Richest County in Every State

The American Dream, a core tenet of how the U.S. perceives itself, is often defined by the belief that success and upward socioeconomic mobility are achievable through hard work and determination. But a recent study found that public confidence in the American Dream is fading. According to the Pew Research Center, only 53% of the U.S. population believe the American Dream is still possible, and 41% believe that while it was once possible, it no longer is.

Key Points A growing body of evidence suggests that upward economic mobility is harder today for many Americans than it has been in previous decades.

Still, the United States remains the wealthiest country in the world — and every state in the country is home to communities that demonstrate the levels of prosperity that the U.S. economy can still secure.

The growing pessimism reflected in this survey is not entirely unfounded. According to a 2019 Pew study, Millennials — Americans born between 1981 and 1996 — are the first generation since at least Baby Boomers to have a lower inflation-adjusted income than the previous generation did at the same age. Depending on education level, the median household income among Millennials is 4% to 11% lower than that of Gen Xers at the same age. Additionally, in the ongoing housing crisis, 75% of American households cannot afford a new, median-priced home, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

But while the American Dream may be fading in some respects, there is also substantial evidence to the contrary. The United States economy is by far the largest in the world, and the country’s material wealth affords much of the population a relatively high standard of living. Although the U.S. accounts for only about 4% of the global population, it is also home to 38% of the world’s millionaires, according to the Swiss investment bank UBS.

Even though the nearly 22 million Americans who are millionaires represent a relatively small share of the total U.S. population, there are communities across the country characterized, in part, by high incomes and widespread prosperity.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest county in every state. Within each state, we identified the county or county-equivalent with the highest median household income. Supplemental data on average cost of living by state and county are the latest estimates from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Department of Commerce. All other supplemental data are five-year estimates from the 2023 ACS.

Median household incomes among the places on this list range from about $83,000 to well over $150,000. For context, the median household income nationwide is about $78,500. Additionally, nearly every county on this list has a lower poverty rate than the state as a whole.

In many cases, high incomes in these areas are likely attributable, at least in part, to a strong job market. In the vast majority of counties on this list — 48 out of 50 — the five-year average annual jobless rate is lower than the comparable statewide unemployment rate, often by multiple percentage points. (Here is a look at the U.S. presidents who oversaw the best job markets in history.)

Partly because of above-average incomes, the places on this list also typically have a higher cost of living than the state as a whole. Higher consumer prices in these places are, in most cases, reflected in the real estate market, as home values also tend to be higher in these counties than they are in much of the rest of the state. (Here is a look at the least expensive counties to live in every state.)

These are the richest counties in every state.

Why It Matters

The United States is the wealthiest country in the world as measured by economic output, and as a result, it is also home to one of the wealthiest populations globally. Every state is home to at least one county where incomes are well above what is typical across the nation as a whole. These places generally have low poverty rates, strong job markets, and higher-than-average home values.

Alabama: Shelby County

Median household income in county: $93,543 ($62,027 statewide)

$93,543 ($62,027 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 6.9% (15.6% statewide)

6.9% (15.6% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 15.2% (7.2% statewide)

15.2% (7.2% statewide) Median home value in county: $298,700 ($195,100 statewide)

$298,700 ($195,100 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 2.9% (4.8% statewide)

2.9% (4.8% statewide) Cost of living in county: 6.1% lower than national avg. (10.0% lower than national avg. statewide)

6.1% lower than national avg. (10.0% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 67

Alaska: Aleutians West Census Area

Median household income in census area: $107,344 ($89,336 statewide)

$107,344 ($89,336 statewide) Poverty rate in census area: 9.2% (10.2% statewide)

9.2% (10.2% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in census area: 14.0% (13.8% statewide)

14.0% (13.8% statewide) Median home value in census area: $419,100 ($333,300 statewide)

$419,100 ($333,300 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in census area: 4.1% (5.8% statewide)

