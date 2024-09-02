People Really Love to Bow Hunt in This State Stock image / Shutterstock.com

Bowhunting is a popular method in the United States due to its challenging nature and longer hunting seasons.

States with higher bowhunting rates tend to be smaller and more densely populated. They also often have restrictions on firearm hunting.

Hunting with bows and arrows dates back thousands of years. Although modern technology offers many alternatives, this ancient practice is still utilized by many hunters in the United States. In fact, 25% of the nearly 6.2 million deer harvested in 2022 were taken with a bow or crossbow, according to the National Deer Association.

Bowhunting is typically done with a compound bow, recurve bow, longbow, or, somewhat controversially, a crossbow. Complete with a gunstock and a trigger, crossbows function more like a firearm. Compound bows, meanwhile, are modern bows that use a system of levers and pulleys. They are capable of generating more power with a similarly weighted pull than a more traditional recurve bow or longbow.

The reasons why millions of Americans choose to hunt with a bow vary. However, many choose bowhunting because it is generally more challenging than hunting with a firearm. Unlike many hunting rifles, which can be effective at several hundred yards, bows typically have a maximum range of only about 40 yards. Bowhunters also benefit from a longer hunting season in much of the country, and many states have restrictions on the types of firearms that can be used for hunting, making bows a more practical option. (These are the most powerful hunting rifles you can buy.)

Using data from the NDA, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the highest number of bowhunters. States are ranked on the share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022. Only the 43 states with available data were included. In the case of a tie, the state with more hunters per 1,000 people ranked higher. Supplemental data on deer harvest totals is also from the NDA, while the total number of paid hunting license holders per 1,000 people was calculated using data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.

States with the highest ranking on this list tend to be smaller and more densely populated. Several of these states, like Massachusetts and New Jersey, prohibit rifle hunting for deer. In other states with high bow-hunting rates, like Illinois and Ohio, only specific rifles are allowed for hunting — often single-shot rifles or those using straight-wall ammunition. (These are the best states for deer hunting.)

In contrast, the lowest-ranked states on this list are generally less densely populated, especially in the West. Many of these states have large swathes of public land where long-range shooting is more common. (These are the most versatile hunting rifle cartridges.)

Why We’re Talking About Bowhunting

Tom Reichner / Shutterstock.com

Hunting is an increasingly popular hobby in the United States. According to the FWS, the number of licensed hunters hit a 35-year high in 2021, topping 15.9 million for the first time since 1987. Additionally, hunting is a big business in the United States. Americans spent a combined $1.1 billion on hunting licenses, stamps, tags, and permits in 2022 alone. Deer are by far the most commonly hunted game in the U.S., and while most deer are harvested with a rifle or a shotgun, more than 1.5 million deer were taken with a bow in 2022.

43. Idaho

James St. John / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 6% (approx. 2,566 deer)

6% (approx. 2,566 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 42,770 (76.0% antlered buck, 24.0% antlerless deer)

42,770 (76.0% antlered buck, 24.0% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 150.0 per 1,000 people (290,834 total)

42. Montana

Danita Delimont / Shutterstock.com

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 6% (approx. 2,722 deer)

6% (approx. 2,722 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 45,369 (58.8% antlered buck, 41.2% antlerless deer)

45,369 (58.8% antlered buck, 41.2% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 211.3 per 1,000 people (237,312 total)

41. Wyoming

Cheri Alguire / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 6% (approx. 1,759 deer)

6% (approx. 1,759 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 29,315 (74.4% antlered buck, 25.6% antlerless deer)

29,315 (74.4% antlered buck, 25.6% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 227.4 per 1,000 people (132,185 total)

40. South Carolina

Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 8% (approx. 14,353 deer)

8% (approx. 14,353 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 179,414 (50.2% antlered buck, 49.8% antlerless deer)

179,414 (50.2% antlered buck, 49.8% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 40.8 per 1,000 people (215,340 total)

39. Texas

Wing-Chi Poon / CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 9% (approx. 61,260 deer)

9% (approx. 61,260 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 680,671 (55.4% antlered buck, 44.6% antlerless deer)

680,671 (55.4% antlered buck, 44.6% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 37.7 per 1,000 people (1,132,186 total)

38. Louisiana

DejaVu Designs / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 9% (approx. 19,593 deer)

9% (approx. 19,593 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 217,700 (55.5% antlered buck, 44.5% antlerless deer)

217,700 (55.5% antlered buck, 44.5% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 94.4 per 1,000 people (433,219 total)

37. Utah

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 10% (approx. 2,754 deer)

10% (approx. 2,754 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 27,536 (92.9% antlered buck, 7.1% antlerless deer)

27,536 (92.9% antlered buck, 7.1% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 79.0 per 1,000 people (267,238 total)

36. Maine

pavdw / Flickr

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 11% (approx. 4,817 deer)

11% (approx. 4,817 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 43,787 (54.4% antlered buck, 45.6% antlerless deer)

43,787 (54.4% antlered buck, 45.6% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 154.2 per 1,000 people (213,686 total)

