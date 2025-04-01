This Popular Vacation City Has the With the Widest Gap Between the Rich and Poor in America TasfotoNL / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Among wealthy, highly developed nations, the United States stands out for its high level of income inequality. According to the latest available data from the World Bank, income inequality is about seven to nine percentage points higher in the U.S. than in countries like Australia, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom — and about 10 or more percentage points higher than in places like Austria, Canada, France, and Sweden.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

The United States has some of the worst income inequality of any wealthy, highly developed country.

America’s high level of inequality is on full display in cities across the country.

Also: 2 Dividend Legends To Hold Forever

Perhaps nowhere is income inequality in the U.S. more apparent than in major American cities. In cities across the country, neighborhoods characterized by pronounced wealth are often only blocks away from areas marked by abject poverty.

Income inequality is often expressed through the Gini coefficient — a single index measure on a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 represents perfect equality in income distribution and 100 represents perfect inequality. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey, the average Gini coefficient across the urban centers of all major metropolitan areas stands at 50.8 out of 100. The Gini score in rural areas and across the U.S. as a whole, meanwhile, is far lower, at 46.1 and 48.3 out of 100, respectively.

While American cities generally have higher levels of income inequality than other parts of the country, in certain cities, inequality is especially striking.

Using five year estimates from the 2023 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the American cities with the widest gaps between the rich and the poor. We reviewed all places with populations of at least 65,000 and ranked them on their Gini index score, listing the top 50. All supplemental data are also five year estimates from the 2023 ACS.

Among the cities on this list, Gini coefficients range from 51.7 to 62.3 out of 100. The largest share of cities on this list — 29 out of 50 — are located in the South, including eight in Florida alone. Only five cities on this list are in the Northeast, and the Midwest and West are each home to eight.

The extent to which serious financial hardship is present in these cities can vary considerably. Still, in the vast majority of cities on this list, poverty is more common than it is across the U.S. as a whole. Nationwide, 12.4% of the population live below the poverty line, and in 42 cities on this list, the poverty rate exceeds the national average — by over 10 percentage points in many cases. (Here is a look at America’s poorest cities.)

When it comes to income inequality, the concentration of low-income residents is only one side of the equation — but while every city on this list is also home to populations of high-income residents, in most of these places, high incomes benefit a smaller than average share of the population. In 28 of the cities on this list, the share of households earning at least $200,000 per year is below the comparable 12.6% share nationwide. (Here is a look at the richest city in every state.)

These are the American cities with the widest gap between the rich and the poor.

Why It Matters

Andrew Burton / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Income inequality has been on the rise in the United States for decades. According to a recent study from the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, a fiscal policy advocacy group, average income among the highest earning quintile of American households surged by 165% between 1981 and 2021, adjusting for inflation. Meanwhile, the average income of the lowest earning quintile increased by just 38% over the same period. The disparities fueled by these trends are on full display in certain U.S. cities.

50. Tallahassee, Florida

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 51.7 out of 100

51.7 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 23.0% (7.9 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

23.0% (7.9 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 7.1% (5.5 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

7.1% (5.5 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Median household income: $55,931 (28.8% less than U.S. median)

$55,931 (28.8% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 23.2% (10.8 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

23.2% (10.8 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 199,696

49. Davis, California

Laser1987 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Gini index score: 51.7 out of 100

51.7 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 18.8% (3.7 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

18.8% (3.7 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 21.1% (8.5 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

21.1% (8.5 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Median household income: $87,421 (11.3% more than U.S. median)

$87,421 (11.3% more than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 25.1% (12.7 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

25.1% (12.7 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 66,801

48. Memphis, Tennessee

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 51.7 out of 100

51.7 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 24.6% (9.5 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

24.6% (9.5 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 5.9% (6.7 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

5.9% (6.7 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Median household income: $51,211 (34.8% less than U.S. median)

$51,211 (34.8% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 22.5% (10.1 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

22.5% (10.1 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 629,063

47. Wilmington, Delaware

Real Window Creative / Shutterstock.com

Gini index score: 51.7 out of 100

51.7 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 25.0% (9.9 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

25.0% (9.9 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 6.9% (5.7 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

