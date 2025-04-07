The City With the Worst Income Inequality in Every State RossHelen / Shutterstock.com

More so than perhaps every other wealthy, highly developed country, the United States stands out on the world stage for its high level of income inequality. According to data from the Congressional Budget Office, the highest earning quintile of American households account for nearly 60% of all pre-tax income, while only 3% of income goes to households in the lowest earning quintile.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

The gap between the rich and the poor has been growing in the U.S. for decades — and now, the U.S. has a higher level of income inequality than much of the rest of the world.

The real-world impact of this trend is evident in cities across the United States.

Due to the imbalance reflected in these, and other similar statistics, data from the World Bank shows that the U.S. has a far higher level of income inequality than places like Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Israel and the United Kingdom — as well as countries like China and Russia.

Perhaps nowhere in the U.S. is income inequality more apparent than in major urban areas. In cities across the country, neighborhoods characterized by pronounced wealth are often only blocks away from areas marked by abject poverty. The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey confirms high levels of inequality in many American cities.

Using five year estimates from the 2023 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the city in every state with the widest gap between the rich and the poor. For each state, we reviewed data on all cities, towns, and unincorporated communities with populations of 55,000 or more, and ranked them on income inequality, as reflected in the Gini coefficient. The Gini coefficient is a single index measure that can be expressed on a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 represents perfect equality in income distribution and 100 represents perfect inequality. Only the city with the highest Gini score in each state ranks on this list.

It is important to note that there are no places in Vermont or West Virginia with populations of at least 55,000, and as a result, these states were excluded from analysis. Additionally, Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, and Maine are each home to only one city with a population of 55,000 or more. For these states, the city on this list ranks by default only.

Among the cities on this list, Gini index scores range from 43.1 to 62.3 out of 100. Nearly every one of these cities has a higher level of income inequality than the state as a whole — and in all but nine cities on this list, the Gini coefficient exceeds the comparable national Gini index score of 48.3 out of 100. (Here is a look at the voters most likely to approve of Trump’s economic policies.)

Notably, most cities on this list are home to a lower-income population than the state as a whole — and serious financial hardship also tends to be more common than average. Of the 48 cities on this list, 41 have poverty rates that exceed the state average — and in 40 of these cities, the share of households earning $25,000 or less per year is greater than the comparable statewide share. (Here is a look at America’s poorest cities.)

Why It Matters

photosvit / Getty Images

The gap between the rich and the poor in the United States has been growing for decades. According to a recent study from the fiscal policy advocacy group the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, the average income among the highest earning quintile of American households surged by 165% between 1981 and 2021, adjusting for inflation. Meanwhile, the average income of the lowest earning quintile increased by just 38% over the same period. These economic trends underpin disparities that are on full display in cities across the United States.

Alabama: Auburn

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

Gini index score: 56.4 out of 100 (47.8 out of 100 statewide)

56.4 out of 100 (47.8 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 30.1% (20.5% statewide)

30.1% (20.5% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 10.3% (7.2% statewide)

10.3% (7.2% statewide) Median household income: $56,123 ($62,027 statewide)

$56,123 ($62,027 statewide) Poverty rate: 26.1% (15.6% statewide)

26.1% (15.6% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 10

Alaska: Anchorage

TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com

Gini index score: 43.3 out of 100 (43.3 out of 100 statewide)

43.3 out of 100 (43.3 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 9.8% (11.7% statewide)

9.8% (11.7% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 16.8% (13.8% statewide)

16.8% (13.8% statewide) Median household income: $98,152 ($89,336 statewide)

$98,152 ($89,336 statewide) Poverty rate: 9.3% (10.2% statewide)

9.3% (10.2% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 1

Arizona: Scottsdale

BCFC / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 51.9 out of 100 (46.2 out of 100 statewide)

51.9 out of 100 (46.2 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 9.9% (13.9% statewide)

9.9% (13.9% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 24.6% (10.6% statewide)

24.6% (10.6% statewide) Median household income: $107,372 ($76,872 statewide)

$107,372 ($76,872 statewide) Poverty rate: 7.1% (12.8% statewide)