35. Nebraska

marekuliasz / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 12% (approx. 4,835 deer)

12% (approx. 4,835 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 40,289 (58.1% antlered buck, 41.9% antlerless deer)

40,289 (58.1% antlered buck, 41.9% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 122.6 per 1,000 people (241,271 total)

34. North Carolina

KenCanning / E+ via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 13% (approx. 21,298 deer)

13% (approx. 21,298 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 163,831 (52.6% antlered buck, 47.4% antlerless deer)

163,831 (52.6% antlered buck, 47.4% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 60.8 per 1,000 people (650,361 total)

33. Tennessee

James St. John / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 13% (approx. 21,222 deer)

13% (approx. 21,222 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 163,244 (52.9% antlered buck, 47.1% antlerless deer)

163,244 (52.9% antlered buck, 47.1% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 119.7 per 1,000 people (844,172 total)

32. Nevada

Bureau of Land Management / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 14% (approx. 770 deer)

14% (approx. 770 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 5,500 (87.0% antlered buck, 13.0% antlerless deer)

5,500 (87.0% antlered buck, 13.0% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 34.0 per 1,000 people (107,978 total)

31. Minnesota

Lorie Shaull / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 14% (approx. 24,117 deer)

14% (approx. 24,117 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 172,265 (51.2% antlered buck, 48.8% antlerless deer)

172,265 (51.2% antlered buck, 48.8% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 94.8 per 1,000 people (542,085 total)

30. Arizona

Bureau of Land Management / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 15% (approx. 1,028 deer)

15% (approx. 1,028 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 6,856 (99.3% antlered buck, 0.7% antlerless deer)

6,856 (99.3% antlered buck, 0.7% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 39.0 per 1,000 people (287,033 total)

29. New Mexico

Laurie Drake / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 15% (approx. 1,390 deer)

15% (approx. 1,390 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 9,266 (98.1% antlered buck, 1.9% antlerless deer)

9,266 (98.1% antlered buck, 1.9% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 75.9 per 1,000 people (160,322 total)

28. Arkansas

amanderson2 / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 15% (approx. 27,837 deer)

15% (approx. 27,837 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 185,579 (48.4% antlered buck, 51.6% antlerless deer)

185,579 (48.4% antlered buck, 51.6% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 114.1 per 1,000 people (347,418 total)

27. Virginia

mirceax / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 16% (approx. 29,886 deer)

16% (approx. 29,886 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 186,788 (49.0% antlered buck, 51.0% antlerless deer)

186,788 (49.0% antlered buck, 51.0% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 28.7 per 1,000 people (248,951 total)

26. South Dakota

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 16% (approx. 8,861 deer)

16% (approx. 8,861 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 55,380 (61.5% antlered buck, 38.5% antlerless deer)

55,380 (61.5% antlered buck, 38.5% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 249.8 per 1,000 people (227,312 total)

25. Georgia

Boris Kuznetsov / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 18% (approx. 48,818 deer)

18% (approx. 48,818 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 271,211 (35.5% antlered buck, 64.5% antlerless deer)

271,211 (35.5% antlered buck, 64.5% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 75.1 per 1,000 people (819,893 total)

24. Missouri

zrfphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 19% (approx. 56,947 deer)

19% (approx. 56,947 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 299,719 (47.0% antlered buck, 53.0% antlerless deer)

299,719 (47.0% antlered buck, 53.0% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 82.5 per 1,000 people (509,942 total)

23. Mississippi

Michael Treglia / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 19% (approx. 49,938 deer)

19% (approx. 49,938 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 262,830 (45.3% antlered buck, 54.7% antlerless deer)

262,830 (45.3% antlered buck, 54.7% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 93.5 per 1,000 people (274,879 total)

22. Delaware

wangjs / Flickr

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 20% (approx. 3,370 deer)

20% (approx. 3,370 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 16,848 (25.9% antlered buck, 74.1% antlerless deer)

16,848 (25.9% antlered buck, 74.1% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 15.7 per 1,000 people (16,034 total)

21. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 20% (approx. 28,899 deer)

20% (approx. 28,899 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 144,493 (49.2% antlered buck, 50.8% antlerless deer)

144,493 (49.2% antlered buck, 50.8% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 70.7 per 1,000 people (318,869 total)

20. North Dakota

corradobarattaphotos / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 21% (approx. 6,307 deer)

21% (approx. 6,307 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 30,031 (58.3% antlered buck, 41.7% antlerless deer)

30,031 (58.3% antlered buck, 41.7% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 190.1 per 1,000 people (148,101 total)

19. Alabama

sdbower / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 22% (approx. 67,920 deer)

22% (approx. 67,920 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 308,729 (44.6% antlered buck, 55.4% antlerless deer)

308,729 (44.6% antlered buck, 55.4% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 95.9 per 1,000 people (486,674 total)

18. Florida

Richard Wood / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 24% (approx. 22,436 deer)

24% (approx. 22,436 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 93,484 (69.5% antlered buck, 30.5% antlerless deer)