6.9% (5.7 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Median household income: $55,269 (29.6% less than U.S. median)

$55,269 (29.6% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 23.2% (10.8 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

23.2% (10.8 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 71,124

46. Sandy Springs, Georgia

pasa / Flickr

Gini index score: 51.8 out of 100

51.8 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 9.6% (5.5 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

9.6% (5.5 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 22.5% (9.9 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

22.5% (9.9 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Median household income: $101,593 (29.4% more than U.S. median)

$101,593 (29.4% more than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 7.4% (5.0 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

7.4% (5.0 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Population: 107,198

45. San Francisco, California

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 51.8 out of 100

51.8 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 13.3% (1.8 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

13.3% (1.8 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 36.1% (23.5 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

36.1% (23.5 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Median household income: $141,446 (80.1% more than U.S. median)

$141,446 (80.1% more than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 10.6% (1.8 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

10.6% (1.8 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Population: 836,321

44. Macon-Bibb County, Georgia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 51.9 out of 100

51.9 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 26.9% (11.8 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

26.9% (11.8 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 5.7% (6.9 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

5.7% (6.9 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Median household income: $50,747 (35.4% less than U.S. median)

$50,747 (35.4% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 24.8% (12.4 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

24.8% (12.4 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 156,543

43. Scottsdale, Arizona

BCFC / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 51.9 out of 100

51.9 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 9.9% (5.2 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

9.9% (5.2 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 24.6% (12.0 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

24.6% (12.0 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Median household income: $107,372 (36.7% more than U.S. median)

$107,372 (36.7% more than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 7.1% (5.3 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

7.1% (5.3 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Population: 242,169

42. Iowa City, Iowa

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 52.0 out of 100

52.0 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 23.4% (8.3 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

23.4% (8.3 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 9.2% (3.4 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

9.2% (3.4 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Median household income: $57,533 (26.7% less than U.S. median)

$57,533 (26.7% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 26.3% (13.9 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

26.3% (13.9 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 75,264

41. Richmond, Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 52.1 out of 100

52.1 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 21.4% (6.3 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

21.4% (6.3 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 10.0% (2.6 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

10.0% (2.6 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Median household income: $62,671 (20.2% less than U.S. median)

$62,671 (20.2% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 18.8% (6.4 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

18.8% (6.4 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 227,595

40. Birmingham, Alabama

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 52.1 out of 100

52.1 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 29.4% (14.3 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

29.4% (14.3 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 5.1% (7.5 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

5.1% (7.5 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Median household income: $44,376 (43.5% less than U.S. median)

$44,376 (43.5% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 25.2% (12.8 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

25.2% (12.8 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 199,322

39. Ann Arbor, Michigan

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 52.2 out of 100

52.2 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 18.5% (3.4 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

18.5% (3.4 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 17.6% (5.0 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

17.6% (5.0 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Median household income: $81,089 (3.2% more than U.S. median)

$81,089 (3.2% more than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 23.0% (10.6 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

23.0% (10.6 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 121,179

38. Johnson City, Tennessee

Dee / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Gini index score: 52.2 out of 100

52.2 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 24.6% (9.5 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

24.6% (9.5 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 7.5% (5.1 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

7.5% (5.1 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Median household income: $55,429 (29.4% less than U.S. median)

$55,429 (29.4% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 21.1% (8.7 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

21.1% (8.7 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 71,455

37. Chicago, Illinois

franckreporter / E+ via Getty Images

Gini index score: 52.4 out of 100

52.4 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 19.3% (4.2 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

19.3% (4.2 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 13.7% (1.1 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

13.7% (1.1 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Median household income: $75,134 (4.3% less than U.S. median)

$75,134 (4.3% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 16.8% (4.4 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

16.8% (4.4 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 2,707,648

36. Fort Smith, Arkansas

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 52.4 out of 100

52.4 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 20.5% (5.4 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

20.5% (5.4 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 5.6% (7.0 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

5.6% (7.0 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Median household income: $52,692 (32.9% less than U.S. median)

$52,692 (32.9% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 18.3% (5.9 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