7.1% (12.8% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 21

Arkansas: Little Rock

Rdlamkin / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 53.4 out of 100 (48.1 out of 100 statewide)

53.4 out of 100 (48.1 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 18.9% (20.5% statewide)

18.9% (20.5% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 10.7% (6.3% statewide)

10.7% (6.3% statewide) Median household income: $60,583 ($58,773 statewide)

$60,583 ($58,773 statewide) Poverty rate: 16.4% (16.0% statewide)

16.4% (16.0% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 9

California: Santa Monica

stellalevi / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 55.1 out of 100 (48.9 out of 100 statewide)

55.1 out of 100 (48.9 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 16.0% (12.6% statewide)

16.0% (12.6% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 28.2% (19.4% statewide)

28.2% (19.4% statewide) Median household income: $109,739 ($96,334 statewide)

$109,739 ($96,334 statewide) Poverty rate: 11.6% (12.0% statewide)

11.6% (12.0% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 167

Colorado: Boulder

Gini index score: 55.5 out of 100 (45.8 out of 100 statewide)

55.5 out of 100 (45.8 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 19.1% (11.5% statewide)

19.1% (11.5% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 22.4% (15.8% statewide)

22.4% (15.8% statewide) Median household income: $85,364 ($92,470 statewide)

$85,364 ($92,470 statewide) Poverty rate: 21.8% (9.4% statewide)

21.8% (9.4% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 20

Connecticut: New Haven

Jon Bilous / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 53.0 out of 100 (49.8 out of 100 statewide)

53.0 out of 100 (49.8 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 26.1% (13.2% statewide)

26.1% (13.2% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 7.9% (18.2% statewide)

7.9% (18.2% statewide) Median household income: $53,771 ($93,760 statewide)

$53,771 ($93,760 statewide) Poverty rate: 25.0% (10.0% statewide)

25.0% (10.0% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 12

Delaware: Wilmington

Gini index score: 51.7 out of 100 (45.0 out of 100 statewide)

51.7 out of 100 (45.0 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 25.0% (12.4% statewide)

25.0% (12.4% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 6.9% (11.5% statewide)

6.9% (11.5% statewide) Median household income: $55,269 ($82,855 statewide)

$55,269 ($82,855 statewide) Poverty rate: 23.2% (10.7% statewide)

23.2% (10.7% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 1

Florida: Miami Beach

ULora / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 62.3 out of 100 (48.5 out of 100 statewide)

62.3 out of 100 (48.5 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 20.9% (15.5% statewide)

20.9% (15.5% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 16.1% (10.1% statewide)

16.1% (10.1% statewide) Median household income: $67,014 ($71,711 statewide)

$67,014 ($71,711 statewide) Poverty rate: 14.4% (12.6% statewide)

14.4% (12.6% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 72

Georgia: Atlanta

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 56.7 out of 100 (47.8 out of 100 statewide)

56.7 out of 100 (47.8 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 19.9% (15.9% statewide)

19.9% (15.9% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 18.0% (11.0% statewide)

18.0% (11.0% statewide) Median household income: $81,938 ($74,664 statewide)

$81,938 ($74,664 statewide) Poverty rate: 17.9% (13.5% statewide)

17.9% (13.5% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 18

Hawaii: Honolulu

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 48.3 out of 100 (45.0 out of 100 statewide)

48.3 out of 100 (45.0 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 14.5% (11.7% statewide)

14.5% (11.7% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 15.6% (17.5% statewide)

15.6% (17.5% statewide) Median household income: $85,428 ($98,317 statewide)

$85,428 ($98,317 statewide) Poverty rate: 11.9% (10.0% statewide)

11.9% (10.0% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 1

Idaho: Boise City

Gini index score: 46.5 out of 100 (44.4 out of 100 statewide)

46.5 out of 100 (44.4 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 11.7% (13.0% statewide)

11.7% (13.0% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 11.6% (8.4% statewide)

11.6% (8.4% statewide) Median household income: $81,308 ($74,636 statewide)

$81,308 ($74,636 statewide) Poverty rate: 10.6% (10.6% statewide)

10.6% (10.6% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 7

Illinois: Evanston

pics721 / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 54.6 out of 100 (48.0 out of 100 statewide)

