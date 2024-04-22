These Are the Richest Counties in Ohio Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

No economy has generated as much wealth for as many people as that of the United States. According to the 2023 Global Wealth Report from the Swiss investment bank UBS, most adults worldwide have less than $10,000 in total wealth. Meanwhile, the typical American adult is worth nearly $108,000. The same report found that the U.S. is home to 38% of the world’s millionaires, many times more than any other country — and incomes in the U.S. are currently rising at a historic pace.

The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey shows that the typical American household earned nearly $75,000 in 2022, up from about $69,700 in 2021. The 7.2% increase was the largest recorded year-over-year since at least the mid-1990s.

In Ohio, a state home to 24 Fortune 500 companies, the typical household earns $66,990 annually. And in some parts of the state, household incomes exceed that amount by tens of thousands of dollars.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 22 richest counties in Ohio. Counties in the state are ranked on median household income. Supplemental data on population, unemployment, and median home values are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.

Among the counties on this list, median household incomes are as high as $57,500 above what the typical Ohio household earns. In many of these counties, high incomes are underpinned by a strong job market. According to the ACS, the five-year average jobless rate in all but four of Ohio’s richest counties is below the 5.0% statewide average.

Home values are often a reflection of what residents can afford, and high incomes in these counties are often evidenced by the local real estate markets. In most counties on this list, the typical home is worth more than the $183,300 median home value across the state.

36. Hancock County

Source: Oralleff / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $67,006

$67,006 Median home value: $179,600

$179,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7%

3.7% Population: 75,072

35. Lorain County

Median household income: $67,272

$67,272 Median home value: $191,900

$191,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.4%

4.4% Population: 313,101

34. Pickaway County

Source: Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median household income: $67,600

$67,600 Median home value: $219,900

$219,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.1%

4.1% Population: 58,809

33. Hamilton County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $68,249

$68,249 Median home value: $205,000

$205,000 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.0%

5.0% Population: 827,671

32. Summit County

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $68,360

$68,360 Median home value: $182,500

$182,500 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.3%

5.3% Population: 539,361

31. Wyandot County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $68,552

$68,552 Median home value: $154,200

$154,200 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.8%

2.8% Population: 21,818

30. Logan County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $69,125

$69,125 Median home value: $168,300

$168,300 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.5%

3.5% Population: 46,098

29. Defiance County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $69,302

$69,302 Median home value: $147,600

$147,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.9%

4.9% Population: 38,300

28. Ottawa County

Source: benkrut / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $69,515

$69,515 Median home value: $179,100

$179,100 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.4%

3.4% Population: 40,367

27. Portage County

Source: SilentMatt Psychedelic / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $69,796

$69,796 Median home value: $197,100

$197,100 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.5%

5.5% Population: 161,217

26. Wayne County

Source: dougtone / Flickr

Median household income: $70,320

$70,320 Median home value: $189,800

$189,800 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.3%

3.3% Population: 116,680

25. Morrow County

Source: JBTHEMILKER / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $70,412

$70,412 Median home value: $185,800

$185,800 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.6%

2.6% Population: 35,049

24. Champaign County

Source: loganrickert / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $70,486

$70,486 Median home value: $166,900

$166,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5%

4.5% Population: 38,715

23. Wood County

Source: smontgom65 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median household income: $70,537

$70,537 Median home value: $203,300

$203,300 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.9%

4.9% Population: 131,564

22. Franklin County

Source: TraceRouda / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $71,070

$71,070 Median home value: $243,100

$243,100 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.7%

4.7% Population: 1,318,149

21. Knox County

Source: Oralleff / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $71,246

$71,246 Median home value: $197,400

$197,400 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.3%

3.3% Population: 62,657

20. Miami County

Source: Chris Hondros / Getty Images

Median household income: $71,440

$71,440 Median home value: $190,900

$190,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.4%

3.4% Population: 108,818

19. Fulton County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $71,453

$71,453 Median home value: $163,100

$163,100 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.5%

3.5% Population: 42,602

18. Henry County

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median household income: $71,616

