19th lowest of the 50 states)

$76.6 million (19th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $19,728 (18th highest of the 50 states)

23. Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 182.6 per 100,000 people (7,479 total — 24th lowest of the 50 states)

182.6 per 100,000 people (7,479 total — 24th lowest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $113.7 million (23rd lowest of the 50 states)

$113.7 million (23rd lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $15,206 (18th lowest of the 50 states)

22. New York

StockByM / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 183.6 per 100,000 people (36,468 total — 4th highest of the 50 states)

183.6 per 100,000 people (36,468 total — 4th highest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $904.0 million (4th highest of the 50 states)

$904.0 million (4th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $24,788 (6th highest of the 50 states)

21. Utah

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 196.3 per 100,000 people (6,877 total — 22nd lowest of the 50 states)

196.3 per 100,000 people (6,877 total — 22nd lowest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $129.4 million (25th lowest of the 50 states)

$129.4 million (25th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $18,818 (22nd highest of the 50 states)

20. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 198.2 per 100,000 people (17,466 total — 13th highest of the 50 states)

198.2 per 100,000 people (17,466 total — 13th highest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $317.4 million (13th highest of the 50 states)

$317.4 million (13th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $18,173 (24th highest of the 50 states)

19. Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 199.3 per 100,000 people (62,347 total — 2nd highest of the 50 states)

199.3 per 100,000 people (62,347 total — 2nd highest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $1.4 billion (2nd highest of the 50 states)

$1.4 billion (2nd highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $21,679 (11th highest of the 50 states)

18. North Carolina

digidreamgrafix / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 199.4 per 100,000 people (22,021 total — 9th highest of the 50 states)

199.4 per 100,000 people (22,021 total — 9th highest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $324.3 million (12th highest of the 50 states)

$324.3 million (12th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $14,726 (15th lowest of the 50 states)

17. Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 199.7 per 100,000 people (14,254 total — 18th highest of the 50 states)

199.7 per 100,000 people (14,254 total — 18th highest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $338.9 million (11th highest of the 50 states)

$338.9 million (11th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $23,774 (8th highest of the 50 states)

16. Illinois

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 200.2 per 100,000 people (25,446 total — 6th highest of the 50 states)

200.2 per 100,000 people (25,446 total — 6th highest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $479.1 million (5th highest of the 50 states)

$479.1 million (5th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $18,826 (21st highest of the 50 states)

15. Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 209.7 per 100,000 people (24,915 total — 7th highest of the 50 states)

209.7 per 100,000 people (24,915 total — 7th highest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $278.0 million (14th highest of the 50 states)

$278.0 million (14th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $11,159 (5th lowest of the 50 states)

14. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 210.9 per 100,000 people (9,011 total — 25th highest of the 50 states)

210.9 per 100,000 people (9,011 total — 25th highest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $144.2 million (24th highest of the 50 states)

$144.2 million (24th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $15,998 (20th lowest of the 50 states)

13. Pennsylvania

benedek / E+ via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 212.8 per 100,000 people (27,838 total — 5th highest of the 50 states)

212.8 per 100,000 people (27,838 total — 5th highest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $400.1 million (8th highest of the 50 states)

$400.1 million (8th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $14,372 (13th lowest of the 50 states)

12. Iowa

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 221.9 per 100,000 people (7,193 total — 23rd lowest of the 50 states)

221.9 per 100,000 people (7,193 total — 23rd lowest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $72.9 million (17th lowest of the 50 states)

$72.9 million (17th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $10,129 (4th lowest of the 50 states)

11. Florida

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 223.3 per 100,000 people (52,191 total — 3rd highest of the 50 states)

223.3 per 100,000 people (52,191 total — 3rd highest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $1.1 billion (3rd highest of the 50 states)

$1.1 billion (3rd highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $20,538 (15th highest of the 50 states)

10. Washington

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 226.3 per 100,000 people (18,009 total — 12th highest of the 50 states)

226.3 per 100,000 people (18,009 total — 12th highest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $368.2 million (10th highest of the 50 states)

$368.2 million (10th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $20,446 (17th highest of the 50 states)

9. Wyoming

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 234.3 per 100,000 people (1,377 total — 4th lowest of the 50 states)

234.3 per 100,000 people (1,377 total — 4th lowest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $43.5 million (10th lowest of the 50 states)

$43.5 million (10th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $31,592 (the highest of the 50 states)

8. Maryland

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 239.4 per 100,000 people (14,996 total — 16th highest of the 50 states)

239.4 per 100,000 people (14,996 total — 16th highest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $239.0 million (18th highest of the 50 states)

$239.0 million (18th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $15,936 (19th lowest of the 50 states)

7. California

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 244.1 per 100,000 people (96,265 total — the highest of the 50 states)

244.1 per 100,000 people (96,265 total — the highest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $2.5 billion (the highest of the 50 states)

$2.5 billion (the highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $26,376 (3rd highest of the 50 states)

6. Colorado

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 249.2 per 100,000 people (14,848 total — 17th highest of the 50 states)

249.2 per 100,000 people (14,848 total — 17th highest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $243.5 million (16th highest of the 50 states)

$243.5 million (16th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $16,401 (21st lowest of the 50 states)

5. Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 265.1 per 100,000 people (20,101 total — 10th highest of the 50 states)

265.1 per 100,000 people (20,101 total — 10th highest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $392.4 million (9th highest of the 50 states)

$392.4 million (9th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $19,523 (19th highest of the 50 states)

4. Delaware

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 266.8 per 100,000 people (2,806 total — 12th lowest of the 50 states)

266.8 per 100,000 people (2,806 total — 12th lowest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $37.6 million (9th lowest of the 50 states)

$37.6 million (9th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $13,404 (10th lowest of the 50 states)

3. Nevada

Bill_Dally / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 328.0 per 100,000 people (10,716 total — 20th highest of the 50 states)

328.0 per 100,000 people (10,716 total — 20th highest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $268.8 million (15th highest of the 50 states)

$268.8 million (15th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $25,081 (5th highest of the 50 states)

2. Indiana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 341.7 per 100,000 people (23,659 total — 8th highest of the 50 states)

341.7 per 100,000 people (23,659 total — 8th highest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $125.1 million (24th lowest of the 50 states)

$125.1 million (24th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $5,287 (2nd lowest of the 50 states)

1. Alaska

TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com

Reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 914.7 per 100,000 people (6,770 total — 21st lowest of the 50 states)

914.7 per 100,000 people (6,770 total — 21st lowest of the 50 states) Financial losses to cyber-crimes in 2024: $26.3 million (6th lowest of the 50 states)

$26.3 million (6th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $3,884 (the lowest of the 50 states)