54.6 out of 100 (48.0 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 13.3% (14.8% statewide)

13.3% (14.8% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 24.0% (13.1% statewide)

24.0% (13.1% statewide) Median household income: $95,766 ($81,702 statewide)

$95,766 ($81,702 statewide) Poverty rate: 11.9% (11.7% statewide)

11.9% (11.7% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 25

Indiana: Bloomington

Gini index score: 54.3 out of 100 (45.2 out of 100 statewide)

54.3 out of 100 (45.2 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 30.0% (15.5% statewide)

30.0% (15.5% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 7.4% (7.6% statewide)

7.4% (7.6% statewide) Median household income: $48,918 ($70,051 statewide)

$48,918 ($70,051 statewide) Poverty rate: 30.5% (12.2% statewide)

30.5% (12.2% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 15

Iowa: Iowa City

Gini index score: 52.0 out of 100 (44.5 out of 100 statewide)

52.0 out of 100 (44.5 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 23.4% (14.4% statewide)

23.4% (14.4% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 9.2% (8.0% statewide)

9.2% (8.0% statewide) Median household income: $57,533 ($73,147 statewide)

$57,533 ($73,147 statewide) Poverty rate: 26.3% (11.0% statewide)

26.3% (11.0% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 11

Kansas: Lawrence

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 47.3 out of 100 (45.6 out of 100 statewide)

47.3 out of 100 (45.6 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 19.8% (14.4% statewide)

19.8% (14.4% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 9.0% (8.8% statewide)

9.0% (8.8% statewide) Median household income: $62,838 ($72,639 statewide)

$62,838 ($72,639 statewide) Poverty rate: 17.6% (11.5% statewide)

17.6% (11.5% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 8

Kentucky: Bowling Green

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 49.5 out of 100 (47.8 out of 100 statewide)

49.5 out of 100 (47.8 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 26.0% (19.9% statewide)

26.0% (19.9% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 4.3% (6.7% statewide)

4.3% (6.7% statewide) Median household income: $48,419 ($62,417 statewide)

$48,419 ($62,417 statewide) Poverty rate: 25.4% (16.1% statewide)

25.4% (16.1% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 4

Louisiana: New Orleans

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 55.9 out of 100 (49.4 out of 100 statewide)

55.9 out of 100 (49.4 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 28.4% (22.8% statewide)

28.4% (22.8% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 9.8% (7.4% statewide)

9.8% (7.4% statewide) Median household income: $55,339 ($60,023 statewide)

$55,339 ($60,023 statewide) Poverty rate: 22.6% (18.9% statewide)

22.6% (18.9% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 8

Maine: Portland

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 48.3 out of 100 (45.7 out of 100 statewide)

48.3 out of 100 (45.7 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 15.7% (15.5% statewide)

15.7% (15.5% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 11.6% (8.4% statewide)

11.6% (8.4% statewide) Median household income: $76,174 ($71,773 statewide)

$76,174 ($71,773 statewide) Poverty rate: 11.2% (10.8% statewide)

11.2% (10.8% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 1

Maryland: Baltimore

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 51.4 out of 100 (45.6 out of 100 statewide)

51.4 out of 100 (45.6 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 24.1% (11.3% statewide)

24.1% (11.3% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 8.7% (19.2% statewide)

8.7% (19.2% statewide) Median household income: $59,623 ($101,652 statewide)

$59,623 ($101,652 statewide) Poverty rate: 20.1% (9.3% statewide)

20.1% (9.3% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 16

Massachusetts: Boston

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 53.3 out of 100 (48.8 out of 100 statewide)

53.3 out of 100 (48.8 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 19.4% (13.4% statewide)

19.4% (13.4% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 21.8% (21.1% statewide)

21.8% (21.1% statewide) Median household income: $94,755 ($101,341 statewide)

$94,755 ($101,341 statewide) Poverty rate: 16.9% (10.0% statewide)

16.9% (10.0% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 23

Michigan: Ann Arbor

Davel5957 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Gini index score: 52.2 out of 100 (46.4 out of 100 statewide)

