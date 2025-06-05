The U.S. economy is by far the most productive in the world, generating $27.7 trillion in 2023 — nearly $10 trillion more than the Chinese economy, the world’s second largest. America’s unmatched wealth supports extraordinary levels of prosperity for many U.S. citizens. According to the Swiss investment bank UBS, the U.S. is home to 38% of all millionaires globally, but only about 4% of the total world population.
Notably, however, the U.S. also has levels of income inequality that are uniquely high among other similarly developed countries — and while most Americans benefit substantially from the country’s productive output, there are also millions of Americans who have been left behind.
In most of the country, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sets the poverty line at an annual income of $15,650 for single-person households and $32,150 for a family of four, with slightly higher thresholds in Alaska and Hawaii. Currently, only about 12.4% of the population lives below these thresholds, and most households earn over $78,500 annually. But while serious financial hardship affects about one in eight Americans, in nearly every state there is at least one county where most residents live on incomes well below that of a typical household.
Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest county in every state. Within each state, we identified the county or county-equivalent with the lowest median household income. Supplemental data on average cost of living by state and county are the latest estimates from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Department of Commerce. All other supplemental data are five-year estimates from the 2023 ACS.
Median household incomes among the places on this list range from $25,425 to $84,185. Notably, the median income in only three of these counties exceeds $75,000, and in most states, the typical household in the poorest county earns less than $50,000 annually. Additionally, nearly every county on this list has a higher poverty rate than the state as a whole, and in several of these places, more than one in three residents live below the poverty line.
In many cases, low incomes and widespread financial hardship in these areas are likely attributable in part to a weak job market. In the vast majority of counties on this list — 37 out of 50 — the five-year average annual jobless rate exceeds the comparable statewide unemployment rate, often by multiple percentage points. (Here is a look at the U.S. presidents who oversaw the best job markets in history.)
Partly because of below-average incomes, the places on this list often have a lower cost of living than is typical across the state as a whole. Lower consumer prices in these places are, in most cases, reflected in the real estate market, as home values also tend to be lower in these counties than in much of the rest of the state. (Here is a look at the least expensive counties to live in every state.)
These are the poorest counties in every state.
Why It Matters
The United States is the wealthiest country in the world and home to one of the world’s wealthiest populations. Still, economic prosperity is not shared evenly in the United States, and in certain parts of the country, large shares of the population are living on far less than a typical American. In these places, poverty rates tend to be high and employment opportunities are often scarce.
Alabama: Greene County
- Median household income in county: $31,495 ($62,027 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 35.9% (15.6% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 3.5% (7.2% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $86,400 ($195,100 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 3.3% (4.8% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 14.6% lower than national avg. (10.0% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 67
Alaska: Kusilvak Census Area
- Median household income in census area: $48,233 ($89,336 statewide)
- Poverty rate in census area: 31.2% (10.2% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in census area: 2.2% (13.8% statewide)
- Median home value in census area: $72,700 ($333,300 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in census area: 18.1% (5.8% statewide)
- Cost of living in census area: 3.7% lower than national avg. (1.7% higher than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of county equivalents considered in state: 30
Arizona: Apache County
- Median household income in county: $40,338 ($76,872 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 31.2% (12.8% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 2.5% (10.6% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $68,500 ($358,900 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 10.0% (5.2% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 19.6% lower than national avg. (1.1% higher than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 15
Arkansas: Desha County
- Median household income in county: $36,064 ($58,773 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 28.9% (16.0% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 2.3% (6.3% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $89,100 ($175,300 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 4.3% (5.1% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 15.1% lower than national avg. (13.5% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 75
California: Trinity County
- Median household income in county: $53,498 ($96,334 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 18.0% (12.0% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 8.8% (19.4% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $329,000 ($695,400 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 5.9% (6.4% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 6.3% lower than national avg. (12.6% higher than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 58
Colorado: Costilla County
- Median household income in county: $36,519 ($92,470 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 22.3% (9.4% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 5.8% (15.8% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $171,300 ($502,200 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 4.5% (4.5% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 11.7% lower than national avg. (1.4% higher than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 64
Connecticut: Southeastern Connecticut Planning Region
- Median household income in planning region: $84,185 ($93,760 statewide)
- Poverty rate in planning region: 10.6% (10.0% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in planning region: 12.5% (18.2% statewide)
- Median home value in planning region: $293,900 ($343,200 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in planning region: 5.1% (5.6% statewide)
- Cost of living in planning region: N/A (3.7% higher than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of county equivalents considered in state: 9
