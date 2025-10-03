AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (Oct 3)

Forecasts

AppLovin Corp. (NASDAQ: APP) has seen incredibly strong growth, driven by its core business model that helps online advertisers boost monetization and marketing efforts for their solutions.
Key drivers propelling AppLovin going forward include its enhancements in AI-powered advertising and its expansion into e-commerce advertising.
Here’s where this stock has come since its inception, and where AppLovin could be headed over the next few years.
After hitting an all-time high of $525.15 in February, AppLovin Corp.’s (NASDAQ: APP) share price tumbled more than 35% due to a pending class action lawsuit and to short seller reports. However, the software company’s better-than-expected first-quarter report gave the stock a boost and it has recovered. The stock recently hit a new high of $745.61. Compared to a year ago, AppLovin stock is 420.4% higher, far outperforming the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq in that time.
Since the company went public in 2021, its share price is up 1,078.5%. This has clearly been a top growth stock that investors have benefited from owning in recent years. AppLovin has been among the top tech stocks seeing a lot of love from the market, but is that still true?
These days, the company focuses on providing software solutions that enhance the marketing and monetization of online advertisers. With AppLovin, there are certainly catalysts worth considering, and we’ll get to those shortly. It continues to benefit from the strong secular growth trends that investors are seeking increased exposure to. As investors continue to pile into such stocks, retail investors appear eager to gain outsized exposure in anticipation of a continued boom.
It is worth remembering that AppLovin experienced a drawdown of more than 90% from its post-pandemic high in 2021. So, is this stock headed for further declines, or is its momentum sustainable? Let’s dive into some catalysts and price predictions around where this stock could go for the rest of 2025 through to the end of this decade.
As mentioned, AppLovin investors have to contend with plenty of news. For instance, analysts covering AppLovin have not been as bullish on the company as many may think, having issued warnings about the stock in the past year due to concerns about the company’s fundamentals. J.P. Morgan recently maintained a Neutral rating on the shares, and Needham reiterated a Hold rating. Yet, Wells Fargo just maintained its Overweight rating.
Nonetheless, we see these key drivers propelling AppLovin going forward.
AppLovin’s Axon AI engine has been a game-changer, optimizing ad targeting and expanding beyond gaming into new categories like e-commerce, fintech, and automotive advertising. During the Q4 2024 earnings call, CEO Adam Foroughi highlighted that for the first time, AppLovin captured a significant share of holiday shopping ad spend—validating that its AI models are effective outside gaming.
AppLovin’s AI capabilities are proving to be industry-agnostic, opening the door for millions of global advertisers.
Foroughi described the fourth quarter of 2024 as a major milestone, marking AppLovin’s first significant penetration into e-commerce advertising. Historically, the company primarily monetized mobile gaming ads, but now retail and consumer brands are joining the platform in large numbers.
E-commerce advertising is set to be a major revenue contributor. Once self-serve tools become operational, adoption could scale exponentially.
AppLovin is officially exiting game development—a move that frees up resources to focus entirely on advertising technology.
Divesting from mobile games is a significant pivot for the company, as it paves the way for AppLovin to become a pure advertising technology company.
There are clearly strong reasons why AppLovin’s stock has risen so much this past year. Simply put, investors have been betting on AppLovin as a potential AI winner, as its AI advancements have driven customer success and accelerated the company’s growth. If the company can continue to prioritize generating outsized free cash flow and return capital to shareholders to a greater degree, this multiple could be warranted. Here’s where the stock could be headed, assuming the company’s multiple stays the same and earnings grow according to analyst estimates.
Wall Street’s consensus one-year price target for AppLovin has jumped to $613.59, but the stock has overrun that target. On average, 25 analysts covering AppLovin recommend buying shares, five of them with Strong Buy ratings. Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo were among analysts that maintained Buy ratings after the earnings report. BofA Securities and Citigroup just reiterated their Buy ratings.
24/7 Wall St.’s forecast projects AppLovin’s stock price to be $680.00 by year’s end, or fractionally lower than today’s price. However, we expect the stock to continue its strong growth rate and outperform analysts’ expectations going forward.
By the end of the decade, we estimate AppLovin’s stock price will be $910.70 per share, with less than 10% year-over-year revenue growth. Our estimated stock price is over 33% higher than the current stock price.
