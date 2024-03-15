These are the most and least expensive rifle rounds.

Amid supply chain constraints and soaring demand, ammunition prices soared in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the summer of 2021, some gun store owners reported selling ammunition at prices more than four times higher than they were pre-pandemic.
In the years since, ammo prices have come back down in the United States — but many industry experts predict that low prices will not last long. With heightened geopolitical tensions and conflicts raging in Europe and the Middle East, ammunition manufacturers are predicting a looming global gunpowder shortage.
While ammo prices will not likely rise to pandemic-era highs anytime soon, hunters and recreational shooters may soon feel the pinch. Still, shooting sports do not necessarily need to break the bank. Depending on the caliber, rifle ammunition varies considerably in cost. A single round of some of the priciest ammunition can cost more than an entire day at the range with some less expensive calibers.
Using data from Ammo Prices Now, an ammunition price tracking website, 24/7 Wall St. identified the price of 26 different rifle calibers and ranked them by price per round, from lowest to highest. It is important to note that ammo prices can vary by brand, cartridge ballistics, retailer, and geographic area. The prices on this list represent the lowest available as of mid-March 2024. Date ranges for average prices over a given time period vary by caliber, based on available data.
Among the rifle calibers on this list, prices range from as low as $0.02 per round to over $3.00. The cheapest rifle round, by a wide margin, is the .22 Long Rifle, or .22 LR. Unlike most other rifle cartridges, the .22 LR is rimfire round, which are much cheaper to manufacture than centerfire ammunition, partially because they are relatively low pressure and can use thin-walled cartridge casings. (Here is a look at the 30 most powerful rifles you can buy.)
While affordable, .22 LR ammunition is far less capable than other common rifle rounds, and its usage is largely limited to target shooting and small game and varmint hunting. For most hunters, larger, more expensive, centerfire rounds are a necessity. (Here is a look at the 30 most versatile hunting rifle cartridges.)
These are the most and least expensive rifle rounds.
26. 22 LR
- Lowest price currently available: $0.02 per round
- Avg. low-price between June 2020 and March 2024: $0.08 per round
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Ruger 10/22
25. 22 WMR
- Lowest price currently available: $0.19 per round
- Avg. low-price between June 2020 and March 2024: $0.28 per round
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Ruger Precision Rimfire
24. 17 HMR
- Lowest price currently available: $0.20 per round
- Avg. low-price between May 2021 and March 2024: $0.29 per round
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: CZ-USA Model 457
23. 5.56 NATO
- Lowest price currently available: $0.40 per round
- Avg. low-price between March 2021 and March 2024: $0.43 per round
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Colt M4 Carbine
22. 223 Rem
- Lowest price currently available: $0.41 per round
- Avg. low-price between June 2020 and March 2024: $0.46 per round
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Savage Axis
21. 7.62×39
- Lowest price currently available: $0.43 per round
- Avg. low-price between June 2020 and March 2024: $0.45 per round
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Sig Sauer MCX
20. 300 BLK
- Lowest price currently available: $0.55 per round
- Avg. low-price between June 2020 and March 2024: $0.72 per round
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Ruger Mini-14
19. 7.62x54R
- Lowest price currently available: $0.65 per round
- Avg. low-price between June 2020 and March 2024: $0.67 per round
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Zastava M91
18. 308 Win
- Lowest price currently available: $0.67 per round
- Avg. low-price between June 2020 and March 2024: $0.68 per round
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Ruger American
17. 5.45×39
- Lowest price currently available: $0.71 per round
- Avg. low-price between June 2020 and March 2024: $0.52 per round
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: PSAK-74 Classic
16. 22-250
- Lowest price currently available: $0.72 per round
- Avg. low-price between Feb. 2024 and March 2024: $0.74 per round
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Savage Arms Axis II XP
15. 30-06
- Lowest price currently available: $0.76 per round
- Avg. low-price between April 2021 and March 2024: $0.99 per round
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Remington Model 700
14. 6.5mm Creedmoor
- Lowest price currently available: $0.77 per round
- Avg. low-price between March 2021 and March 2024: $1.23 per round
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Weatherby Vanguard
13. 17 WSM
- Lowest price currently available: $0.80 per round
- Avg. low-price between June 2020 and March 2024: $0.64 per round
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Winchester Xpert 17 WSM
12. 6.5mm Grendel
- Lowest price currently available: $0.81 per round
- Avg. low-price between Feb. 2024 and March 2024: $0.81 per round
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Ruger American Ranch Rifle
11. 6.8mm Remington
- Lowest price currently available: $0.82 per round
- Avg. low-price between Feb. 2024 and March 2024: $0.82 per round
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Armalite M-15 Light Tactical Carbine
10. 30-30 Win
- Lowest price currently available: $0.84 per round
- Avg. low-price between April 2021 and March 2024: $1.39 per round
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Rossi R92
9. 243 Win
- Lowest price currently available: $0.85 per round
- Avg. low-price between April 2021 and March 2024: $1.23 per round
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Tikka T3
8. 8mm Mauser
- Lowest price currently available: $0.90 per round
- Avg. low-price between Feb. 2024 and March 2024: $0.89 per round
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: K98 Mauser
7. 6mm ARC
- Lowest price currently available: $0.99 per round
- Avg. low-price between Feb. 2024 and March 2024: $1.01 per round
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: American Tactical Mil-Sport
6. 7mm Rem Mag
- Lowest price currently available: $1.01 per round
- Avg. low-price between April 2021 and March 2024: $1.51 per round
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Browning X-Bolt
5. 300 Win Mag
- Lowest price currently available: $1.11 per round
- Avg. low-price between Feb. 2024 and March 2024: $1.13 per round
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Winchester Model 70
4. 7mm PRC
- Lowest price currently available: $1.65 per round
- Avg. low-price between Feb. 2024 and March 2024: $1.67 per round
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Mossberg Patriot
3. 45-70
- Lowest price currently available: $1.79 per round
- Avg. low-price between Jan. 2024 and March 2024: $1.78 per round
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Marlin Model 1895
2. 240 Weatherby
- Lowest price currently available: $2.48 per round
- Avg. low-price between Feb. 2024 and March 2024: $2.48 per round
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Weatherby Mark V Apex
1. 50 BMG
- Lowest price currently available: $3.22 per round
- Avg. low-price between Feb. 2024 and March 2024: $3.20 per round
- Rifle models chambered for ammunition include: Barrett M82A1