Delaware: Kent County
- Median household income in county: $72,872 ($82,855 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 11.3% (10.7% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 5.3% (11.5% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $290,600 ($326,800 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 5.5% (5.1% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 4.1% lower than national avg. (0.7% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 3
Florida: Glades County
- Median household income in county: $38,905 ($71,711 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 21.2% (12.6% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 2.7% (10.1% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $114,800 ($325,000 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 6.2% (4.8% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 12.7% lower than national avg. (3.5% higher than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 67
Georgia: Randolph County
- Median household income in county: $25,425 ($74,664 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 26.8% (13.5% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 0.5% (11% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $90,900 ($272,900 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 10.3% (5.1% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 14.1% lower than national avg. (3.3% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 159
Hawaii: Hawaii County
- Median household income in county: $77,215 ($98,317 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 14.6% (10.0% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 11.7% (17.5% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $486,400 ($808,200 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 6.2% (5.0% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 6.4% higher than national avg. (8.6% higher than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 5
Idaho: Butte County
- Median household income in county: $43,281 ($74,636 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 21.3% (10.6% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 1.9% (8.4% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $195,800 ($376,000 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 4.4% (3.7% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 0.2% lower than national avg. (8.6% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 44
Illinois: Pulaski County
- Median household income in county: $43,227 ($81,702 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 26.1% (11.7% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 1.7% (13.1% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $81,000 ($250,500 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 2.4% (5.8% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 14.2% lower than national avg. (1.1% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 102
Indiana: Blackford County
- Median household income in county: $47,560 ($70,051 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 17.5% (12.2% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 3.3% (7.6% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $96,700 ($201,600 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 5.5% (4.3% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 12.5% lower than national avg. (7.8% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 92
Iowa: Appanoose County
- Median household income in county: $51,146 ($73,147 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 20.4% (11.0% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 2.2% (8% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $119,800 ($195,900 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 6.9% (3.6% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 15.9% lower than national avg. (11.2% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 99
Kansas: Woodson County
- Median household income in county: $48,152 ($72,639 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 12.3% (11.5% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 5.0% (8.8% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $77,100 ($203,400 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 2.5% (3.9% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 14.3% lower than national avg. (10.0% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 105
Kentucky: Wolfe County
- Median household income in county: $29,052 ($62,417 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 38.1% (16.1% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 0.0% (6.7% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $66,400 ($192,300 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 15.8% (4.8% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 17.5% lower than national avg. (9.5% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 120
Louisiana: East Carroll Parish
- Median household income in parish: $28,321 ($60,023 statewide)
- Poverty rate in parish: 35.7% (18.9% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in parish: 1.1% (7.4% statewide)
- Median home value in parish: $87,400 ($208,700 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in parish: 12.6% (6.3% statewide)
- Cost of living in parish: 14.1% lower than national avg. (11.7% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of parishes considered in state: 64
Maine: Washington County
- Median household income in county: $52,237 ($71,773 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 17.8% (10.8% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 3.8% (8.4% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $147,100 ($266,400 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 6.6% (3.9% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 10.8% lower than national avg. (2.9% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 16
Maryland: Somerset County
- Median household income in county: $52,462 ($101,652 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 20.1% (9.3% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 3.3% (19.2% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $164,300 ($397,700 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 5.7% (4.9% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 12.1% lower than national avg. (4.0% higher than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 24
Massachusetts: Hampden County
- Median household income in county: $70,535 ($101,341 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 15.7% (10.0% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 9.6% (21.1% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $276,300 ($525,800 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 6.0% (5.1% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 4.1% lower than national avg. (8.2% higher than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 14
Michigan: Iosco County
