Home Prices Drop in 38 U.S. Cities Even as National Market Nears Record High Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Home prices in the United States surged by 10% in the first half of this year. According to data from Realtor.com, the median list price for a single family home was $439,450 in July 2025, about $39,000 more than in January, and only about $9,550 below the all-time high, reported in June 2022. While home prices fell considerably in the second half of 2024, steady month-over-month increases in 2025 have more than offset last year’s reductions, signaling a continuation of the housing affordability crisis in the United States.

Key Points America’s housing affordability crisis has continued into 2025. According to a recent study, over half of all U.S. households are unable to afford a $300,000 home.

Still, location matters when it comes to real estate, and in certain parts of the country, home prices have dropped significantly in the first half of 2025.

In addition to owning a home, working with a financial advisor can be one of the best ways to build wealth. Click here to get started now.

The ongoing housing crisis is being driven largely by a supply and demand imbalance. According to a report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the country would need at least an additional 4.5 million new homes to meet consumer demand — and when demand outpaces supply, prices go up. Currently, an estimated 76.4 million households — 57% of all American households — cannot afford a $300,000 home, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Notably, most houses in the U.S. are selling for far more than $300,000.

While there is no end in sight for the national housing affordability crisis, real estate markets are highly localized — and despite what the national data may suggest, there are several cities across the country where home prices have come down considerably in 2025.

Using data from Realtor.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the cities where home prices have come down the most this year. We reviewed historical, monthly data for over 720 metropolitan areas and ranked them on the relative change in median list prices from January 2025 to July 2025. Only metro areas where list prices were not flagged for potential data quality issues were considered.

Of the 724 U.S. metro areas with available data, there are 38 where median list prices have come down by at least 5% so far in 2025. In over a dozen of these places, home prices have fallen by 10% or more since January. While these cities span the country, from the Western U.S. to the Northeast, the largest share of cities on this list are in the Southern states.

The factors pushing prices down in these places vary, but a common factor shared by the vast majority of cities on this list is growing housing inventory. In all but two cities on this list, more homes were listed on the market in July than in January. (Here is a look at the most affordable cities for renters in every state.)

It is important to note that while prices have fallen in each of these places over the last six months, some still have relatively expensive real estate markets. In cities like Breckenridge, Colorado and Jackson, Wyoming, most homes are still listed for over $1 million. (Here is a look at how Baby Boomers impacted the housing market for younger buyers.)

These are the U.S. cities where home prices have fallen the most so far this year.

Why It Matters

fstop123 / iStock via Getty Images

Demand for housing in the United States has outpaced supply for years. Currently, the nationwide inventory shortage is estimated to be above 4.5 million housing units. As a result, home prices have surged in recent years, and according to Realtor.com, median list prices climbed nearly 10% in the first half of 2025 alone. Not all corners of the country have been impacted by the same supply and demand dynamics, however, and in over three dozen U.S. cities, list prices have come down meaningfully this year.

38. Hinesville, GA

SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -5.0% (-$15,225)

-5.0% (-$15,225) Median home list price: $302,344 in January 2025, $287,119 in July 2025

$302,344 in January 2025, $287,119 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 1,944 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,787 sq. ft. in July 2025

1,944 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,787 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 72 days in January 2025, 58 days in July 2025

72 days in January 2025, 58 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 505 in January 2025, 816 in July 2025

37. Natchitoches, LA

mkkerr / iStock via Getty Images

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -5.1% (-$15,000)

-5.1% (-$15,000) Median home list price: $295,000 in January 2025, $280,000 in July 2025

$295,000 in January 2025, $280,000 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 2,000 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,912 sq. ft. in July 2025

2,000 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,912 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 102 days in January 2025, 101 days in July 2025

102 days in January 2025, 101 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 107 in January 2025, 123 in July 2025

36. McMinnville, TN

William Bledsoe / iStock via Getty Images

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -5.1% (-$17,750)

-5.1% (-$17,750) Median home list price: $347,650 in January 2025, $329,900 in July 2025