93,484 (69.5% antlered buck, 30.5% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 9.8 per 1,000 people (219,074 total)

17. New York

PapaBear / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 24% (approx. 55,671 deer)

24% (approx. 55,671 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 231,961 (50.2% antlered buck, 49.8% antlerless deer)

231,961 (50.2% antlered buck, 49.8% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 28.1 per 1,000 people (553,475 total)

16. Indiana

Christina Gray / Moment via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 26% (approx. 31,682 deer)

26% (approx. 31,682 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 121,854 (56.6% antlered buck, 43.4% antlerless deer)

121,854 (56.6% antlered buck, 43.4% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 39.3 per 1,000 people (268,630 total)

15. West Virginia

Jon Bilous / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 28% (approx. 33,180 deer)

28% (approx. 33,180 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 118,499 (60.4% antlered buck, 39.6% antlerless deer)

118,499 (60.4% antlered buck, 39.6% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 149.3 per 1,000 people (265,103 total)

14. Wisconsin

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 29% (approx. 98,682 deer)

29% (approx. 98,682 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 340,282 (48.1% antlered buck, 51.9% antlerless deer)

340,282 (48.1% antlered buck, 51.9% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 112.8 per 1,000 people (664,738 total)

13. Michigan

Paul Massie Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 31% (approx. 105,149 deer)

31% (approx. 105,149 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 339,189 (60.1% antlered buck, 39.9% antlerless deer)

339,189 (60.1% antlered buck, 39.9% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 63.2 per 1,000 people (634,627 total)

12. Oklahoma

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 31% (approx. 41,589 deer)

31% (approx. 41,589 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 134,158 (54.5% antlered buck, 45.5% antlerless deer)

134,158 (54.5% antlered buck, 45.5% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 92.7 per 1,000 people (372,663 total)

11. New Hampshire

kanonsky / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 33% (approx. 4,647 deer)

33% (approx. 4,647 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 14,082 (59.2% antlered buck, 40.8% antlerless deer)

14,082 (59.2% antlered buck, 40.8% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 43.2 per 1,000 people (60,323 total)

10. Vermont

KenCanning / E+ via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 34% (approx. 5,937 deer)

34% (approx. 5,937 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 17,461 (55.1% antlered buck, 44.9% antlerless deer)

17,461 (55.1% antlered buck, 44.9% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 93.8 per 1,000 people (60,719 total)

9. Pennsylvania

Harry Collins / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 35% (approx. 148,036 deer)

35% (approx. 148,036 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 422,960 (38.8% antlered buck, 61.2% antlerless deer)

422,960 (38.8% antlered buck, 61.2% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 75.6 per 1,000 people (981,320 total)

8. Iowa

corradobarattaphotos / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 36% (approx. 39,456 deer)

36% (approx. 39,456 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 109,600 (42.4% antlered buck, 57.6% antlerless deer)

109,600 (42.4% antlered buck, 57.6% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 68.6 per 1,000 people (219,432 total)

7. Kansas

ricardoreitmeyer / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 40% (approx. 32,326 deer)

40% (approx. 32,326 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 80,815 (51.9% antlered buck, 48.1% antlerless deer)

80,815 (51.9% antlered buck, 48.1% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 94.3 per 1,000 people (277,050 total)

6. Rhode Island

Pjard / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 42% (approx. 1,136 deer)

42% (approx. 1,136 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 2,705 (48.1% antlered buck, 51.9% antlerless deer)

2,705 (48.1% antlered buck, 51.9% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 7.4 per 1,000 people (8,099 total)

5. Illinois

Purdue9394 / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 43% (approx. 67,877 deer)

43% (approx. 67,877 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 157,854 (46.4% antlered buck, 53.6% antlerless deer)

157,854 (46.4% antlered buck, 53.6% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 22.8 per 1,000 people (287,438 total)

4. Massachusetts

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 46% (approx. 7,292 deer)

46% (approx. 7,292 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 15,853 (57.3% antlered buck, 42.7% antlerless deer)

15,853 (57.3% antlered buck, 42.7% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 8.9 per 1,000 people (61,865 total)

3. Connecticut

Jennifer Yakey-Ault / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 47% (approx. 4,909 deer)

47% (approx. 4,909 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 10,445 (53.6% antlered buck, 46.4% antlerless deer)

10,445 (53.6% antlered buck, 46.4% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 7.9 per 1,000 people (28,670 total)

2. Ohio

Ken Lund / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 47% (approx. 99,157 deer)

47% (approx. 99,157 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 210,973 (42.7% antlered buck, 57.3% antlerless deer)

210,973 (42.7% antlered buck, 57.3% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 30.2 per 1,000 people (354,606 total)

1. New Jersey

luvemakphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a bow or crossbow in 2022: 65% (approx. 24,911 deer)

65% (approx. 24,911 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 38,324 (42.0% antlered buck, 58.0% antlerless deer)

38,324 (42.0% antlered buck, 58.0% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 7.7 per 1,000 people (70,907 total)