- Median household income in county: $47,777 ($71,149 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 16.6% (13.1% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 3.2% (9% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $122,900 ($217,600 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 7.3% (5.8% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 13.7% lower than national avg. (5.8% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 83
Minnesota: Mahnomen County
- Median household income in county: $53,925 ($87,556 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 20.9% (9.2% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 3.9% (13.1% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $146,500 ($305,500 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 10.2% (3.9% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 13.2% lower than national avg. (1.6% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 87
Mississippi: Issaquena County
- Median household income in county: $29,271 ($54,915 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 17.2% (19.1% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 0.3% (5.3% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $90,700 ($161,400 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 8.2% (6.0% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 17.4% lower than national avg. (12.7% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 82
Missouri: Hickory County
- Median household income in county: $35,084 ($68,920 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 19.5% (12.6% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 1.2% (8.1% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $123,200 ($215,600 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 12.1% (4.1% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 15.5% lower than national avg. (8.2% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 115
Montana: Glacier County
- Median household income in county: $45,129 ($69,922 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 30.3% (12.0% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 2.0% (8.1% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $153,400 ($338,100 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 9.3% (3.8% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 13.6% lower than national avg. (9.8% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 56
Nebraska: Garden County
- Median household income in county: $44,777 ($74,985 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 14.1% (10.3% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 1.6% (9% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $95,500 ($223,800 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 2.6% (3.0% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 15.0% lower than national avg. (9.6% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 93
Nevada: Mineral County
- Median household income in county: $50,584 ($75,561 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 18.0% (12.6% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 2.2% (9.8% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $175,000 ($406,100 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 5.2% (6.8% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 13.5% lower than national avg. (3.0% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 16
New Hampshire: Coos County
- Median household income in county: $58,439 ($95,628 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 12.9% (7.2% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 4.2% (15.7% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $169,600 ($367,200 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 4.1% (3.4% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 6.7% lower than national avg. (5.3% higher than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 10
New Jersey: Cumberland County
- Median household income in county: $64,499 ($101,050 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 16.3% (9.8% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 7.3% (20.7% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $205,600 ($427,600 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 7.5% (6.2% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 3.5% lower than national avg. (8.9% higher than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 21
New Mexico: Sierra County
- Median household income in county: $37,840 ($62,125 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 24.9% (18.1% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 0.4% (7.1% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $144,800 ($232,200 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 3.6% (6.0% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 14.7% lower than national avg. (9.6% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 33
New York: Bronx County
- Median household income in county: $49,036 ($84,578 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 26.9% (13.7% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 5.2% (16.4% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $517,000 ($403,000 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 11.1% (6.2% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 8.7% higher than national avg. (7.6% higher than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 62
North Carolina: Robeson County
- Median household income in county: $40,318 ($69,904 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 28.8% (13.2% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 2.4% (9.5% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $88,600 ($259,400 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 6.3% (4.8% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 15.8% lower than national avg. (5.9% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 100
North Dakota: Sioux County
- Median household income in county: $41,676 ($75,949 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 42.7% (10.6% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 3.7% (9.2% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $87,400 ($241,100 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 21.5% (2.8% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 13.8% lower than national avg. (11.4% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 53
Ohio: Meigs County
- Median household income in county: $46,701 ($69,680 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 22.0% (13.2% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 2.1% (8.5% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $113,400 ($199,200 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 6.1% (4.8% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 12.4% lower than national avg. (8.2% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 88
Oklahoma: Latimer County
- Median household income in county: $41,048 ($63,603 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 19.2% (15.3% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 2.4% (6.9% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $103,300 ($185,900 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 7.3% (4.9% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 15.4% lower than national avg. (11.7% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 77
