States Where the Most Hunters Still Use Muzzleloaders

The wide adoption of repeating rifles with self-contained cartridges during the American Civil War marked a turning point in hundreds of years of firearm technology. Unlike muskets, which had to be reloaded through the muzzle after each shot, repeating rifles were capable of firing multiple rounds in quick succession. By the 1870s, muskets and other muzzleloading firearms were effectively obsolete — at least from a military perspective.

While most hunters in the United States use modern rifles or shotguns to harvest game, a small subset prefer to use muzzleloaders. Unlike many modern hunting rifles, which have a range of 500 yards or more, muzzleloaders typically have an effective range of less than 200 yards. Additionally, a hunter using a muzzleloader rarely has the luxury of taking a follow-up shot.

While hunting with a muzzleloader can add difficulty and nuance to the sport, it also has some clear advantages. In certain parts of the country, hunters carrying muzzleloaders have longer hunting seasons, larger bag limits, and access to more hunting areas.

According to the National Deer Association, a wildlife and habitat preservation organization, there were about 1.4 million muzzleloader hunters in the U.S. in 2021. Adjusting for population using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, this comes out to about 43 muzzleloader hunters for every 10,000 people nationwide. For comparison, there were 480 total licensed hunters for every 10,000 people in the U.S. the same year. But in some parts of the country, hunting with a muzzleloader is a far more common practice. (Here is a look at the most popular American hunting destinations.)

Using data from the NDA and ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most people hunt with muzzleloaders. We ranked the 37 states with available data on the number of muzzleloader hunters for every 10,000 state residents in 2021. Supplemental data on the share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader is from the NDA and the total number of paid hunting license holders by state is from the U.S. FWS.

Depending on the state, the number of muzzleloader hunters ranges from about 890 to over 250,000. The population-adjusted concentration of muzzleloader hunters ranges by state from about 2 for every 10,000 people to 387 per 10,000.

Several of the highest ranking states on this list are relatively densely populated or forested states where hunters are less likely to take long-range shots that may require a modern rifle. Some of these states also have imposed legal restrictions on hunting with certain types of repeating rifles. In Illinois, for example, deer hunting with a rifle was not permitted until 2023, and is now only legal with single-shot rifles.

Meanwhile, many Western states where longer range shots are more common have a lower than average concentration of hunters who carry a muzzleloader. (Here is a look at the 14 most versatile hunting rifles.)