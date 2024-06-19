8 Best Retirement Communities in California, According to Real Estate Experts

Retirement conjures imagery of crocheting and golf, early mornings of coffee and leisure, and early evenings getting to sleep before the sun goes down. As retirement age sets in, you have more time to occupy with leisurely activities than ever before and many people look to their retirement community to provide those opportunities.
Most dream of places with palm trees, ocean breezes, and warmer seasons. As we age and our bones get frail, we have less energy to expend shoveling snow and layering up our clothing. Not surprisingly, due to its temperate climate and year-round leisurely lifestyle, real estate experts say California ranks high among places for retirees to consider when purchasing homes for this stage of life. Below I’ve identified 8 of the best retirement communities in California, each with its own unique flair and personality.
Few things are more important than your ‘home,’ and choosing where you live for the latter years of life is crucial. As a Realtor® in California, I enjoy providing the best options to home buyers and helping them find the perfect home for their lifestyle, especially during their retirement years. The following communities offer various options to suit almost any preference.
7. Trilogy at Monarch Dunes, Wine Country
California’s Central Coast is infamously known for being referred to as ‘wine country,’ and Trilogy at Monarch Dunes fits in perfectly to its backdrop as a resort-like retirement option. This upscale community features a golf course, a clubhouse with fine dining and social activities, and a spa worthy of any 5-star hotel.
Retirees enjoy the proximity of Trilogy at Monarch Dunes to wine country, of course, the coastal attractions year-round in California. Located in Nipomo, retirees benefit from the mild climate. Whether you love to golf, are excited to experiment with the best wines in the world, or prefer to relax and take in stunning vistas, Trilogy offers a wonderful variety for retirees.
6. The Villages Golf and Country Club, San Jose
Based at the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains, The Villages Golf and Country Club truly feels like you are escaping to an international retreat. This community offers a championship golf course, multiple clubhouses with dining options, weekly entertainment, and a state-of-the-art gym. The scenic, wooded atmosphere of the grounds adds to its charm, providing a serene holiday from the hustle and bustle of San Jose.
The best part? The Villages is just a short drive from downtown San Jose, giving residents easy access to city life. If you prefer to stay home, the community provides many activities, from gardening to wine tasting.
5. Trilogy at Rio Vista, Sacramento
Located near the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, Trilogy at Rio Vista is a gorgeous option for retirees looking to make the most of their golden years. Residents love the 18-hole golf course, and the luxurious fitness center consistently gets top reviews. The community features an extensive network of walking trails and small parks to encourage outdoor enjoyment of the Delta region.
Trilogy at Rio Vista also provides ample opportunities for boating, fishing, and bird-watching, all in a relaxed, small-town atmosphere.
4. Ocean Hills Country Club, Oceanside
Ocean Hills Country Club presents the perfect blend of California sunshine and the retirement lifestyle residents are looking for. This community feels like a resort in Mexico, with luxury amenities galore, like golfing, swimming, biking and tennis thanks to incredible weather any time of year. There’s also a community pavilion for social events.
3. Rossmoor Walnut Creek, Bay Area
Rossmoor Walnut Creek is a relaxed retirement community surrounded by lush gardens and picturesque hillsides in the Bay Area. Most retirees come to Rossmoor for its amenities, such as its two golf courses, tennis courts, and a performing arts center, which offers a variety of high-budget performances all year round. There are also more than 200 clubs and organizations covering a wide range of interests such as gardening, travel, card games, and knitting, to name a few.
2. Laguna Woods Village, Laguna Hills