4.1% (5.8% statewide) Cost of living in census area: 5.5% higher than national avg. (1.7% higher than national avg. statewide)

5.5% higher than national avg. (1.7% higher than national avg. statewide) Num. of county equivalents considered in state: 30

Arizona: Maricopa County

Median household income in county: $85,518 ($76,872 statewide)

$85,518 ($76,872 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 11.3% (12.8% statewide)

11.3% (12.8% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 12.9% (10.6% statewide)

12.9% (10.6% statewide) Median home value in county: $414,700 ($358,900 statewide)

$414,700 ($358,900 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 4.6% (5.2% statewide)

4.6% (5.2% statewide) Cost of living in county: 0.4% lower than national avg. (1.1% higher than national avg. statewide)

0.4% lower than national avg. (1.1% higher than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 15

Arkansas: Benton County

Median household income in county: $89,879 ($58,773 statewide)

$89,879 ($58,773 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 7.6% (16.0% statewide)

7.6% (16.0% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 14.2% (6.3% statewide)

14.2% (6.3% statewide) Median home value in county: $285,100 ($175,300 statewide)

$285,100 ($175,300 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 3.1% (5.1% statewide)

3.1% (5.1% statewide) Cost of living in county: 6.7% lower than national avg. (13.5% lower than national avg. statewide)

6.7% lower than national avg. (13.5% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 75

California: Santa Clara County

Median household income in county: $159,674 ($96,334 statewide)

$159,674 ($96,334 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 6.9% (12.0% statewide)

6.9% (12.0% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 40.0% (19.4% statewide)

40.0% (19.4% statewide) Median home value in county: $1,382,800 ($695,400 statewide)

$1,382,800 ($695,400 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 4.5% (6.4% statewide)

4.5% (6.4% statewide) Cost of living in county: 12.0% higher than national avg. (12.6% higher than national avg. statewide)

12.0% higher than national avg. (12.6% higher than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 58

Colorado: Douglas County

Median household income in county: $145,737 ($92,470 statewide)

$145,737 ($92,470 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 3.2% (9.4% statewide)

3.2% (9.4% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 30.6% (15.8% statewide)

30.6% (15.8% statewide) Median home value in county: $674,000 ($502,200 statewide)

$674,000 ($502,200 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 3.6% (4.5% statewide)

3.6% (4.5% statewide) Cost of living in county: 16.2% higher than national avg. (1.4% higher than national avg. statewide)

16.2% higher than national avg. (1.4% higher than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 64

Connecticut: Western Connecticut Planning Region

Median household income in planning region: $124,553 ($93,760 statewide)

$124,553 ($93,760 statewide) Poverty rate in planning region: 7.4% (10.0% statewide)

7.4% (10.0% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in planning region: 31.7% (18.2% statewide)

31.7% (18.2% statewide) Median home value in planning region: $625,400 ($343,200 statewide)

$625,400 ($343,200 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in planning region: 5.5% (5.6% statewide)

5.5% (5.6% statewide) Cost of living in planning region: N/A (3.7% higher than national avg. statewide)

N/A (3.7% higher than national avg. statewide) Num. of county equivalents considered in state: 9

Delaware: New Castle County

Median household income in county: $89,901 ($82,855 statewide)

$89,901 ($82,855 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 10.2% (10.7% statewide)

10.2% (10.7% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 14.1% (11.5% statewide)

14.1% (11.5% statewide) Median home value in county: $329,800 ($326,800 statewide)

$329,800 ($326,800 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 4.9% (5.1% statewide)

4.9% (5.1% statewide) Cost of living in county: 1.3% lower than national avg. (0.7% lower than national avg. statewide)

1.3% lower than national avg. (0.7% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 3

Florida: St. Johns County

Median household income in county: $106,169 ($71,711 statewide)

$106,169 ($71,711 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 6.7% (12.6% statewide)

6.7% (12.6% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 20.6% (10.1% statewide)

