Special Report

States with the Most Bow Hunters

Karel Bock / iStock via Getty Images
Samuel Stebbins
Published:

Hunting is an increasingly popular pastime in the United States. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the number of licensed hunters hit a 35-year high in 2021, topping 15.9 million for the first time since 1987. While the vast majority of hunters use rifles or shotguns, a small subset prefer a more primitive method — bowhunting.

Unlike many hunting rifles, which can harvest game from several hundred yards, bows have a maximum effective range of only about 40 yards. The added challenge, in addition to some states allowing longer hunting seasons for bowhunters, are major draws to the sport.

The National Deer Association, a wildlife and habitat preservation organization, estimates that there were about 3.3 million bowhunters in the U.S. in 2021. Adjusting for population using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, this comes out to about 10 bowhunters for every 1,000 people nationwide. For comparison, there were 48 total licensed hunters for every 1,000 people in the U.S. the same year. But in some parts of the country, bowhunting is far more common than in others.

Using data from the NDA and ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most bowhunters. We ranked the 40 states with available data on the number of bowhunters for every 1,000 state residents in 2021. Supplemental data on the share of deer harvested with a bow is from the NDA, and the total number of paid hunting license holders by state is from the U.S. FWS.

Depending on the state, the number of bowhunters ranges from about 2,400 to over 330,000. Meanwhile, the concentration of bowhunters ranges by state from about 1 for every 1,000 people to 52 per 1,000.

In many of the highest ranking states on this list, hunting tends to be more popular in general. In five of the 10 states with the highest concentration of bowhunters, the number of licensed hunters for every 1,000 people is more than double the national average. (Here is a look at the most popular American hunting destinations.)

In some parts of the country, bowhunting’s popularity is likely due not only to hunter preference, but also legal restrictions on certain firearms. In Delaware, for example, only rifles that fire straight-wall ammunition can be used to harvest deer, and in Illinois, deer hunting with a rifle was not permitted until 2023 and is now only legal with single-shot rifles. (Here is a look at the 14 most versatile hunting rifles.)

40. Nevada

Source: Kyle Kempf / iStock via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 1.0 per 1,000 people (3,121 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 34.0 per 1,000 people (106,861 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 10%

39. Washington

Source: Alexander Fattal / iStock via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 1.8 per 1,000 people (14,262 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 23.9 per 1,000 people (185,147 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 9%

38. Colorado

bighorn mountain by Christian Collins
bighorn mountain (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Christian Collins
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 2.1 per 1,000 people (11,963 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 63.8 per 1,000 people (370,736 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 7%

37. Rhode Island

Source: Pjard / iStock via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 2.1 per 1,000 people (2,351 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 7.3 per 1,000 people (7,985 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 39%

36. Florida

Source: CampPhoto / E+ via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 2.9 per 1,000 people (63,407 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 10.0 per 1,000 people (217,113 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 22%

35. Arizona

Source: MarciParavia / iStock via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 3.7 per 1,000 people (26,631 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 48.0 per 1,000 people (349,554 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: N/A

34. Utah

Utah, Route 143 #7 by ~jar{}
Utah, Route 143 #7 (CC BY 2.0) by ~jar{}
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 4.0 per 1,000 people (13,304 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 80.3 per 1,000 people (268,075 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 10%

33. Massachusetts

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 4.3 per 1,000 people (30,360 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 8.5 per 1,000 people (59,652 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 48%

32. Connecticut

Source: Jennifer Yakey-Ault / iStock via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 4.5 per 1,000 people (16,094 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 8.5 per 1,000 people (30,807 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 51%

31. Oregon

Niagara Falls Hiking Trail - O... by Doug Kerr
Niagara Falls Hiking Trail - O... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 4.7 per 1,000 people (19,855 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 78.1 per 1,000 people (331,475 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 10%

30. New Jersey

Worthington State Forest by SurFeRGiRL30
Worthington State Forest (CC BY 2.0) by SurFeRGiRL30
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 4.9 per 1,000 people (45,508 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 7.7 per 1,000 people (71,707 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 64%

29. Texas

Forest by Joshua Mayer
Forest (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Joshua Mayer
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 5.7 per 1,000 people (168,301 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 39.6 per 1,000 people (1,170,316 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 11%

28. Maryland

Source: andykatz / iStock via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 5.9 per 1,000 people (36,400 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 18.9 per 1,000 people (116,422 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 35%

27. Wyoming

Source: Cheri Alguire / iStock via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 7.0 per 1,000 people (4,063 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 235.3 per 1,000 people (136,205 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 7%

26. South Carolina

Source: ericfoltz / E+ via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 7.3 per 1,000 people (37,962 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 42.2 per 1,000 people (219,222 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 8%