18.3% (5.9 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 89,496

35. Los Angeles, California

adamkaz / E+ via Getty Images

Gini index score: 52.6 out of 100

52.6 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 17.5% (2.4 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

17.5% (2.4 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 15.9% (3.3 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

15.9% (3.3 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Median household income: $80,366 (2.3% more than U.S. median)

$80,366 (2.3% more than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 16.5% (4.1 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

16.5% (4.1 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 3,857,897

34. Peoria, Illinois

bscottberg / Getty Images

Gini index score: 52.6 out of 100

52.6 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 24.2% (9.1 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

24.2% (9.1 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 8.9% (3.7 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

8.9% (3.7 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Median household income: $58,716 (25.2% less than U.S. median)

$58,716 (25.2% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 20.0% (7.6 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

20.0% (7.6 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 112,126

33. Dallas, Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 52.7 out of 100

52.7 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 17.0% (1.9 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

17.0% (1.9 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 11.9% (0.7 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

11.9% (0.7 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Median household income: $67,760 (13.7% less than U.S. median)

$67,760 (13.7% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 17.2% (4.8 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

17.2% (4.8 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 1,299,553

32. Newport Beach, California

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Gini index score: 52.7 out of 100

52.7 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 8.8% (6.3 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

8.8% (6.3 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 41.8% (29.2 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

41.8% (29.2 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Median household income: $158,461 (101.8% more than U.S. median)

$158,461 (101.8% more than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 7.3% (5.1 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

7.3% (5.1 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Population: 84,304

31. Berkeley, California

lucentius / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 52.8 out of 100

52.8 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 16.0% (0.9 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

16.0% (0.9 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 29.4% (16.8 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

29.4% (16.8 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Median household income: $108,558 (38.2% more than U.S. median)

$108,558 (38.2% more than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 16.8% (4.4 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

16.8% (4.4 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 120,223

30. New Haven, Connecticut

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 53.0 out of 100

53.0 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 26.1% (11.0 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

26.1% (11.0 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 7.9% (4.7 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

7.9% (4.7 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Median household income: $53,771 (31.5% less than U.S. median)

$53,771 (31.5% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 25.0% (12.6 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

25.0% (12.6 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 132,893

29. Lake Charles, Louisiana

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 53.2 out of 100

53.2 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 23.7% (8.6 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

23.7% (8.6 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 7.9% (4.7 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

7.9% (4.7 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Median household income: $56,864 (27.6% less than U.S. median)

$56,864 (27.6% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 23.2% (10.8 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

23.2% (10.8 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 81,679

28. Delray Beach, Florida

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 53.2 out of 100

53.2 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 14.8% (0.3 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

14.8% (0.3 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 14.7% (2.1 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

14.7% (2.1 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Median household income: $79,393 (1.1% more than U.S. median)

$79,393 (1.1% more than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 12.6% (0.2 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

12.6% (0.2 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 66,940

27. Boston, Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 53.3 out of 100

53.3 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 19.4% (4.3 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

19.4% (4.3 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 21.8% (9.2 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

21.8% (9.2 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Median household income: $94,755 (20.6% more than U.S. median)

$94,755 (20.6% more than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 16.9% (4.5 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

16.9% (4.5 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 663,972

26. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 53.3 out of 100

53.3 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 15.5% (0.4 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

15.5% (0.4 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 14.7% (2.1 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

14.7% (2.1 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Median household income: $79,935 (1.8% more than U.S. median)

$79,935 (1.8% more than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 15.2% (2.8 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

15.2% (2.8 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 183,032

25. Little Rock, Arkansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 53.4 out of 100

53.4 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 18.9% (3.8 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

18.9% (3.8 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 10.7% (1.9 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

10.7% (1.9 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Median household income: $60,583 (22.9% less than U.S. median)

$60,583 (22.9% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 16.4% (4.0 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

16.4% (4.0 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 202,739

24. Houston, Texas

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Gini index score: 53.4 out of 100

53.4 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 19.1% (4.0 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

19.1% (4.0 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 11.2% (1.4 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

11.2% (1.4 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Median household income: $62,894 (19.9% less than U.S. median)

$62,894 (19.9% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 19.7% (7.3 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