20.6% (10.1% statewide) Median home value in county: $457,600 ($325,000 statewide)

$457,600 ($325,000 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 3.9% (4.8% statewide)

3.9% (4.8% statewide) Cost of living in county: 7.1% higher than national avg. (3.5% higher than national avg. statewide)

7.1% higher than national avg. (3.5% higher than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 67

Georgia: Forsyth County

Median household income in county: $138,000 ($74,664 statewide)

$138,000 ($74,664 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 4.5% (13.5% statewide)

4.5% (13.5% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 28.9% (11% statewide)

28.9% (11% statewide) Median home value in county: $493,800 ($272,900 statewide)

$493,800 ($272,900 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 3.4% (5.1% statewide)

3.4% (5.1% statewide) Cost of living in county: 4.3% higher than national avg. (3.3% lower than national avg. statewide)

4.3% higher than national avg. (3.3% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 159

Hawaii: Honolulu County

Median household income in county: $104,264 ($98,317 statewide)

$104,264 ($98,317 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 9.1% (10.0% statewide)

9.1% (10.0% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 19.1% (17.5% statewide)

19.1% (17.5% statewide) Median home value in county: $873,000 ($808,200 statewide)

$873,000 ($808,200 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 4.8% (5.0% statewide)

4.8% (5.0% statewide) Cost of living in county: 14.0% higher than national avg. (8.6% higher than national avg. statewide)

14.0% higher than national avg. (8.6% higher than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 5

Idaho: Teton County

Median household income in county: $90,740 ($74,636 statewide)

$90,740 ($74,636 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 9.4% (10.6% statewide)

9.4% (10.6% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 13.0% (8.4% statewide)

13.0% (8.4% statewide) Median home value in county: $595,900 ($376,000 statewide)

$595,900 ($376,000 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 1.5% (3.7% statewide)

1.5% (3.7% statewide) Cost of living in county: 7.5% higher than national avg. (8.6% lower than national avg. statewide)

7.5% higher than national avg. (8.6% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 44

Illinois: DuPage County

Median household income in county: $110,502 ($81,702 statewide)

$110,502 ($81,702 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 6.4% (11.7% statewide)

6.4% (11.7% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 21.6% (13.1% statewide)

21.6% (13.1% statewide) Median home value in county: $374,100 ($250,500 statewide)

$374,100 ($250,500 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 4.8% (5.8% statewide)

4.8% (5.8% statewide) Cost of living in county: 11.3% higher than national avg. (1.1% lower than national avg. statewide)

11.3% higher than national avg. (1.1% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 102

Indiana: Hamilton County

Median household income in county: $117,957 ($70,051 statewide)

$117,957 ($70,051 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 4.3% (12.2% statewide)

4.3% (12.2% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 24.2% (7.6% statewide)

24.2% (7.6% statewide) Median home value in county: $379,100 ($201,600 statewide)

$379,100 ($201,600 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 2.8% (4.3% statewide)

2.8% (4.3% statewide) Cost of living in county: 2.6% higher than national avg. (7.8% lower than national avg. statewide)

2.6% higher than national avg. (7.8% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 92

Iowa: Dallas County

Median household income in county: $102,349 ($73,147 statewide)

$102,349 ($73,147 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 5.8% (11.0% statewide)

5.8% (11.0% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 18.0% (8% statewide)

18.0% (8% statewide) Median home value in county: $333,400 ($195,900 statewide)

$333,400 ($195,900 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 2.9% (3.6% statewide)

2.9% (3.6% statewide) Cost of living in county: 5.2% lower than national avg. (11.2% lower than national avg. statewide)

5.2% lower than national avg. (11.2% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 99

Kansas: Johnson County

Median household income in county: $107,261 ($72,639 statewide)

$107,261 ($72,639 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 5.3% (11.5% statewide)

5.3% (11.5% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 19.4% (8.8% statewide)