$71,616 Median home value: $157,500

$157,500 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5%

4.5% Population: 27,601

17. Holmes County

Source: StanRohrer / E+ via Getty Images

Median household income: $72,987

$72,987 Median home value: $245,800

$245,800 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.0%

2.0% Population: 44,273

16. Mercer County

Source: Public Domain

Median household income: $73,278

$73,278 Median home value: $192,800

$192,800 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.0%

2.0% Population: 42,321

15. Shelby County

Source: photographingtravis / Flickr

Median household income: $73,502

$73,502 Median home value: $174,200

$174,200 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.9%

4.9% Population: 48,145

14. Auglaize County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $75,231

$75,231 Median home value: $168,200

$168,200 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.9%

2.9% Population: 46,263

13. Lake County

Source: benkrut / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $76,835

$76,835 Median home value: $189,600

$189,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.4%

4.4% Population: 232,236

11. Butler County

Source: WebSiteHelper / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $77,062

$77,062 Median home value: $224,300

$224,300 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.1%

5.1% Population: 388,327

11. Madison County

Source: Public Domain

Median household income: $77,062

$77,062 Median home value: $201,200

$201,200 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.4%

3.4% Population: 43,961

10. Licking County

Source: stockphoto52 / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $78,505

$78,505 Median home value: $232,200

$232,200 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.3%

3.3% Population: 178,844

9. Putnam County

Source: Nyttend / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $79,453

$79,453 Median home value: $176,200

$176,200 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.2%

2.2% Population: 34,400

8. Clermont County

Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $79,573

$79,573 Median home value: $224,800

$224,800 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.1%

4.1% Population: 208,851

7. Greene County

Source: Oralleff / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $81,243

$81,243 Median home value: $222,300

$222,300 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5%

4.5% Population: 167,567

6. Fairfield County

Source: Jacqueline Nix / Getty Images

Median household income: $82,969

$82,969 Median home value: $247,800

$247,800 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.6%

3.6% Population: 159,371

5. Medina County

Source: JZHunt / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $89,968

$89,968 Median home value: $249,700

$249,700 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.0%

3.0% Population: 182,347

4. Geauga County

Source: bilbowden / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $97,162

$97,162 Median home value: $288,000

$288,000 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.1%

3.1% Population: 95,455

3. Warren County

Source: Nyttend / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $103,128

$103,128 Median home value: $290,900

$290,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.0%

3.0% Population: 243,189

2. Union County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $104,496

$104,496 Median home value: $282,900

$282,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.9%

2.9% Population: 63,411

1. Delaware County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $123,995

$123,995 Median home value: $393,000

$393,000 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.0%

3.0% Population: 216,074

Rank County Median household income ($) Median home value ($) Unemployment rate (%) 1 Delaware, Ohio 123,995 393,000 3.0 2 Union, Ohio 104,496 282,900 2.9 3 Warren, Ohio 103,128 290,900 3.0 4 Geauga, Ohio 97,162 288,000 3.1 5 Medina, Ohio 89,968 249,700 3.0 6 Fairfield, Ohio 82,969 247,800 3.6 7 Greene, Ohio 81,243 222,300 4.5 8 Clermont, Ohio 79,573 224,800 4.1 9 Putnam, Ohio 79,453 176,200 2.2 10 Licking, Ohio 78,505 232,200 3.3 11 Butler, Ohio 77,062 224,300 5.1 11 Madison, Ohio 77,062 201,200 3.4 13 Lake, Ohio 76,835 189,600 4.4 14 Auglaize, Ohio 75,231 168,200 2.9 15 Shelby, Ohio 73,502 174,200 4.9 16 Mercer, Ohio 73,278 192,800 2.0 17 Holmes, Ohio 72,987 245,800 2.0 18 Henry, Ohio 71,616 157,500 4.5 19 Fulton, Ohio 71,453 163,100 3.5 20 Miami, Ohio 71,440 190,900 3.4 21 Knox, Ohio 71,246 197,400 3.3 22 Franklin, Ohio 71,070 243,100 4.7 23 Wood, Ohio 70,537 203,300 4.9 24 Champaign, Ohio 70,486 166,900 4.5 25 Morrow, Ohio 70,412 185,800 2.6 26 Wayne, Ohio 70,320 189,800 3.3 27 Portage, Ohio 69,796 197,100 5.5 28 Ottawa, Ohio 69,515 179,100 3.4 29 Defiance, Ohio 69,302 147,600 4.9 30 Logan, Ohio 69,125 168,300 3.5 31 Wyandot, Ohio 68,552 154,200 2.8 32 Summit, Ohio 68,360 182,500 5.3 33 Hamilton, Ohio 68,249 205,000 5.0 34 Pickaway, Ohio 67,600 219,900 4.1 35 Lorain, Ohio 67,272 191,900 4.4 36 Hancock, Ohio 67,006 179,600 3.7