25. Georgia

Source: sebatl / E+ via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 7.7 per 1,000 people (83,314 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 71.2 per 1,000 people (769,105 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 15%

24. Tennessee

Source: Thomas Faull / iStock via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 8.0 per 1,000 people (55,870 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 104.5 per 1,000 people (728,759 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 13%

23. Delaware

Delaware Water Gap by Jason
Delaware Water Gap (CC BY 2.0) by Jason
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 10.5 per 1,000 people (10,538 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 16.7 per 1,000 people (16,728 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 20%

22. Virginia

Source: lovingav / iStock via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 10.9 per 1,000 people (94,385 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 29.3 per 1,000 people (253,650 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 14%

21. Maine

Fall Colors by Paul VanDerWerf
Fall Colors (CC BY 2.0) by Paul VanDerWerf
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 11.2 per 1,000 people (15,400 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 151.5 per 1,000 people (207,849 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 9%

20. New York

Source: PapaBear / iStock via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 12.3 per 1,000 people (244,226 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 28.2 per 1,000 people (560,346 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 28%

19. Illinois

Source: Purdue9394 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 13.7 per 1,000 people (173,710 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 22.9 per 1,000 people (289,922 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 45%

18. Kentucky

Source: volgariver / iStock via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 14.0 per 1,000 people (62,923 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 71.3 per 1,000 people (321,347 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 21%

17. Ohio

Source: bryanakers / iStock via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 14.7 per 1,000 people (172,947 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 30.6 per 1,000 people (360,421 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 48%

16. Louisiana

Source: DejaVu Designs / iStock via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 14.8 per 1,000 people (68,400 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 95.7 per 1,000 people (442,678 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 9%

15. New Hampshire

Source: kanonsky / iStock via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 16.3 per 1,000 people (22,616 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 43.6 per 1,000 people (60,629 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 28%

14. Nebraska

Source: marekuliasz / iStock via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 16.3 per 1,000 people (32,000 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 94.2 per 1,000 people (185,034 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 12%

13. Iowa

Source: corradobarattaphotos / iStock via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 18.0 per 1,000 people (57,587 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 69.1 per 1,000 people (220,576 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 24%

12. Minnesota

Source: Willard / iStock via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 18.3 per 1,000 people (104,711 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 96.5 per 1,000 people (550,663 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 13%

11. Alabama

Source: Richard_Pearlman / iStock via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 19.4 per 1,000 people (97,580 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 100.1 per 1,000 people (504,600 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 21%

10. Kansas

Arkansas by GPA Photo Archive
Arkansas (CC BY-SA 2.0) by GPA Photo Archive
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 19.9 per 1,000 people (58,334 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 86.9 per 1,000 people (255,143 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 47%

9. Pennsylvania

Source: mrwyano / iStock via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 25.5 per 1,000 people (331,000 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 73.6 per 1,000 people (953,903 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 35%

8. Mississippi

Source: Michael Treglia / iStock via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 26.5 per 1,000 people (78,254 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 95.9 per 1,000 people (283,021 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 16%

7. Oklahoma

Source: GracedByTheLight / iStock via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 29.4 per 1,000 people (117,216 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 125.2 per 1,000 people (499,182 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 31%

6. Michigan

Source: Paul Massie Photography / iStock via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 30.3 per 1,000 people (304,278 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 65.8 per 1,000 people (660,933 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 32%

5. South Dakota

A clearing at the edge of an o... by Jerry
A clearing at the edge of an o... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Jerry
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 30.7 per 1,000 people (27,445 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 230.4 per 1,000 people (206,316 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 17%

4. Missouri

Osage Township - Missouri by Richard Ricciardi
Osage Township - Missouri (CC BY 2.0) by Richard Ricciardi
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 32.9 per 1,000 people (202,726 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 82.7 per 1,000 people (509,963 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 20%

3. North Dakota

Source: corradobarattaphotos / iStock via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 38.4 per 1,000 people (29,765 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 194.5 per 1,000 people (150,724 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 19%

2. Vermont

Source: KenCanning / E+ via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 46.5 per 1,000 people (30,000 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 99.7 per 1,000 people (64,343 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 28%

1. Wisconsin

Source: jferrer / iStock via Getty Images
  • Bowhunters in 2021: 52.1 per 1,000 people (307,450 total)
  • Paid hunting license holders in 2021: 113.6 per 1,000 people (669,813 total)
  • Share of deer harvested with a bow in 2021: 32%

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE

Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Read more: Special Report, best states for bow hunting, bowhunting, compound bows, crossbows, national deer association, states with the most bowhunters, USFWS, Social Characteristics

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

Cities With the Most Gun Violence

Most Dangerous States in America

America's 50 Worst Cities to Live

Best Private High Schools in Every State