19.4% (8.8% statewide) Median home value in county: $366,000 ($203,400 statewide)

$366,000 ($203,400 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 3.2% (3.9% statewide)

3.2% (3.9% statewide) Cost of living in county: 1.6% lower than national avg. (10.0% lower than national avg. statewide)

1.6% lower than national avg. (10.0% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 105

Kentucky: Oldham County

Median household income in county: $121,491 ($62,417 statewide)

$121,491 ($62,417 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 4.0% (16.1% statewide)

4.0% (16.1% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 22.7% (6.7% statewide)

22.7% (6.7% statewide) Median home value in county: $375,000 ($192,300 statewide)

$375,000 ($192,300 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 3.3% (4.8% statewide)

3.3% (4.8% statewide) Cost of living in county: 6.6% lower than national avg. (9.5% lower than national avg. statewide)

6.6% lower than national avg. (9.5% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 120

Louisiana: Ascension Parish

Median household income in parish: $92,266 ($60,023 statewide)

$92,266 ($60,023 statewide) Poverty rate in parish: 10.3% (18.9% statewide)

10.3% (18.9% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in parish: 13.5% (7.4% statewide)

13.5% (7.4% statewide) Median home value in parish: $265,300 ($208,700 statewide)

$265,300 ($208,700 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in parish: 4.5% (6.3% statewide)

4.5% (6.3% statewide) Cost of living in parish: 6.0% lower than national avg. (11.7% lower than national avg. statewide)

6.0% lower than national avg. (11.7% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of parishes considered in state: 64

Maine: Cumberland County

Median household income in county: $92,983 ($71,773 statewide)

$92,983 ($71,773 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 7.1% (10.8% statewide)

7.1% (10.8% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 14.9% (8.4% statewide)

14.9% (8.4% statewide) Median home value in county: $411,400 ($266,400 statewide)

$411,400 ($266,400 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 3.2% (3.9% statewide)

3.2% (3.9% statewide) Cost of living in county: 3.9% higher than national avg. (2.9% lower than national avg. statewide)

3.9% higher than national avg. (2.9% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 16

Maryland: Howard County

Median household income in county: $146,982 ($101,652 statewide)

$146,982 ($101,652 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 5.1% (9.3% statewide)

5.1% (9.3% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 33.7% (19.2% statewide)

33.7% (19.2% statewide) Median home value in county: $576,700 ($397,700 statewide)

$576,700 ($397,700 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 3.6% (4.9% statewide)

3.6% (4.9% statewide) Cost of living in county: 13.2% higher than national avg. (4.0% higher than national avg. statewide)

13.2% higher than national avg. (4.0% higher than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 24

Massachusetts: Middlesex County

Median household income in county: $126,779 ($101,341 statewide)

$126,779 ($101,341 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 7.5% (10.0% statewide)

7.5% (10.0% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 29.6% (21.1% statewide)

29.6% (21.1% statewide) Median home value in county: $687,200 ($525,800 statewide)

$687,200 ($525,800 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 4.2% (5.1% statewide)

4.2% (5.1% statewide) Cost of living in county: 12.5% higher than national avg. (8.2% higher than national avg. statewide)

12.5% higher than national avg. (8.2% higher than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 14

Michigan: Livingston County

Median household income in county: $101,315 ($71,149 statewide)

$101,315 ($71,149 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 4.9% (13.1% statewide)

4.9% (13.1% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 16.2% (9% statewide)

16.2% (9% statewide) Median home value in county: $331,100 ($217,600 statewide)

$331,100 ($217,600 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 3.7% (5.8% statewide)

3.7% (5.8% statewide) Cost of living in county: 1.1% lower than national avg. (5.8% lower than national avg. statewide)

1.1% lower than national avg. (5.8% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 83

Minnesota: Carver County

Median household income in county: $123,144 ($87,556 statewide)

$123,144 ($87,556 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 4.2% (9.2% statewide)