$347,650 in January 2025, $329,900 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 1,784 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,756 sq. ft. in July 2025

1,784 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,756 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 93 days in January 2025, 65 days in July 2025

93 days in January 2025, 65 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 251 in January 2025, 287 in July 2025

35. Danville, KY

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -5.2% (-$14,975)

-5.2% (-$14,975) Median home list price: $289,925 in January 2025, $274,950 in July 2025

$289,925 in January 2025, $274,950 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 1,760 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,717 sq. ft. in July 2025

1,760 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,717 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 84 days in January 2025, 58 days in July 2025

84 days in January 2025, 58 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 201 in January 2025, 269 in July 2025

34. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL

Alexander Westermann / iStock via Getty Images

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -5.5% (-$24,189)

-5.5% (-$24,189) Median home list price: $439,900 in January 2025, $415,711 in July 2025

$439,900 in January 2025, $415,711 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 1,700 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,694 sq. ft. in July 2025

1,700 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,694 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 71 days in January 2025, 101 days in July 2025

71 days in January 2025, 101 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 14,462 in January 2025, 14,577 in July 2025

33. Red Bluff, CA

Demujin / iStock via Getty Images

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -6.1% (-$25,500)

-6.1% (-$25,500) Median home list price: $417,500 in January 2025, $392,000 in July 2025

$417,500 in January 2025, $392,000 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 1,744 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,666 sq. ft. in July 2025

1,744 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,666 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 106 days in January 2025, 75 days in July 2025

106 days in January 2025, 75 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 243 in January 2025, 311 in July 2025

32. Emporia, KS

Ethan James Scherrer / Wikimedia Commons

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -6.4% (-$12,425)

-6.4% (-$12,425) Median home list price: $193,500 in January 2025, $181,075 in July 2025

$193,500 in January 2025, $181,075 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 1,396 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,679 sq. ft. in July 2025

1,396 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,679 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 74 days in January 2025, 50 days in July 2025

74 days in January 2025, 50 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 56 in January 2025, 124 in July 2025

31. Corinth, MS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -6.6% (-$16,450)

-6.6% (-$16,450) Median home list price: $249,950 in January 2025, $233,500 in July 2025

$249,950 in January 2025, $233,500 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 1,986 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,984 sq. ft. in July 2025

1,986 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,984 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 96 days in January 2025, 68 days in July 2025

96 days in January 2025, 68 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 87 in January 2025, 105 in July 2025

30. Petoskey, MI

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -6.8% (-$56,500)

-6.8% (-$56,500) Median home list price: $831,000 in January 2025, $774,500 in July 2025

$831,000 in January 2025, $774,500 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 2,348 sq. ft. in January 2025, 2,392 sq. ft. in July 2025

2,348 sq. ft. in January 2025, 2,392 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 106 days in January 2025, 39 days in July 2025

106 days in January 2025, 39 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 169 in January 2025, 307 in July 2025

29. Lewistown, PA

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -7.0% (-$15,075)

-7.0% (-$15,075) Median home list price: $215,000 in January 2025, $199,925 in July 2025

$215,000 in January 2025, $199,925 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 1,440 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,414 sq. ft. in July 2025

1,440 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,414 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 80 days in January 2025, 43 days in July 2025

80 days in January 2025, 43 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 88 in January 2025, 102 in July 2025

28. Bogalusa, LA

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -7.1% (-$15,000)

-7.1% (-$15,000) Median home list price: $210,000 in January 2025, $195,000 in July 2025

$210,000 in January 2025, $195,000 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 1,791 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,871 sq. ft. in July 2025

1,791 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,871 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 96 days in January 2025, 86 days in July 2025

96 days in January 2025, 86 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 139 in January 2025, 140 in July 2025

27. McPherson, KS

BOB WESTON / Getty Images

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -7.3% (-$20,368)

-7.3% (-$20,368) Median home list price: $280,368 in January 2025, $260,000 in July 2025

$280,368 in January 2025, $260,000 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 1,894 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,982 sq. ft. in July 2025

1,894 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,982 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 82 days in January 2025, 44 days in July 2025

