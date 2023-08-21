The States Where Hunters Get the Most Deer

Hunting has long been a popular pastime in the United States, and for the nearly 16 million licensed hunters in the U.S., deer are by far the most sought-after game. Common across much of North America, the animals are typically hunted not only for sport, but also for food, as a single buck yields an average of about 55 pounds of meat.

While it may seem counterintuitive to some, hunters also play an important role in wildlife conservation. Through the Pittman-Robertson Act, sportsmen and women pay an excise tax on hunting licenses, firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment – money that is distributed to state fish and wildlife agencies. These taxes generated $1.5 billion in conservation funding in 2022 alone. Helping to reduce problems associated with overpopulation, hunting is also an important tool for wildlife population management.

According to the latest National Survey of Fishing, Hunting, and Wildlife-Associated Recreation, from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Census Bureau, there are over 8 million deer hunters annually, more than four times the number of Americans who hunt wild turkey, the second most common game.

The most common species of the animal by far in America – and indeed in the world in general – is the white-tailed deer, of which there are about 30 million (counting subspecies) across the continental U.S. (The population of the second-most plentiful species, the mule deer, is only about 4 million, concentrated almost entirely west of the Rockies.)

Though deer are hunted in nearly every state, in some parts of the country, hunters are far more likely to have a successful season than in others. Using data from the National Deer Association, a wildlife and habitat preservation organization, 24/7 Tempo identified the best states for deer hunting. All data is from the NDA’s Deer Report 2023, and states are ranked by the number of antlered bucks harvested for every 100 hunters in 2021, the most recent year for which figures are available. In the case of a tie, the state where the most antlerless deer were harvested per 100 hunters ranks higher.

The NDA report only covers the contiguous 48 states, and as a result, Alaska and Hawaii were not considered in this analysis. Additionally, data on deer harvested per 100 hunters was unavailable in California, Idaho, Maine, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and West Virginia. Supplementary data on the share of deer taken with rifles and shotguns, bows and crossbows, or muzzleloaders in each state is also from the NDA’s report. (Here is a look at the 14 most versatile rifle cartridges for hunting.)

Among the remaining 41 states, the number of antlered bucks harvested in 2021 for every 100 hunters ranges from 11 up to 74. The states with the highest ratio of hunters to bucks harvested are overwhelmingly concentrated in the South, while the states with the lowest ratios are mostly in the Northeast. (These are the most popular American hunting destinations.)