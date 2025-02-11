These Are the States Where Gun Sales are Plummeting Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The United States has long been the only country in the world with more guns than people. Data from the Small Arms Survey shows that there were about 120 civilian-owned firearms in the U.S. for every 100 residents as of 2018. However, the ubiquity of firearms did not stop gun sales from hitting all-time highs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gun sales spiked to all-time highs during the pandemic in the United States.

While firearm sales have steadily declined every year since, Americans are still buying more guns than they did before the pandemic — and the U.S. remains the world’s largest consumer market for firearms.

Americans bought an estimated 20 million firearms in 2020, up from only about 12.4 million the previous year, according to some estimates. Since hitting a record high in 2020, however, annual gun sales have declined substantially in much of the United States.

Data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives suggests that at least 17.9 million guns were sold nationwide in 2021. By 2022, estimated minimum sales volume, or EMSV, fell by 12% to 15.8 million gun sales — and in 2023, firearm sales volume fell to 15.2 million, a 15.4% decline from two years earlier. In many states, gun sales have plummeted even more than the national average since 2021.

Using data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where gun sales have plummeted since the pandemic. States are ranked on the percent change EMSV from 2021 to 2023, the most recent years of available ATF data. Only states where annual gun sales fell by over 10% are ranked on this list. Supplemental data on estimated gun sale rates by state were calculated using EMSV from the ATF, and population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 and 2021 American Community Surveys. Due to data limitations, Hawaii was excluded from analysis.

Of the 49 states with available data, Iowa, North Carolina, and Oregon were the only places where EMSV was higher in 2023 than in 2021. In two states — Maryland and New Hampshire — EMSV was only marginally lower in 2023 than in 2021. Among the remaining 44 states, all of which rank on this list, EMSV fell by anywhere from 10.8% to 34.9% between 2021 and 2023.

Many of the states reporting the largest declines in gun sales also have below average gun sale rates. EMSV in New Jersey, for example, fell by 28.5% over the last two years, from 223,366 in 2021 to 159,737 in 2023. Over the same period, the state’s gun sale rate fell from 24.1 for every 1,000 people in 2021, the fourth lowest of any state on this list that year, to 17.2 per 1,000 in 2023, the third lowest of the 44 states on this list.

There are exceptions, however. Even though Wyoming reported a 20.4% decline in EMSV, the state’s gun sale rate stands at 100.8 firearms for every 1,000 people, the second highest of any state on this list.

It is important to note that even though annual gun sales have declined sharply in much of the country in recent years, they still remain well above pre-pandemic levels. (Here is a look at the best selling firearms in the United States.)

These are the states where gun sales have fallen the most since the pandemic.

Why It Matters

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Since peaking at over 20 million in 2020, annual gun sales have fallen considerably in the United States. Nationwide, estimated gun sales fell by over 15% between 2021 and 2022 — and in some states, the decline was much more pronounced.

44. Montana

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -10.8% (-14,569 firearms)

-10.8% (-14,569 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +2.6% (+28,541 people)

+2.6% (+28,541 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 120,371 in 2023; 134,940 in 2021

120,371 in 2023; 134,940 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 106.3 firearms per 1,000 people (the highest of 44 states on this list)

106.3 firearms per 1,000 people (the highest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 122.2 firearms per 1,000 people (2nd highest of 44 states on this list)

43. Florida

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -12.1% (-146,564 firearms)

-12.1% (-146,564 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +3.8% (+829,598 people)

+3.8% (+829,598 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 1,069,531 in 2023; 1,216,095 in 2021

1,069,531 in 2023; 1,216,095 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 47.3 firearms per 1,000 people (16th lowest of 44 states on this list)

47.3 firearms per 1,000 people (16th lowest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 55.8 firearms per 1,000 people (14th lowest of 44 states on this list)

42. Maine

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -12.3% (-15,097 firearms)

-12.3% (-15,097 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +1.7% (+23,475 people)

+1.7% (+23,475 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 107,658 in 2023; 122,755 in 2021

107,658 in 2023; 122,755 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 77.1 firearms per 1,000 people (8th highest of 44 states on this list)

77.1 firearms per 1,000 people (8th highest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 89.5 firearms per 1,000 people (13th highest of 44 states on this list)

41. Washington

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -12.6% (-64,233 firearms)

-12.6% (-64,233 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +1.0% (+74,188 people)

+1.0% (+74,188 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 444,965 in 2023; 509,198 in 2021

444,965 in 2023; 509,198 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 57.0 firearms per 1,000 people (23rd highest of 44 states on this list)

