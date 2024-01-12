State Economies Most Dependent on Outdoor Recreation

During economic downturns or periods of high inflation, households often reduce nonessential spending to afford basic necessities. And with the consumer price index hitting 9.1% in mid-2022, the U.S. recently suffered through its worst cost-of-living crisis in decades. Some trends in discretionary spending, however, defied conventional wisdom.

Outdoor recreation generated $563.7 billion in economic output in 2022, a 15% increase from 2021 and up nearly 50% from 2020, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Though the economic impact of outdoor recreation includes support industries, such as lodging, transportation, and government spending, it is primarily driven by consumer demand for a wide range of activities. These include, but are not limited to, skiing, boating, RVing, bicycling, hunting, fishing, climbing, hiking, and field sports.

With 250 million acres of public land, over 400 national parks, and 95,471 miles of shoreline, there is no shortage of opportunities for outdoor recreation in the United States. In many parts of the country, outdoor lifestyles are central to both the local identity and economy.

Using data from the BEA, 24/7 Wall St. identified the state economies that depend the most on outdoor recreation. We ranked all 50 states on the share of gross domestic product generated by outdoor recreation in 2022.

In all but a handful of states, outdoor recreation added billions of dollars in economic value in 2022 and accounted for over 2% of annual GDP in most cases.

Several of the highest ranking states on this list, such as Florida, are notable for their coastline and are popular destinations for kayaking, sailing, fishing, and other watersports. Many other high-ranking states, including Montana, Vermont, and Wyoming, feature mountain ranges and vast forests, popular for hunting, hiking, camping, and skiing. In others, like Alaska and Maine, residents and visitors have access to both mountains and coastline. (Here is a look at the highest point in every state.)

It is important to note that many of the lower ranking states on this list, such as California, New York, and Texas, have outdoor recreation industries that generate tens of billions of dollars each year. However, their contribution to overall GDP is lower than average, partially because of the outsized economic impact of other major industries. (Here is a look at the most breathtaking natural marvel in each state.)

Here are the state economies most dependent on outdoor recreation.