52.2 out of 100 (46.4 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 18.5% (16.0% statewide)

18.5% (16.0% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 17.6% (9.0% statewide)

17.6% (9.0% statewide) Median household income: $81,089 ($71,149 statewide)

$81,089 ($71,149 statewide) Poverty rate: 23.0% (13.1% statewide)

23.0% (13.1% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 22

Minnesota: Minneapolis

JenniferPhotographyImaging / E+ via Getty Images

Gini index score: 48.6 out of 100 (45.0 out of 100 statewide)

48.6 out of 100 (45.0 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 16.1% (11.7% statewide)

16.1% (11.7% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 13.8% (13.1% statewide)

13.8% (13.1% statewide) Median household income: $80,269 ($87,556 statewide)

$80,269 ($87,556 statewide) Poverty rate: 16.4% (9.2% statewide)

16.4% (9.2% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 17

Mississippi: Jackson

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 50.5 out of 100 (48.4 out of 100 statewide)

50.5 out of 100 (48.4 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 29.8% (24.0% statewide)

29.8% (24.0% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 3.4% (5.3% statewide)

3.4% (5.3% statewide) Median household income: $43,238 ($54,915 statewide)

$43,238 ($54,915 statewide) Poverty rate: 26.8% (19.1% statewide)

26.8% (19.1% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 3

Missouri: St. Louis

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 49.5 out of 100 (46.5 out of 100 statewide)

49.5 out of 100 (46.5 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 24.3% (16.4% statewide)

24.3% (16.4% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 6.1% (8.1% statewide)

6.1% (8.1% statewide) Median household income: $55,279 ($68,920 statewide)

$55,279 ($68,920 statewide) Poverty rate: 19.8% (12.6% statewide)

19.8% (12.6% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 11

Montana: Bozeman

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 48.3 out of 100 (46.3 out of 100 statewide)

48.3 out of 100 (46.3 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 12.8% (15.7% statewide)

12.8% (15.7% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 12.8% (8.1% statewide)

12.8% (8.1% statewide) Median household income: $79,903 ($69,922 statewide)

$79,903 ($69,922 statewide) Poverty rate: 14.8% (12.0% statewide)

14.8% (12.0% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 4

Nebraska: Omaha

Gini index score: 48.3 out of 100 (45.6 out of 100 statewide)

48.3 out of 100 (45.6 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 15.3% (14.1% statewide)

15.3% (14.1% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 10.3% (9.0% statewide)

10.3% (9.0% statewide) Median household income: $72,708 ($74,985 statewide)

$72,708 ($74,985 statewide) Poverty rate: 12.8% (10.3% statewide)

12.8% (10.3% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 3

Nevada: Las Vegas

mvp64 / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 48.1 out of 100 (46.7 out of 100 statewide)

48.1 out of 100 (46.7 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 16.7% (14.4% statewide)

16.7% (14.4% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 9.4% (9.8% statewide)

9.4% (9.8% statewide) Median household income: $70,723 ($75,561 statewide)

$70,723 ($75,561 statewide) Poverty rate: 14.2% (12.6% statewide)

14.2% (12.6% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 10

New Hampshire: Manchester

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 43.1 out of 100 (44.1 out of 100 statewide)

43.1 out of 100 (44.1 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 12.9% (10.4% statewide)

12.9% (10.4% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 8.8% (15.7% statewide)

8.8% (15.7% statewide) Median household income: $77,415 ($95,628 statewide)

$77,415 ($95,628 statewide) Poverty rate: 10.7% (7.2% statewide)

10.7% (7.2% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 2

New Jersey: Trenton

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 55.6 out of 100 (48.0 out of 100 statewide)

55.6 out of 100 (48.0 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 30.3% (11.9% statewide)

30.3% (11.9% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 5.2% (20.7% statewide)

5.2% (20.7% statewide) Median household income: $47,102 ($101,050 statewide)

$47,102 ($101,050 statewide) Poverty rate: 24.7% (9.8% statewide)

24.7% (9.8% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 17

New Mexico: Las Cruces

SWInsider / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 48.0 out of 100 (47.7 out of 100 statewide)