57.0 firearms per 1,000 people (23rd highest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 65.8 firearms per 1,000 people (25th highest of 44 states on this list)

40. California

LeoPatrizi / E+ via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -13.0% (-141,602 firearms)

-13.0% (-141,602 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: -0.7% (-272,643 people)

-0.7% (-272,643 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 948,559 in 2023; 1,090,161 in 2021

948,559 in 2023; 1,090,161 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 24.3 firearms per 1,000 people (6th lowest of 44 states on this list)

24.3 firearms per 1,000 people (6th lowest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 27.8 firearms per 1,000 people (5th lowest of 44 states on this list)

39. Illinois

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -13.2% (-69,945 firearms)

-13.2% (-69,945 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: -1.0% (-121,780 people)

-1.0% (-121,780 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 458,593 in 2023; 528,538 in 2021

458,593 in 2023; 528,538 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 36.5 firearms per 1,000 people (10th lowest of 44 states on this list)

36.5 firearms per 1,000 people (10th lowest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 41.7 firearms per 1,000 people (8th lowest of 44 states on this list)

38. Utah

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -13.8% (-20,798 firearms)

-13.8% (-20,798 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +2.4% (+79,759 people)

+2.4% (+79,759 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 130,391 in 2023; 151,189 in 2021

130,391 in 2023; 151,189 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 38.2 firearms per 1,000 people (11th lowest of 44 states on this list)

38.2 firearms per 1,000 people (11th lowest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 45.3 firearms per 1,000 people (11th lowest of 44 states on this list)

37. North Dakota

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -14.6% (-10,407 firearms)

-14.6% (-10,407 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +1.2% (+8,978 people)

+1.2% (+8,978 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 60,873 in 2023; 71,280 in 2021

60,873 in 2023; 71,280 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 77.7 firearms per 1,000 people (7th highest of 44 states on this list)

77.7 firearms per 1,000 people (7th highest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 92.0 firearms per 1,000 people (10th highest of 44 states on this list)

36. Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -14.9% (-92,672 firearms)

-14.9% (-92,672 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +0.1% (+5,918 people)

+0.1% (+5,918 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 529,668 in 2023; 622,340 in 2021

529,668 in 2023; 622,340 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 44.9 firearms per 1,000 people (15th lowest of 44 states on this list)

44.9 firearms per 1,000 people (15th lowest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 52.8 firearms per 1,000 people (13th lowest of 44 states on this list)

35. Connecticut

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -15.9% (-20,682 firearms)

-15.9% (-20,682 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +0.3% (+11,579 people)

+0.3% (+11,579 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 109,131 in 2023; 129,813 in 2021

109,131 in 2023; 129,813 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 30.2 firearms per 1,000 people (7th lowest of 44 states on this list)

30.2 firearms per 1,000 people (7th lowest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 36.0 firearms per 1,000 people (6th lowest of 44 states on this list)

34. Arkansas

Rdlamkin / iStock via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -16.2% (-34,568 firearms)

-16.2% (-34,568 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +1.4% (+41,841 people)

+1.4% (+41,841 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 179,387 in 2023; 213,955 in 2021

179,387 in 2023; 213,955 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 58.5 firearms per 1,000 people (21st highest of 44 states on this list)

58.5 firearms per 1,000 people (21st highest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 70.7 firearms per 1,000 people (23rd highest of 44 states on this list)

33. Georgia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -16.2% (-73,101 firearms)

-16.2% (-73,101 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +2.1% (+229,661 people)

+2.1% (+229,661 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 378,265 in 2023; 451,366 in 2021

378,265 in 2023; 451,366 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 34.3 firearms per 1,000 people (9th lowest of 44 states on this list)

34.3 firearms per 1,000 people (9th lowest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 41.8 firearms per 1,000 people (9th lowest of 44 states on this list)

32. Tennessee

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -16.5% (-113,824 firearms)

-16.5% (-113,824 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +2.2% (+151,271 people)

+2.2% (+151,271 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 575,466 in 2023; 689,290 in 2021

575,466 in 2023; 689,290 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 80.8 firearms per 1,000 people (6th highest of 44 states on this list)

80.8 firearms per 1,000 people (6th highest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 98.8 firearms per 1,000 people (7th highest of 44 states on this list)

31. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -16.5% (-104,706 firearms)

-16.5% (-104,706 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +0.8% (+73,424 people)

+0.8% (+73,424 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 528,816 in 2023; 633,522 in 2021

528,816 in 2023; 633,522 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 60.7 firearms per 1,000 people (19th highest of 44 states on this list)

60.7 firearms per 1,000 people (19th highest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 73.3 firearms per 1,000 people (21st highest of 44 states on this list)

30. Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -16.5% (-24,722 firearms)

-16.5% (-24,722 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +0.2% (+16,676 people)

+0.2% (+16,676 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 124,718 in 2023; 149,440 in 2021

124,718 in 2023; 149,440 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 17.8 firearms per 1,000 people (4th lowest of 44 states on this list)

17.8 firearms per 1,000 people (4th lowest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 21.4 firearms per 1,000 people (3rd lowest of 44 states on this list)

29. Alaska

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -16.6% (-14,502 firearms)

-16.6% (-14,502 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +0.1% (+733 people)

+0.1% (+733 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 72,906 in 2023; 87,408 in 2021

72,906 in 2023; 87,408 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 99.4 firearms per 1,000 people (3rd highest of 44 states on this list)

99.4 firearms per 1,000 people (3rd highest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 119.3 firearms per 1,000 people (3rd highest of 44 states on this list)

28. Nebraska

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -16.7% (-4,921 firearms)

-16.7% (-4,921 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +0.7% (+14,687 people)

+0.7% (+14,687 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 24,521 in 2023; 29,442 in 2021

24,521 in 2023; 29,442 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 12.4 firearms per 1,000 people (the lowest of 44 states on this list)

12.4 firearms per 1,000 people (the lowest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 15.0 firearms per 1,000 people (the lowest of 44 states on this list)

27. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -17.1% (-33,394 firearms)

-17.1% (-33,394 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +0.2% (+5,965 people)

+0.2% (+5,965 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 162,362 in 2023; 195,756 in 2021

162,362 in 2023; 195,756 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 55.2 firearms per 1,000 people (25th highest of 44 states on this list)

55.2 firearms per 1,000 people (25th highest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 66.7 firearms per 1,000 people (24th highest of 44 states on this list)

26. Missouri

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -17.2% (-98,170 firearms)

-17.2% (-98,170 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +0.5% (+27,969 people)

+0.5% (+27,969 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 472,560 in 2023; 570,730 in 2021

472,560 in 2023; 570,730 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 76.3 firearms per 1,000 people (9th highest of 44 states on this list)

76.3 firearms per 1,000 people (9th highest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 92.5 firearms per 1,000 people (9th highest of 44 states on this list)

25. Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -17.7% (-62,879 firearms)

-17.7% (-62,879 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +1.7% (+67,185 people)

+1.7% (+67,185 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 291,723 in 2023; 354,602 in 2021

291,723 in 2023; 354,602 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 72.0 firearms per 1,000 people (12th highest of 44 states on this list)

72.0 firearms per 1,000 people (12th highest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 88.9 firearms per 1,000 people (14th highest of 44 states on this list)

24. New Mexico

ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -17.9% (-32,292 firearms)

-17.9% (-32,292 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: -0.1% (-1,506 people)

-0.1% (-1,506 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 148,129 in 2023; 180,421 in 2021

148,129 in 2023; 180,421 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 70.1 firearms per 1,000 people (14th highest of 44 states on this list)

70.1 firearms per 1,000 people (14th highest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 85.3 firearms per 1,000 people (15th highest of 44 states on this list)

23. Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -17.9% (-265,756 firearms)

-17.9% (-265,756 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +3.3% (+975,360 people)

+3.3% (+975,360 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 1,217,269 in 2023; 1,483,025 in 2021

1,217,269 in 2023; 1,483,025 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 39.9 firearms per 1,000 people (12th lowest of 44 states on this list)

39.9 firearms per 1,000 people (12th lowest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 50.2 firearms per 1,000 people (12th lowest of 44 states on this list)

22. Indiana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -18.1% (-100,019 firearms)

-18.1% (-100,019 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +0.8% (+56,214 people)

+0.8% (+56,214 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 453,431 in 2023; 553,450 in 2021

453,431 in 2023; 553,450 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 66.1 firearms per 1,000 people (16th highest of 44 states on this list)

66.1 firearms per 1,000 people (16th highest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 81.3 firearms per 1,000 people (17th highest of 44 states on this list)

21. West Virginia

UA-Visions / iStock via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -18.1% (-32,338 firearms)

-18.1% (-32,338 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: -0.7% (-12,888 people)

-0.7% (-12,888 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 146,295 in 2023; 178,633 in 2021

146,295 in 2023; 178,633 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 82.6 firearms per 1,000 people (5th highest of 44 states on this list)

82.6 firearms per 1,000 people (5th highest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 100.2 firearms per 1,000 people (6th highest of 44 states on this list)

20. Colorado

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -18.6% (-97,895 firearms)

-18.6% (-97,895 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +1.1% (+65,541 people)