4.2% (9.2% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 25.1% (13.1% statewide)

25.1% (13.1% statewide) Median home value in county: $426,900 ($305,500 statewide)

$426,900 ($305,500 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 3.1% (3.9% statewide)

3.1% (3.9% statewide) Cost of living in county: 8.1% higher than national avg. (1.6% lower than national avg. statewide)

8.1% higher than national avg. (1.6% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 87

Mississippi: DeSoto County

Median household income in county: $82,980 ($54,915 statewide)

$82,980 ($54,915 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 10.0% (19.1% statewide)

10.0% (19.1% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 8.2% (5.3% statewide)

8.2% (5.3% statewide) Median home value in county: $248,700 ($161,400 statewide)

$248,700 ($161,400 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 3.7% (6.0% statewide)

3.7% (6.0% statewide) Cost of living in county: 9.6% lower than national avg. (12.7% lower than national avg. statewide)

9.6% lower than national avg. (12.7% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 82

Missouri: St. Charles County

Median household income in county: $102,912 ($68,920 statewide)

$102,912 ($68,920 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 4.7% (12.6% statewide)

4.7% (12.6% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 15.1% (8.1% statewide)

15.1% (8.1% statewide) Median home value in county: $296,800 ($215,600 statewide)

$296,800 ($215,600 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 2.8% (4.1% statewide)

2.8% (4.1% statewide) Cost of living in county: 1.9% lower than national avg. (8.2% lower than national avg. statewide)

1.9% lower than national avg. (8.2% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 115

Montana: Gallatin County

Median household income in county: $87,454 ($69,922 statewide)

$87,454 ($69,922 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 10.2% (12.0% statewide)

10.2% (12.0% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 14.0% (8.1% statewide)

14.0% (8.1% statewide) Median home value in county: $604,900 ($338,100 statewide)

$604,900 ($338,100 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 2.3% (3.8% statewide)

2.3% (3.8% statewide) Cost of living in county: 2.1% lower than national avg. (9.8% lower than national avg. statewide)

2.1% lower than national avg. (9.8% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 56

Nebraska: Sarpy County

Median household income in county: $101,402 ($74,985 statewide)

$101,402 ($74,985 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 5.2% (10.3% statewide)

5.2% (10.3% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 14.3% (9% statewide)

14.3% (9% statewide) Median home value in county: $287,600 ($223,800 statewide)

$287,600 ($223,800 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 2.4% (3.0% statewide)

2.4% (3.0% statewide) Cost of living in county: 5.9% lower than national avg. (9.6% lower than national avg. statewide)

5.9% lower than national avg. (9.6% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 93

Nevada: Storey County

Median household income in county: $96,000 ($75,561 statewide)

$96,000 ($75,561 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 7.1% (12.6% statewide)

7.1% (12.6% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 8.1% (9.8% statewide)

8.1% (9.8% statewide) Median home value in county: $393,100 ($406,100 statewide)

$393,100 ($406,100 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 6.8% (6.8% statewide)

6.8% (6.8% statewide) Cost of living in county: 8.2% lower than national avg. (3.0% lower than national avg. statewide)

8.2% lower than national avg. (3.0% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 16

New Hampshire: Rockingham County

Median household income in county: $113,927 ($95,628 statewide)

$113,927 ($95,628 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 4.8% (7.2% statewide)

4.8% (7.2% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 21.6% (15.7% statewide)

21.6% (15.7% statewide) Median home value in county: $461,400 ($367,200 statewide)

$461,400 ($367,200 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 3.5% (3.4% statewide)

3.5% (3.4% statewide) Cost of living in county: 4.4% higher than national avg. (5.3% higher than national avg. statewide)

4.4% higher than national avg. (5.3% higher than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 10

New Jersey: Hunterdon County

Median household income in county: $139,453 ($101,050 statewide)

$139,453 ($101,050 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 3.8% (9.8% statewide)