19.7% (7.3 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 2,300,419

23. Tuscaloosa, Alabama

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 53.4 out of 100

53.4 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 27.6% (12.5 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

27.6% (12.5 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 6.8% (5.8 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

6.8% (5.8 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Median household income: $48,536 (38.2% less than U.S. median)

$48,536 (38.2% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 23.8% (11.4 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

23.8% (11.4 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 107,699

22. Gainesville, Florida

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 53.6 out of 100

53.6 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 28.4% (13.3 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

28.4% (13.3 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 5.5% (7.1 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

5.5% (7.1 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Median household income: $45,611 (41.9% less than U.S. median)

$45,611 (41.9% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 28.0% (15.6 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

28.0% (15.6 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 143,611

21. Cincinnati, Ohio

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Gini index score: 54.0 out of 100

54.0 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 27.1% (12.0 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

27.1% (12.0 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 8.1% (4.5 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

8.1% (4.5 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Median household income: $51,707 (34.2% less than U.S. median)

$51,707 (34.2% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 24.5% (12.1 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

24.5% (12.1 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 309,595

20. New Rochelle, New York

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Gini index score: 54.1 out of 100

54.1 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 15.4% (0.3 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

15.4% (0.3 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 26.7% (14.1 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

26.7% (14.1 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Median household income: $103,813 (32.2% more than U.S. median)

$103,813 (32.2% more than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 10.6% (1.8 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

10.6% (1.8 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Population: 81,591

19. Shreveport, Louisiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 54.2 out of 100

54.2 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 29.1% (14.0 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

29.1% (14.0 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 6.0% (6.6 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

6.0% (6.6 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Median household income: $48,465 (38.3% less than U.S. median)

$48,465 (38.3% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 23.6% (11.2 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

23.6% (11.2 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 183,483

18. Bloomington, Indiana

Jeremy_Hogan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Gini index score: 54.3 out of 100

54.3 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 30.0% (14.9 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

30.0% (14.9 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 7.4% (5.2 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

7.4% (5.2 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Median household income: $48,918 (37.7% less than U.S. median)

$48,918 (37.7% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 30.5% (18.1 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

30.5% (18.1 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 78,791

17. Champaign, Illinois

benkrut / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 54.4 out of 100

54.4 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 26.6% (11.5 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

26.6% (11.5 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 8.6% (4.0 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

8.6% (4.0 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Median household income: $57,544 (26.7% less than U.S. median)

$57,544 (26.7% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 23.9% (11.5 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

23.9% (11.5 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 88,822

16. College Station, Texas

Aggie0083 at English Wikipedia / Wikimedia Commons

Gini index score: 54.5 out of 100

54.5 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 26.6% (11.5 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

26.6% (11.5 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 8.4% (4.2 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

8.4% (4.2 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Median household income: $51,776 (34.1% less than U.S. median)

$51,776 (34.1% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 28.6% (16.2 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

28.6% (16.2 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 122,280

15. Evanston, Illinois

pics721 / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 54.6 out of 100

54.6 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 13.3% (1.8 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

13.3% (1.8 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 24.0% (11.4 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

24.0% (11.4 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Median household income: $95,766 (21.9% more than U.S. median)

$95,766 (21.9% more than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 11.9% (0.5 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

11.9% (0.5 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Population: 76,552

14. Tampa, Florida

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 54.7 out of 100

54.7 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 18.3% (3.2 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

18.3% (3.2 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 14.5% (1.9 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

14.5% (1.9 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Median household income: $71,302 (9.2% less than U.S. median)

$71,302 (9.2% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 15.9% (3.5 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

15.9% (3.5 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 393,389

13. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

CrackerClips / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 54.8 out of 100

54.8 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 27.6% (12.5 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

27.6% (12.5 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 7.7% (4.9 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

7.7% (4.9 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Median household income: $49,944 (36.4% less than U.S. median)

$49,944 (36.4% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 25.0% (12.6 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

25.0% (12.6 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 223,699

12. Miami, Florida

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 54.9 out of 100

54.9 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 23.7% (8.6 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

23.7% (8.6 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 10.3% (2.3 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

10.3% (2.3 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Median household income: $59,390 (24.4% less than U.S. median)