+1.1% (+65,541 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 428,472 in 2023; 526,367 in 2021

428,472 in 2023; 526,367 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 72.9 firearms per 1,000 people (11th highest of 44 states on this list)

72.9 firearms per 1,000 people (11th highest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 90.6 firearms per 1,000 people (12th highest of 44 states on this list)

19. Alabama

RobHainer / iStock via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -18.9% (-100,786 firearms)

-18.9% (-100,786 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +1.4% (+68,591 people)

+1.4% (+68,591 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 432,854 in 2023; 533,640 in 2021

432,854 in 2023; 533,640 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 84.7 firearms per 1,000 people (4th highest of 44 states on this list)

84.7 firearms per 1,000 people (4th highest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 105.9 firearms per 1,000 people (4th highest of 44 states on this list)

18. Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -19.3% (-88,122 firearms)

-19.3% (-88,122 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +2.1% (+155,028 people)

+2.1% (+155,028 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 368,807 in 2023; 456,929 in 2021

368,807 in 2023; 456,929 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 49.6 firearms per 1,000 people (18th lowest of 44 states on this list)

49.6 firearms per 1,000 people (18th lowest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 62.8 firearms per 1,000 people (16th lowest of 44 states on this list)

17. Vermont

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -19.3% (-10,164 firearms)

-19.3% (-10,164 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +0.3% (+1,894 people)

+0.3% (+1,894 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 42,523 in 2023; 52,687 in 2021

42,523 in 2023; 52,687 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 65.7 firearms per 1,000 people (17th highest of 44 states on this list)

65.7 firearms per 1,000 people (17th highest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 81.6 firearms per 1,000 people (16th highest of 44 states on this list)

16. Wisconsin

Jon Mattrisch / iStock via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -19.5% (-90,736 firearms)

-19.5% (-90,736 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +0.3% (+15,047 people)

+0.3% (+15,047 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 375,354 in 2023; 466,090 in 2021

375,354 in 2023; 466,090 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 63.5 firearms per 1,000 people (18th highest of 44 states on this list)

63.5 firearms per 1,000 people (18th highest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 79.1 firearms per 1,000 people (18th highest of 44 states on this list)

15. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -19.7% (-63,638 firearms)

-19.7% (-63,638 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +0.4% (+16,760 people)

+0.4% (+16,760 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 259,577 in 2023; 323,215 in 2021

259,577 in 2023; 323,215 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 57.4 firearms per 1,000 people (22nd highest of 44 states on this list)

57.4 firearms per 1,000 people (22nd highest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 71.7 firearms per 1,000 people (22nd highest of 44 states on this list)

14. Wyoming

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -20.4% (-15,073 firearms)

-20.4% (-15,073 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +0.9% (+5,254 people)

+0.9% (+5,254 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 58,900 in 2023; 73,973 in 2021

58,900 in 2023; 73,973 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 100.8 firearms per 1,000 people (2nd highest of 44 states on this list)

100.8 firearms per 1,000 people (2nd highest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 127.8 firearms per 1,000 people (the highest of 44 states on this list)

13. Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -20.5% (-197,175 firearms)

-20.5% (-197,175 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: -0.0% (-2,373 people)

-0.0% (-2,373 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 765,003 in 2023; 962,178 in 2021

765,003 in 2023; 962,178 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 59.0 firearms per 1,000 people (20th highest of 44 states on this list)

59.0 firearms per 1,000 people (20th highest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 74.2 firearms per 1,000 people (20th highest of 44 states on this list)

12. Michigan

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -21.3% (-137,104 firearms)

-21.3% (-137,104 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: -0.1% (-13,550 people)

-0.1% (-13,550 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 506,811 in 2023; 643,915 in 2021

506,811 in 2023; 643,915 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 50.5 firearms per 1,000 people (19th lowest of 44 states on this list)

50.5 firearms per 1,000 people (19th lowest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 64.1 firearms per 1,000 people (17th lowest of 44 states on this list)

11. New York

StockByM / iStock via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -22.0% (-86,940 firearms)

-22.0% (-86,940 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: -1.3% (-264,697 people)

-1.3% (-264,697 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 307,557 in 2023; 394,497 in 2021

307,557 in 2023; 394,497 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 15.7 firearms per 1,000 people (2nd lowest of 44 states on this list)

15.7 firearms per 1,000 people (2nd lowest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 19.9 firearms per 1,000 people (2nd lowest of 44 states on this list)

10. South Carolina

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -22.7% (-68,927 firearms)

-22.7% (-68,927 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +3.5% (+182,850 people)