3.8% (9.8% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 31.4% (20.7% statewide)

31.4% (20.7% statewide) Median home value in county: $498,800 ($427,600 statewide)

$498,800 ($427,600 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 4.6% (6.2% statewide)

4.6% (6.2% statewide) Cost of living in county: 9.9% higher than national avg. (8.9% higher than national avg. statewide)

9.9% higher than national avg. (8.9% higher than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 21

New Mexico: Los Alamos County

Median household income in county: $143,188 ($62,125 statewide)

$143,188 ($62,125 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 2.9% (18.1% statewide)

2.9% (18.1% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 27.3% (7.1% statewide)

27.3% (7.1% statewide) Median home value in county: $452,500 ($232,200 statewide)

$452,500 ($232,200 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 2.2% (6.0% statewide)

2.2% (6.0% statewide) Cost of living in county: 5.1% lower than national avg. (9.6% lower than national avg. statewide)

5.1% lower than national avg. (9.6% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 33

New York: Nassau County

Median household income in county: $143,408 ($84,578 statewide)

$143,408 ($84,578 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 5.3% (13.7% statewide)

5.3% (13.7% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 33.4% (16.4% statewide)

33.4% (16.4% statewide) Median home value in county: $658,700 ($403,000 statewide)

$658,700 ($403,000 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 4.8% (6.2% statewide)

4.8% (6.2% statewide) Cost of living in county: 20.6% higher than national avg. (7.6% higher than national avg. statewide)

20.6% higher than national avg. (7.6% higher than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 62

North Carolina: Wake County

Median household income in county: $101,763 ($69,904 statewide)

$101,763 ($69,904 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 7.9% (13.2% statewide)

7.9% (13.2% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 19.3% (9.5% statewide)

19.3% (9.5% statewide) Median home value in county: $422,800 ($259,400 statewide)

$422,800 ($259,400 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 4.2% (4.8% statewide)

4.2% (4.8% statewide) Cost of living in county: 0.3% lower than national avg. (5.9% lower than national avg. statewide)

0.3% lower than national avg. (5.9% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 100

North Dakota: Burke County

Median household income in county: $96,339 ($75,949 statewide)

$96,339 ($75,949 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 5.1% (10.6% statewide)

5.1% (10.6% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 19.8% (9.2% statewide)

19.8% (9.2% statewide) Median home value in county: $141,900 ($241,100 statewide)

$141,900 ($241,100 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 4.4% (2.8% statewide)

4.4% (2.8% statewide) Cost of living in county: 11.4% lower than national avg. (11.4% lower than national avg. statewide)

11.4% lower than national avg. (11.4% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 53

Ohio: Delaware County

Median household income in county: $130,088 ($69,680 statewide)

$130,088 ($69,680 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 5.0% (13.2% statewide)

5.0% (13.2% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 27.3% (8.5% statewide)

27.3% (8.5% statewide) Median home value in county: $419,500 ($199,200 statewide)

$419,500 ($199,200 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 3.0% (4.8% statewide)

3.0% (4.8% statewide) Cost of living in county: 0.5% lower than national avg. (8.2% lower than national avg. statewide)

0.5% lower than national avg. (8.2% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 88

Oklahoma: Canadian County

Median household income in county: $85,427 ($63,603 statewide)

$85,427 ($63,603 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 8.6% (15.3% statewide)

8.6% (15.3% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 8.1% (6.9% statewide)

8.1% (6.9% statewide) Median home value in county: $230,300 ($185,900 statewide)

$230,300 ($185,900 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 4.0% (4.9% statewide)

4.0% (4.9% statewide) Cost of living in county: 6.2% lower than national avg. (11.7% lower than national avg. statewide)

6.2% lower than national avg. (11.7% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 77

Oregon: Washington County

Median household income in county: $104,434 ($80,426 statewide)

$104,434 ($80,426 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 8.0% (11.9% statewide)

8.0% (11.9% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 18.6% (11.8% statewide)