82 days in January 2025, 44 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 89 in January 2025, 104 in July 2025

26. Breckenridge, CO

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -7.9% (-$90,000)

-7.9% (-$90,000) Median home list price: $1,140,000 in January 2025, $1,050,000 in July 2025

$1,140,000 in January 2025, $1,050,000 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 1,351 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,395 sq. ft. in July 2025

1,351 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,395 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 104 days in January 2025, 58 days in July 2025

104 days in January 2025, 58 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 803 in January 2025, 1,269 in July 2025

25. Arcadia, FL

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -8.1% (-$32,000)

-8.1% (-$32,000) Median home list price: $396,000 in January 2025, $364,000 in July 2025

$396,000 in January 2025, $364,000 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 1,476 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,752 sq. ft. in July 2025

1,476 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,752 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 100 days in January 2025, 88 days in July 2025

100 days in January 2025, 88 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 160 in January 2025, 145 in July 2025

24. Cordele, GA

By Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=24070651

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -8.2% (-$26,450)

-8.2% (-$26,450) Median home list price: $322,950 in January 2025, $296,500 in July 2025

$322,950 in January 2025, $296,500 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 2,126 sq. ft. in January 2025, 2,228 sq. ft. in July 2025

2,126 sq. ft. in January 2025, 2,228 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 128 days in January 2025, 99 days in July 2025

128 days in January 2025, 99 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 80 in January 2025, 109 in July 2025

23. Sheboygan, WI

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -8.7% (-$32,350)

-8.7% (-$32,350) Median home list price: $371,000 in January 2025, $338,650 in July 2025

$371,000 in January 2025, $338,650 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 1,624 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,660 sq. ft. in July 2025

1,624 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,660 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 56 days in January 2025, 40 days in July 2025

56 days in January 2025, 40 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 209 in January 2025, 315 in July 2025

22. Eufaula, AL-GA

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -8.9% (-$28,725)

-8.9% (-$28,725) Median home list price: $323,675 in January 2025, $294,950 in July 2025

$323,675 in January 2025, $294,950 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 2,287 sq. ft. in January 2025, 2,097 sq. ft. in July 2025

2,287 sq. ft. in January 2025, 2,097 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 123 days in January 2025, 84 days in July 2025

123 days in January 2025, 84 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 103 in January 2025, 142 in July 2025

21. Ada, OK

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -9.2% (-$25,000)

-9.2% (-$25,000) Median home list price: $272,500 in January 2025, $247,500 in July 2025

$272,500 in January 2025, $247,500 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 1,757 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,773 sq. ft. in July 2025

1,757 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,773 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 69 days in January 2025, 70 days in July 2025

69 days in January 2025, 70 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 173 in January 2025, 196 in July 2025

20. Espanola, NM

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -9.3% (-$48,375)

-9.3% (-$48,375) Median home list price: $522,375 in January 2025, $474,000 in July 2025

$522,375 in January 2025, $474,000 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 2,272 sq. ft. in January 2025, 2,057 sq. ft. in July 2025

2,272 sq. ft. in January 2025, 2,057 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 111 days in January 2025, 88 days in July 2025

111 days in January 2025, 88 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 100 in January 2025, 132 in July 2025

19. Naples-Marco Island, FL

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -9.4% (-$74,750)

-9.4% (-$74,750) Median home list price: $791,750 in January 2025, $717,000 in July 2025

$791,750 in January 2025, $717,000 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 1,804 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,783 sq. ft. in July 2025

1,804 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,783 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 70 days in January 2025, 112 days in July 2025

70 days in January 2025, 112 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 7,802 in January 2025, 7,291 in July 2025

18. Brevard, NC

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -9.5% (-$65,750)

-9.5% (-$65,750) Median home list price: $694,500 in January 2025, $628,750 in July 2025

$694,500 in January 2025, $628,750 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 2,145 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,986 sq. ft. in July 2025

2,145 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,986 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 112 days in January 2025, 67 days in July 2025