Oregon: Harney County
- Median household income in county: $48,338 ($80,426 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 12.8% (11.9% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 3.6% (11.8% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $190,600 ($454,200 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 4.4% (5.4% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 9.6% higher than national avg. (4.7% higher than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 36
Pennsylvania: Cameron County
- Median household income in county: $47,681 ($76,081 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 16.0% (11.8% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 2.2% (11.1% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $88,200 ($240,500 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 9.3% (5.2% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 12.3% lower than national avg. (2.5% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 67
Rhode Island: Providence County
- Median household income in county: $78,204 ($86,372 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 13.0% (10.9% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 10.4% (12.9% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $339,100 ($368,800 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 6.3% (5.7% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 1.0% higher than national avg. (1.4% higher than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 5
South Carolina: Allendale County
- Median household income in county: $31,603 ($66,818 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 26.5% (14.2% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 3.3% (8.3% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $61,600 ($236,700 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 10.8% (5.0% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 17.6% lower than national avg. (6.8% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 46
South Dakota: Jackson County
- Median household income in county: $26,686 ($72,421 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 37.5% (12.0% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 1.4% (7.4% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $111,500 ($236,800 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 8.4% (3.0% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 13.7% lower than national avg. (11.9% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 66
Tennessee: Lake County
- Median household income in county: $30,500 ($67,097 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 32.3% (13.8% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 1.5% (8.3% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $107,000 ($256,800 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 4.3% (4.7% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 17.5% lower than national avg. (7.5% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 95
Texas: Presidio County
- Median household income in county: $29,014 ($76,292 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 36.3% (13.8% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 2.2% (11.7% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $123,100 ($260,400 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 11.1% (5.1% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 13.3% lower than national avg. (2.8% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 253
Utah: Piute County
- Median household income in county: $44,650 ($91,750 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 11.1% (8.6% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 0.0% (12.6% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $235,400 ($455,000 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 7.0% (3.4% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 17.4% lower than national avg. (5.0% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 29
Vermont: Essex County
- Median household income in county: $58,985 ($78,024 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 14.3% (10.3% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 4.0% (10.2% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $167,500 ($290,500 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 5.6% (3.7% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 10.1% lower than national avg. (3.4% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 14
Virginia: Norton (independent city)
- Median household income in city: $38,497 ($90,974 statewide)
- Poverty rate in city: 25.7% (9.9% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in city: 1.9% (16.9% statewide)
- Median home value in city: $100,700 ($360,700 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in city: 5.4% (4.3% statewide)
- Cost of living in city: 13.6% lower than national avg. (0.7% higher than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties and county equivalents considered in state: 133
Washington: Whitman County
- Median household income in county: $52,893 ($94,952 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 23.7% (9.9% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 6.4% (17.2% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $323,300 ($519,800 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 6.5% (5.0% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 2.9% lower than national avg. (8.6% higher than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 39
West Virginia: McDowell County
- Median household income in county: $29,980 ($57,917 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 30.9% (16.6% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 0.5% (5.4% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $49,200 ($155,600 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 14.9% (5.7% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 13.5% lower than national avg. (10.2% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 55
Wisconsin: Langlade County
- Median household income in county: $57,258 ($75,670 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 12.1% (10.6% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 3.8% (8.6% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $145,800 ($247,400 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 3.4% (3.3% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 14.1% lower than national avg. (6.9% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 72
Wyoming: Niobrara County
- Median household income in county: $48,987 ($74,815 statewide)
- Poverty rate in county: 17.6% (10.7% statewide)
- Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 4.8% (7.9% statewide)
- Median home value in county: $194,200 ($285,100 statewide)
- 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 3.3% (3.7% statewide)
- Cost of living in county: 14.7% lower than national avg. (9.2% lower than national avg. statewide)
- Num. of counties considered in state: 23