+3.5% (+182,850 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 235,219 in 2023; 304,146 in 2021

235,219 in 2023; 304,146 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 43.8 firearms per 1,000 people (14th lowest of 44 states on this list)

43.8 firearms per 1,000 people (14th lowest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 58.6 firearms per 1,000 people (15th lowest of 44 states on this list)

9. Idaho

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -22.7% (-42,629 firearms)

-22.7% (-42,629 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +3.4% (+63,803 people)

+3.4% (+63,803 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 144,964 in 2023; 187,593 in 2021

144,964 in 2023; 187,593 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 73.8 firearms per 1,000 people (10th highest of 44 states on this list)

73.8 firearms per 1,000 people (10th highest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 98.7 firearms per 1,000 people (8th highest of 44 states on this list)

8. Minnesota

RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -23.1% (-84,858 firearms)

-23.1% (-84,858 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +0.5% (+30,525 people)

+0.5% (+30,525 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 282,112 in 2023; 366,970 in 2021

282,112 in 2023; 366,970 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 49.2 firearms per 1,000 people (17th lowest of 44 states on this list)

49.2 firearms per 1,000 people (17th lowest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 64.3 firearms per 1,000 people (19th lowest of 44 states on this list)

7. Nevada

ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -23.4% (-33,097 firearms)

-23.4% (-33,097 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +1.6% (+50,185 people)

+1.6% (+50,185 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 108,523 in 2023; 141,620 in 2021

108,523 in 2023; 141,620 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 34.0 firearms per 1,000 people (8th lowest of 44 states on this list)

34.0 firearms per 1,000 people (8th lowest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 45.0 firearms per 1,000 people (10th lowest of 44 states on this list)

6. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -24.1% (-64,924 firearms)

-24.1% (-64,924 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: -0.3% (-10,275 people)

-0.3% (-10,275 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 204,548 in 2023; 269,472 in 2021

204,548 in 2023; 269,472 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 69.6 firearms per 1,000 people (15th highest of 44 states on this list)

69.6 firearms per 1,000 people (15th highest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 91.3 firearms per 1,000 people (11th highest of 44 states on this list)

5. Louisiana

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock.com

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -26.9% (-94,454 firearms)

-26.9% (-94,454 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: -1.1% (-50,298 people)

-1.1% (-50,298 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 256,236 in 2023; 350,690 in 2021

256,236 in 2023; 350,690 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 56.0 firearms per 1,000 people (24th highest of 44 states on this list)

56.0 firearms per 1,000 people (24th highest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 75.8 firearms per 1,000 people (19th highest of 44 states on this list)

4. New Jersey

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -28.5% (-63,629 firearms)

-28.5% (-63,629 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +0.3% (+23,711 people)

+0.3% (+23,711 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 159,737 in 2023; 223,366 in 2021

159,737 in 2023; 223,366 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 17.2 firearms per 1,000 people (3rd lowest of 44 states on this list)

17.2 firearms per 1,000 people (3rd lowest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 24.1 firearms per 1,000 people (4th lowest of 44 states on this list)

3. South Dakota

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -30.1% (-28,206 firearms)

-30.1% (-28,206 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +2.7% (+23,942 people)

+2.7% (+23,942 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 65,639 in 2023; 93,845 in 2021

65,639 in 2023; 93,845 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 71.4 firearms per 1,000 people (13th highest of 44 states on this list)

71.4 firearms per 1,000 people (13th highest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 104.8 firearms per 1,000 people (5th highest of 44 states on this list)

2. Delaware

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -33.3% (-21,457 firearms)

-33.3% (-21,457 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +2.8% (+28,506 people)

+2.8% (+28,506 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 42,929 in 2023; 64,386 in 2021

42,929 in 2023; 64,386 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 41.6 firearms per 1,000 people (13th lowest of 44 states on this list)

41.6 firearms per 1,000 people (13th lowest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 64.2 firearms per 1,000 people (18th lowest of 44 states on this list)

1. Rhode Island

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Change in estimated minimum gun sales, 2021-2023: -34.9% (-14,161 firearms)

-34.9% (-14,161 firearms) Population change, 2021-2023: +0.0% (+352 people)

+0.0% (+352 people) Estimated minimum gun sales by year: 26,384 in 2023; 40,545 in 2021

26,384 in 2023; 40,545 in 2021 Estimated gun sales rate in 2023: 24.1 firearms per 1,000 people (5th lowest of 44 states on this list)

24.1 firearms per 1,000 people (5th lowest of 44 states on this list) Estimated gun sales rate in 2021: 37.0 firearms per 1,000 people (7th lowest of 44 states on this list)