112 days in January 2025, 67 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 196 in January 2025, 395 in July 2025

17. Elkins, WV

Tim Kiser / Wikimedia Commion

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -9.7% (-$26,425)

-9.7% (-$26,425) Median home list price: $273,425 in January 2025, $247,000 in July 2025

$273,425 in January 2025, $247,000 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 1,849 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,736 sq. ft. in July 2025

1,849 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,736 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 96 days in January 2025, 79 days in July 2025

96 days in January 2025, 79 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 69 in January 2025, 105 in July 2025

16. Riverton, WY

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -9.7% (-$48,000)

-9.7% (-$48,000) Median home list price: $495,000 in January 2025, $447,000 in July 2025

$495,000 in January 2025, $447,000 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 2,017 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,979 sq. ft. in July 2025

2,017 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,979 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 106 days in January 2025, 52 days in July 2025

106 days in January 2025, 52 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 119 in January 2025, 205 in July 2025

15. Blytheville, AR

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -9.7% (-$19,275)

-9.7% (-$19,275) Median home list price: $197,925 in January 2025, $178,650 in July 2025

$197,925 in January 2025, $178,650 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 1,661 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,600 sq. ft. in July 2025

1,661 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,600 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 72 days in January 2025, 59 days in July 2025

72 days in January 2025, 59 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 127 in January 2025, 149 in July 2025

14. Durant, OK

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -10.0% (-$30,648)

-10.0% (-$30,648) Median home list price: $306,873 in January 2025, $276,225 in July 2025

$306,873 in January 2025, $276,225 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 1,772 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,712 sq. ft. in July 2025

1,772 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,712 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 75 days in January 2025, 73 days in July 2025

75 days in January 2025, 73 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 195 in January 2025, 296 in July 2025

13. Urbana, OH

loganrickert / Wikimedia Commons

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -10.7% (-$30,013)

-10.7% (-$30,013) Median home list price: $279,913 in January 2025, $249,900 in July 2025

$279,913 in January 2025, $249,900 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 1,776 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,676 sq. ft. in July 2025

1,776 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,676 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 50 days in January 2025, 37 days in July 2025

50 days in January 2025, 37 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 72 in January 2025, 99 in July 2025

12. Cambridge, OH

Henryk Sadura / Tetra images via Getty Images

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -11.0% (-$24,025)

-11.0% (-$24,025) Median home list price: $219,000 in January 2025, $194,975 in July 2025

$219,000 in January 2025, $194,975 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 1,673 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,590 sq. ft. in July 2025

1,673 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,590 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 115 days in January 2025, 55 days in July 2025

115 days in January 2025, 55 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 136 in January 2025, 150 in July 2025

11. Williston, ND

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -11.0% (-$47,950)

-11.0% (-$47,950) Median home list price: $436,200 in January 2025, $388,250 in July 2025

$436,200 in January 2025, $388,250 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 1,993 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,755 sq. ft. in July 2025

1,993 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,755 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 80 days in January 2025, 44 days in July 2025

80 days in January 2025, 44 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 88 in January 2025, 138 in July 2025

10. Deming, NM

BOB WESTON / Getty Images

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -11.2% (-$28,750)

-11.2% (-$28,750) Median home list price: $257,500 in January 2025, $228,750 in July 2025

$257,500 in January 2025, $228,750 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 1,842 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,784 sq. ft. in July 2025

1,842 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,784 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 92 days in January 2025, 70 days in July 2025

92 days in January 2025, 70 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 71 in January 2025, 92 in July 2025

9. Hilo-Kailua, HI

steinphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -11.2% (-$81,025)

-11.2% (-$81,025) Median home list price: $725,000 in January 2025, $643,975 in July 2025

$725,000 in January 2025, $643,975 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 1,446 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,356 sq. ft. in July 2025

1,446 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,356 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 88 days in January 2025, 87 days in July 2025

88 days in January 2025, 87 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 1,389 in January 2025, 1,452 in July 2025

8. Elk City, OK

ehrlif / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -11.6% (-$26,275)