18.6% (11.8% statewide) Median home value in county: $558,500 ($454,200 statewide)

$558,500 ($454,200 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 4.5% (5.4% statewide)

4.5% (5.4% statewide) Cost of living in county: 7.3% higher than national avg. (4.7% higher than national avg. statewide)

7.3% higher than national avg. (4.7% higher than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 36

Pennsylvania: Chester County

Median household income in county: $123,041 ($76,081 statewide)

$123,041 ($76,081 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 5.9% (11.8% statewide)

5.9% (11.8% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 27.3% (11.1% statewide)

27.3% (11.1% statewide) Median home value in county: $461,800 ($240,500 statewide)

$461,800 ($240,500 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 3.8% (5.2% statewide)

3.8% (5.2% statewide) Cost of living in county: 3.1% higher than national avg. (2.5% lower than national avg. statewide)

3.1% higher than national avg. (2.5% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 67

Rhode Island: Bristol County

Median household income in county: $110,926 ($86,372 statewide)

$110,926 ($86,372 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 6.8% (10.9% statewide)

6.8% (10.9% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 22.3% (12.9% statewide)

22.3% (12.9% statewide) Median home value in county: $468,000 ($368,800 statewide)

$468,000 ($368,800 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 3.1% (5.7% statewide)

3.1% (5.7% statewide) Cost of living in county: 10.8% higher than national avg. (1.4% higher than national avg. statewide)

10.8% higher than national avg. (1.4% higher than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 5

South Carolina: Beaufort County

Median household income in county: $84,819 ($66,818 statewide)

$84,819 ($66,818 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 10.5% (14.2% statewide)

10.5% (14.2% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 14.7% (8.3% statewide)

14.7% (8.3% statewide) Median home value in county: $407,600 ($236,700 statewide)

$407,600 ($236,700 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 3.0% (5.0% statewide)

3.0% (5.0% statewide) Cost of living in county: 0.3% lower than national avg. (6.8% lower than national avg. statewide)

0.3% lower than national avg. (6.8% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 46

South Dakota: Lincoln County

Median household income in county: $96,552 ($72,421 statewide)

$96,552 ($72,421 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 5.8% (12.0% statewide)

5.8% (12.0% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 11.7% (7.4% statewide)

11.7% (7.4% statewide) Median home value in county: $323,500 ($236,800 statewide)

$323,500 ($236,800 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 1.6% (3.0% statewide)

1.6% (3.0% statewide) Cost of living in county: 4.2% lower than national avg. (11.9% lower than national avg. statewide)

4.2% lower than national avg. (11.9% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 66

Tennessee: Williamson County

Median household income in county: $131,202 ($67,097 statewide)

$131,202 ($67,097 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 4.5% (13.8% statewide)

4.5% (13.8% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 29.2% (8.3% statewide)

29.2% (8.3% statewide) Median home value in county: $673,700 ($256,800 statewide)

$673,700 ($256,800 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 2.0% (4.7% statewide)

2.0% (4.7% statewide) Cost of living in county: 4.3% higher than national avg. (7.5% lower than national avg. statewide)

4.3% higher than national avg. (7.5% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 95

Texas: Rockwall County

Median household income in county: $124,917 ($76,292 statewide)

$124,917 ($76,292 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 4.3% (13.8% statewide)

4.3% (13.8% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 23.3% (11.7% statewide)

23.3% (11.7% statewide) Median home value in county: $386,000 ($260,400 statewide)

$386,000 ($260,400 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 4.0% (5.1% statewide)

4.0% (5.1% statewide) Cost of living in county: 8.1% higher than national avg. (2.8% lower than national avg. statewide)

8.1% higher than national avg. (2.8% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 253

Utah: Summit County

Median household income in county: $137,058 ($91,750 statewide)

$137,058 ($91,750 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 4.5% (8.6% statewide)

4.5% (8.6% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 33.2% (12.6% statewide)