$59,390 (24.4% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 19.2% (6.8 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

19.2% (6.8 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 446,663

11. New York, New York

StockByM / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 55.0 out of 100

55.0 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 19.3% (4.2 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

19.3% (4.2 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 16.8% (4.2 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

16.8% (4.2 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Median household income: $79,713 (1.5% more than U.S. median)

$79,713 (1.5% more than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 17.4% (5.0 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

17.4% (5.0 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 8,516,202

10. Columbia, South Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 55.0 out of 100

55.0 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 25.1% (10.0 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

25.1% (10.0 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 9.8% (2.8 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

9.8% (2.8 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Median household income: $55,653 (29.1% less than U.S. median)

$55,653 (29.1% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 23.3% (10.9 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

23.3% (10.9 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 138,019

9. Santa Monica, California

Debbie Ann Powell / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Gini index score: 55.1 out of 100

55.1 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 16.0% (0.9 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

16.0% (0.9 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 28.2% (15.6 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

28.2% (15.6 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Median household income: $109,739 (39.7% more than U.S. median)

$109,739 (39.7% more than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 11.6% (0.8 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

11.6% (0.8 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Population: 91,535

8. Boca Raton, Florida

icholakov / Getty Images

Gini index score: 55.3 out of 100

55.3 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 12.2% (2.9 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

12.2% (2.9 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 24.0% (11.4 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

24.0% (11.4 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Median household income: $102,722 (30.8% more than U.S. median)

$102,722 (30.8% more than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 9.4% (3.0 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

9.4% (3.0 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Population: 98,833

7. Boulder, Colorado

pawel.gaul / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 55.5 out of 100

55.5 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 19.1% (4.0 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

19.1% (4.0 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 22.4% (9.8 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

22.4% (9.8 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Median household income: $85,364 (8.7% more than U.S. median)

$85,364 (8.7% more than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 21.8% (9.4 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

21.8% (9.4 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 106,274

6. Trenton, New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 55.6 out of 100

55.6 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 30.3% (15.2 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

30.3% (15.2 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 5.2% (7.4 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

5.2% (7.4 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Median household income: $47,102 (40.0% less than U.S. median)

$47,102 (40.0% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 24.7% (12.3 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

24.7% (12.3 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 89,966

5. Greenville, South Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 55.6 out of 100

55.6 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 19.1% (4.0 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

19.1% (4.0 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 13.9% (1.3 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

13.9% (1.3 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Median household income: $68,460 (12.8% less than U.S. median)

$68,460 (12.8% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 14.1% (1.7 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

14.1% (1.7 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 71,755

4. New Orleans, Louisiana

Gini index score: 55.9 out of 100

55.9 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 28.4% (13.3 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

28.4% (13.3 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 9.8% (2.8 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

9.8% (2.8 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Median household income: $55,339 (29.5% less than U.S. median)

$55,339 (29.5% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 22.6% (10.2 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

22.6% (10.2 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 376,035

3. Auburn, Alabama

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

Gini index score: 56.4 out of 100

56.4 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 30.1% (15.0 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

30.1% (15.0 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 10.3% (2.3 ppt. lower than U.S. average)

10.3% (2.3 ppt. lower than U.S. average) Median household income: $56,123 (28.5% less than U.S. median)

$56,123 (28.5% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 26.1% (13.7 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

26.1% (13.7 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 78,738

2. Atlanta, Georgia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 56.7 out of 100

56.7 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 19.9% (4.8 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

19.9% (4.8 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 18.0% (5.4 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

18.0% (5.4 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Median household income: $81,938 (4.3% more than U.S. median)

$81,938 (4.3% more than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 17.9% (5.5 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

17.9% (5.5 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 499,287

1. Miami Beach, Florida

ULora / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 62.3 out of 100

62.3 out of 100 Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 20.9% (5.8 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

20.9% (5.8 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 16.1% (3.5 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

16.1% (3.5 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Median household income: $67,014 (14.7% less than U.S. median)

$67,014 (14.7% less than U.S. median) Poverty rate: 14.4% (2.0 ppt. higher than U.S. average)

14.4% (2.0 ppt. higher than U.S. average) Population: 81,319

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!