48.0 out of 100 (47.7 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 26.0% (20.9% statewide)

26.0% (20.9% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 4.9% (7.1% statewide)

4.9% (7.1% statewide) Median household income: $55,176 ($62,125 statewide)

$55,176 ($62,125 statewide) Poverty rate: 22.0% (18.1% statewide)

22.0% (18.1% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 4

New York: New York

StockByM / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 55.0 out of 100 (51.5 out of 100 statewide)

55.0 out of 100 (51.5 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 19.3% (16.3% statewide)

19.3% (16.3% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 16.8% (16.4% statewide)

16.8% (16.4% statewide) Median household income: $79,713 ($84,578 statewide)

$79,713 ($84,578 statewide) Poverty rate: 17.4% (13.7% statewide)

17.4% (13.7% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 14

North Carolina: Chapel Hill

LanceKing / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 54.9 out of 100 (47.6 out of 100 statewide)

54.9 out of 100 (47.6 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 19.3% (16.5% statewide)

19.3% (16.5% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 23.7% (9.5% statewide)

23.7% (9.5% statewide) Median household income: $85,825 ($69,904 statewide)

$85,825 ($69,904 statewide) Poverty rate: 19.6% (13.2% statewide)

19.6% (13.2% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 19

North Dakota: Grand Forks

Gini index score: 46.9 out of 100 (45.5 out of 100 statewide)

46.9 out of 100 (45.5 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 17.3% (14.6% statewide)

17.3% (14.6% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 7.2% (9.2% statewide)

7.2% (9.2% statewide) Median household income: $63,838 ($75,949 statewide)

$63,838 ($75,949 statewide) Poverty rate: 16.3% (10.6% statewide)

16.3% (10.6% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 3

Ohio: Cincinnati

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Gini index score: 54.0 out of 100 (46.7 out of 100 statewide)

54.0 out of 100 (46.7 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 27.1% (16.7% statewide)

27.1% (16.7% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 8.1% (8.5% statewide)

8.1% (8.5% statewide) Median household income: $51,707 ($69,680 statewide)

$51,707 ($69,680 statewide) Poverty rate: 24.5% (13.2% statewide)

24.5% (13.2% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 13

Oklahoma: Tulsa

Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images

Gini index score: 51.2 out of 100 (46.8 out of 100 statewide)

51.2 out of 100 (46.8 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 19.5% (18.0% statewide)

19.5% (18.0% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 8.1% (6.9% statewide)

8.1% (6.9% statewide) Median household income: $58,407 ($63,603 statewide)

$58,407 ($63,603 statewide) Poverty rate: 18.6% (15.3% statewide)

18.6% (15.3% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 8

Oregon: Corvallis

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 50.5 out of 100 (46.2 out of 100 statewide)

50.5 out of 100 (46.2 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 24.0% (14.1% statewide)

24.0% (14.1% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 9.9% (11.8% statewide)

9.9% (11.8% statewide) Median household income: $63,807 ($80,426 statewide)

$63,807 ($80,426 statewide) Poverty rate: 25.9% (11.9% statewide)

25.9% (11.9% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 12

Pennsylvania: Philadelphia

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Gini index score: 51.5 out of 100 (47.4 out of 100 statewide)

51.5 out of 100 (47.4 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 23.8% (15.5% statewide)

23.8% (15.5% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 8.4% (11.1% statewide)

8.4% (11.1% statewide) Median household income: $60,698 ($76,081 statewide)

$60,698 ($76,081 statewide) Poverty rate: 22.0% (11.8% statewide)

22.0% (11.8% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 8

Rhode Island: Providence

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 50.5 out of 100 (46.1 out of 100 statewide)

50.5 out of 100 (46.1 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 22.1% (14.9% statewide)

22.1% (14.9% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 9.8% (12.9% statewide)

9.8% (12.9% statewide) Median household income: $66,772 ($86,372 statewide)

$66,772 ($86,372 statewide) Poverty rate: 20.1% (10.9% statewide)

20.1% (10.9% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 4

South Carolina: Greenville

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 55.6 out of 100 (47.7 out of 100 statewide)

55.6 out of 100 (47.7 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 19.1% (17.7% statewide)