33.2% (12.6% statewide) Median home value in county: $1,000,400 ($455,000 statewide)

$1,000,400 ($455,000 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 2.1% (3.4% statewide)

2.1% (3.4% statewide) Cost of living in county: 11.0% higher than national avg. (5.0% lower than national avg. statewide)

11.0% higher than national avg. (5.0% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 29

Vermont: Chittenden County

Median household income in county: $94,310 ($78,024 statewide)

$94,310 ($78,024 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 10.4% (10.3% statewide)

10.4% (10.3% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 14.9% (10.2% statewide)

14.9% (10.2% statewide) Median home value in county: $404,500 ($290,500 statewide)

$404,500 ($290,500 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 3.7% (3.7% statewide)

3.7% (3.7% statewide) Cost of living in county: 4.6% higher than national avg. (3.4% lower than national avg. statewide)

4.6% higher than national avg. (3.4% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 14

Virginia: Loudoun County

Median household income in county: $178,707 ($90,974 statewide)

$178,707 ($90,974 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 4.0% (9.9% statewide)

4.0% (9.9% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 43.6% (16.9% statewide)

43.6% (16.9% statewide) Median home value in county: $701,000 ($360,700 statewide)

$701,000 ($360,700 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 3.2% (4.3% statewide)

3.2% (4.3% statewide) Cost of living in county: 15.2% higher than national avg. (0.7% higher than national avg. statewide)

15.2% higher than national avg. (0.7% higher than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 133

Washington: King County

Median household income in county: $122,148 ($94,952 statewide)

$122,148 ($94,952 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 8.4% (9.9% statewide)

8.4% (9.9% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 28.3% (17.2% statewide)

28.3% (17.2% statewide) Median home value in county: $811,200 ($519,800 statewide)

$811,200 ($519,800 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 4.6% (5.0% statewide)

4.6% (5.0% statewide) Cost of living in county: 17.8% higher than national avg. (8.6% higher than national avg. statewide)

17.8% higher than national avg. (8.6% higher than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 39

West Virginia: Jefferson County

Median household income in county: $95,523 ($57,917 statewide)

$95,523 ($57,917 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 8.8% (16.6% statewide)

8.8% (16.6% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 14.4% (5.4% statewide)

14.4% (5.4% statewide) Median home value in county: $324,500 ($155,600 statewide)

$324,500 ($155,600 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 4.1% (5.7% statewide)

4.1% (5.7% statewide) Cost of living in county: 6.1% lower than national avg. (10.2% lower than national avg. statewide)

6.1% lower than national avg. (10.2% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 55

Wisconsin: Waukesha County

Median household income in county: $104,100 ($75,670 statewide)

$104,100 ($75,670 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 5.2% (10.6% statewide)

5.2% (10.6% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 18.1% (8.6% statewide)

18.1% (8.6% statewide) Median home value in county: $373,600 ($247,400 statewide)

$373,600 ($247,400 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 2.6% (3.3% statewide)

2.6% (3.3% statewide) Cost of living in county: 1.9% lower than national avg. (6.9% lower than national avg. statewide)

1.9% lower than national avg. (6.9% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 72

Wyoming: Teton County

Median household income in county: $112,681 ($74,815 statewide)

$112,681 ($74,815 statewide) Poverty rate in county: 7.0% (10.7% statewide)

7.0% (10.7% statewide) Households earning at least $200,000 in county: 26.4% (7.9% statewide)

26.4% (7.9% statewide) Median home value in county: $1,371,900 ($285,100 statewide)

$1,371,900 ($285,100 statewide) 5-year avg. unemployment rate in county: 2.5% (3.7% statewide)

2.5% (3.7% statewide) Cost of living in county: 9.6% higher than national avg. (9.2% lower than national avg. statewide)

9.6% higher than national avg. (9.2% lower than national avg. statewide) Num. of counties considered in state: 23