-11.6% (-$26,275) Median home list price: $227,475 in January 2025, $201,200 in July 2025

$227,475 in January 2025, $201,200 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 1,771 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,731 sq. ft. in July 2025

1,771 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,731 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 118 days in January 2025, 85 days in July 2025

118 days in January 2025, 85 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 125 in January 2025, 168 in July 2025

7. Lewisburg, PA

Scharvik / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -13.0% (-$61,125)

-13.0% (-$61,125) Median home list price: $470,625 in January 2025, $409,500 in July 2025

$470,625 in January 2025, $409,500 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 2,240 sq. ft. in January 2025, 2,157 sq. ft. in July 2025

2,240 sq. ft. in January 2025, 2,157 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 76 days in January 2025, 70 days in July 2025

76 days in January 2025, 70 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 72 in January 2025, 120 in July 2025

6. Sidney, OH

photographingtravis / Flickr

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -14.7% (-$39,937)

-14.7% (-$39,937) Median home list price: $270,975 in January 2025, $231,038 in July 2025

$270,975 in January 2025, $231,038 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 1,648 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,617 sq. ft. in July 2025

1,648 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,617 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 65 days in January 2025, 47 days in July 2025

65 days in January 2025, 47 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 98 in January 2025, 129 in July 2025

5. Rutland, VT

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -15.1% (-$75,300)

-15.1% (-$75,300) Median home list price: $499,800 in January 2025, $424,500 in July 2025

$499,800 in January 2025, $424,500 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 2,394 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,828 sq. ft. in July 2025

2,394 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,828 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 86 days in January 2025, 51 days in July 2025

86 days in January 2025, 51 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 223 in January 2025, 351 in July 2025

4. Baker City, OR

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -15.9% (-$84,825)

-15.9% (-$84,825) Median home list price: $533,250 in January 2025, $448,425 in July 2025

$533,250 in January 2025, $448,425 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 2,215 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,848 sq. ft. in July 2025

2,215 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,848 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 127 days in January 2025, 72 days in July 2025

127 days in January 2025, 72 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 106 in January 2025, 145 in July 2025

3. Paragould, AR

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -16.5% (-$39,450)

-16.5% (-$39,450) Median home list price: $239,450 in January 2025, $200,000 in July 2025

$239,450 in January 2025, $200,000 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 1,719 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,593 sq. ft. in July 2025

1,719 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,593 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 81 days in January 2025, 60 days in July 2025

81 days in January 2025, 60 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 184 in January 2025, 250 in July 2025

2. Jackson, WY-ID

benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -17.8% (-$384,750)

-17.8% (-$384,750) Median home list price: $2,157,250 in January 2025, $1,772,500 in July 2025

$2,157,250 in January 2025, $1,772,500 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 2,363 sq. ft. in January 2025, 2,138 sq. ft. in July 2025

2,363 sq. ft. in January 2025, 2,138 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 129 days in January 2025, 59 days in July 2025

129 days in January 2025, 59 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 341 in January 2025, 547 in July 2025

1. Sterling, CO

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year-to-date change in median list price, 2025: -20.9% (-$66,025)

-20.9% (-$66,025) Median home list price: $316,000 in January 2025, $249,975 in July 2025

$316,000 in January 2025, $249,975 in July 2025 Median size of a listed home: 1,990 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,872 sq. ft. in July 2025

1,990 sq. ft. in January 2025, 1,872 sq. ft. in July 2025 Median time on market for a listed home: 85 days in January 2025, 67 days in July 2025

85 days in January 2025, 67 days in July 2025 Total number of homes for sale: 68 in January 2025, 121 in July 2025

Take Charge of Your Retirement: Find the Right Financial Advisor For You in Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding professional guidance—and we’ve made it easier than ever for you to connect with the right financial advisor for your unique needs. Here’s how it works: 1️ Answer a Few Simple Questions Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! 2️ Get Your Top Advisor Matches This tool matches you with qualified advisors who specialize in helping people like you achieve financial success. 3️ Choose Your Best Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory meeting, and select the advisor who feels right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!