19.1% (17.7% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 13.9% (8.3% statewide)

13.9% (8.3% statewide) Median household income: $68,460 ($66,818 statewide)

$68,460 ($66,818 statewide) Poverty rate: 14.1% (14.2% statewide)

14.1% (14.2% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 6

South Dakota: Rapid City

Gini index score: 48.3 out of 100 (44.7 out of 100 statewide)

48.3 out of 100 (44.7 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 17.7% (14.5% statewide)

17.7% (14.5% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 7.8% (7.4% statewide)

7.8% (7.4% statewide) Median household income: $65,712 ($72,421 statewide)

$65,712 ($72,421 statewide) Poverty rate: 13.3% (12.0% statewide)

13.3% (12.0% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 2

Tennessee: Johnson City

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 52.2 out of 100 (47.6 out of 100 statewide)

52.2 out of 100 (47.6 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 24.6% (17.2% statewide)

24.6% (17.2% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 7.5% (8.3% statewide)

7.5% (8.3% statewide) Median household income: $55,429 ($67,097 statewide)

$55,429 ($67,097 statewide) Poverty rate: 21.1% (13.8% statewide)

21.1% (13.8% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 13

Texas: College Station

Aggie0083 at English Wikipedia / Wikimedia Commons

Gini index score: 54.5 out of 100 (47.7 out of 100 statewide)

54.5 out of 100 (47.7 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 26.6% (14.9% statewide)

26.6% (14.9% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 8.4% (11.7% statewide)

8.4% (11.7% statewide) Median household income: $51,776 ($76,292 statewide)

$51,776 ($76,292 statewide) Poverty rate: 28.6% (13.8% statewide)

28.6% (13.8% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 68

Utah: Salt Lake City

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 50.6 out of 100 (42.8 out of 100 statewide)

50.6 out of 100 (42.8 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 15.7% (9.5% statewide)

15.7% (9.5% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 12.2% (12.6% statewide)

12.2% (12.6% statewide) Median household income: $74,925 ($91,750 statewide)

$74,925 ($91,750 statewide) Poverty rate: 13.4% (8.6% statewide)

13.4% (8.6% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 14

Virginia: Richmond

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 52.1 out of 100 (47.2 out of 100 statewide)

52.1 out of 100 (47.2 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 21.4% (12.6% statewide)

21.4% (12.6% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 10.0% (16.9% statewide)

10.0% (16.9% statewide) Median household income: $62,671 ($90,974 statewide)

$62,671 ($90,974 statewide) Poverty rate: 18.8% (9.9% statewide)

18.8% (9.9% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 15

Washington: Seattle

LoweStock / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 48.8 out of 100 (46.6 out of 100 statewide)

48.8 out of 100 (46.6 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 11.2% (11.4% statewide)

11.2% (11.4% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 29.2% (17.2% statewide)

29.2% (17.2% statewide) Median household income: $121,984 ($94,952 statewide)

$121,984 ($94,952 statewide) Poverty rate: 9.9% (9.9% statewide)

9.9% (9.9% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 25

Wisconsin: Appleton

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Gini index score: 50.2 out of 100 (44.3 out of 100 statewide)

50.2 out of 100 (44.3 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 11.3% (13.4% statewide)

11.3% (13.4% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 8.2% (8.6% statewide)

8.2% (8.6% statewide) Median household income: $77,450 ($75,670 statewide)

$77,450 ($75,670 statewide) Poverty rate: 8.5% (10.6% statewide)

8.5% (10.6% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 11

Wyoming: Casper

Gini index score: 46.0 out of 100 (44.8 out of 100 statewide)

46.0 out of 100 (44.8 out of 100 statewide) Share of households earning less than $25,000 per year: 15.8% (15.0% statewide)

15.8% (15.0% statewide) Share of households earning at least $200,000 per year: 7.8% (7.9% statewide)

7.8% (7.9% statewide) Median household income: $69,171 ($74,815 statewide)

$69,171 ($74,815 statewide) Poverty rate: 11.2% (10.7% statewide)

11.2% (10.7% statewide) Number of cities considered in state: 2

