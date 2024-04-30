The Cheapest and Most Expensive Housing Markets in Minnesota JenniferPhotographyImaging / E+ via Getty Images

Home prices have surged in the U.S. in recent years. Driven by rising demand and supply constraints during the pandemic, the median home sale price spiked by nearly 50% from the second quarter of 2020 to Q3 in 2022. While the sale price of a typical American home has fallen in recent months since, housing prices remain at historic highs.

Not only have home values soared, but borrowing costs for home buyers have also climbed. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half. In a market defined by high prices and high mortgage rates, homeownership has become prohibitively expensive for a large number of Americans.

Still, housing prices are also subject to a number of factors that can be isolated from broader, nationwide market trends — and location is one of them. Two homes that are virtually identical can vary in price by hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on where they are. And for prospective homeowners on a budget, some Minnesota cities are far more affordable than others.

According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical home in Minnesota is worth $286,800. But across the 43 cities, towns and unincorporated communities in the state with populations of at least 25,000, median home values range from less than $140,000 to over $600,000.

In any local market, home prices are often a reflection of what residents can afford. In Minnesota, many of the least expensive cities for homebuyers are not high-income areas. Of the 43 places in Minnesota with available data from the ACS, 13 have a median home value that is less than the statewide median. In all but two of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $84,313. Similarly, most of Minnesota’s more expensive housing markets have higher earning populations.

Why It Matters

Source: Feverpitched / iStock via Getty Images

Homeownership is one of the most practical ways to build wealth in the United States, and rising borrowing costs and home values are pricing out a growing share of the population. The state of the U.S. housing market also has broader economic implications. According to the Congressional Research Service, spending associated with homeownership totaled $1.1 trillion in 2021, or nearly 5% of U.S. gross domestic product.

These are the cheapest and most expensive housing markets in Minnesota.

43. Austin

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $139,100

$139,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 68.3%

68.3% Median household income: $61,667

$61,667 Total population: 26,156

42. Winona

Source: rruntsch / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $176,600

$176,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%

0.7% Homeownership rate: 57.8%

57.8% Median household income: $52,500

$52,500 Total population: 26,083

41. St. Cloud

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $189,600

$189,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%

0.6% Homeownership rate: 48.2%

48.2% Median household income: $58,910

$58,910 Total population: 68,910

40. Duluth

Source: BanksPhotos / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $209,800

$209,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%

0.9% Homeownership rate: 60.6%

60.6% Median household income: $63,545

$63,545 Total population: 86,772

39. Owatonna

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $216,700

$216,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.1%

0.1% Homeownership rate: 73.7%

73.7% Median household income: $78,295

$78,295 Total population: 26,400

38. Moorhead

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $234,300

$234,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%

0.9% Homeownership rate: 57.8%

57.8% Median household income: $68,680

$68,680 Total population: 44,443

37. Mankato

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $236,200

$236,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%

1.0% Homeownership rate: 49.6%

49.6% Median household income: $61,726

$61,726 Total population: 44,444

36. Brooklyn Center

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $240,800

$240,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%

1.0% Homeownership rate: 61.0%

61.0% Median household income: $70,692

$70,692 Total population: 33,109

35. Fridley

Source: Rob Schultz / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $257,100

$257,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 60.9%

60.9% Median household income: $76,592

$76,592 Total population: 29,731

34. St. Paul

Source: pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $264,900

$264,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.7%

1.7% Homeownership rate: 53.0%

53.0% Median household income: $69,919

$69,919 Total population: 308,806

33. Coon Rapids

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $268,500

$268,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.1%

0.1% Homeownership rate: 74.8%

74.8% Median household income: $85,445

$85,445 Total population: 63,296

32. Rochester

Source: BanksPhotos / E+ via Getty Images

Median home value: $268,800

$268,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%

0.9% Homeownership rate: 65.5%

65.5% Median household income: $83,973

$83,973 Total population: 120,848

31. Maplewood

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $282,000

$282,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 72.1%

72.1% Median household income: $86,769

$86,769 Total population: 41,405

30. Oakdale

Source: Davslens Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $288,700

$288,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.1%

1.1% Homeownership rate: 77.2%

77.2% Median household income: $86,003

$86,003 Total population: 28,029

29. Brooklyn Park

Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $289,400

$289,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 69.2%

69.2% Median household income: $82,271

$82,271 Total population: 84,951

28. Richfield

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $294,000

$294,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%

0.5% Homeownership rate: 61.7%

61.7% Median household income: $80,712

$80,712 Total population: 36,809

27. Blaine

Source: sequential5 / Getty Images

Median home value: $303,800

$303,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%

0.5% Homeownership rate: 85.3%

85.3% Median household income: $100,659

$100,659 Total population: 70,047

26. Elk River

Source: Elliot Stevenson / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $305,700

$305,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%

0.8% Homeownership rate: 78.5%

78.5% Median household income: $95,597

$95,597 Total population: 25,936

25. Burnsville

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $315,700

$315,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%

0.6% Homeownership rate: 68.2%

68.2% Median household income: $85,801

$85,801 Total population: 64,075

24. Roseville

Source: McGhiever / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $318,400

$318,400 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.6%

1.6% Homeownership rate: 69.1%

69.1% Median household income: $87,702

$87,702 Total population: 36,066

23. Bloomington

Source: SamWagnerTimelapse / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $327,100

$327,100 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%

0.8% Homeownership rate: 67.0%

67.0% Median household income: $87,381

$87,381 Total population: 89,244

22. Minneapolis

Source: RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $328,700

$328,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 3.6%

3.6% Homeownership rate: 48.1%

48.1% Median household income: $76,332

$76,332 Total population: 426,877

21. Apple Valley

Source: jferrer / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $333,300

$333,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%

0.4% Homeownership rate: 75.6%

75.6% Median household income: $97,588

$97,588 Total population: 55,594

20. Ramsey

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $334,200

$334,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%

0.7% Homeownership rate: 84.8%

84.8% Median household income: $110,212

$110,212 Total population: 27,774

19. Cottage Grove

Source: diversey / Flickr

Median home value: $337,000

$337,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%

0.8% Homeownership rate: 88.1%

88.1% Median household income: $117,673

$117,673 Total population: 39,274

18. Inver Grove Heights

Source: jferrer / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $337,200

$337,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%

0.5% Homeownership rate: 73.7%

73.7% Median household income: $98,719

$98,719 Total population: 35,673

17. Shakopee

Source: HaizhanZheng / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $348,300

$348,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.2%

1.2% Homeownership rate: 73.1%

73.1% Median household income: $103,924

$103,924 Total population: 44,135

16. Shoreview

Source: Gabriel Vanslette / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $349,300

$349,300 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.2%

1.2% Homeownership rate: 83.4%

83.4% Median household income: $106,153

$106,153 Total population: 26,846

15. St. Louis Park

Source: diversey / Flickr

Median home value: $357,900

$357,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.5%

1.5% Homeownership rate: 58.7%

58.7% Median household income: $94,263

$94,263 Total population: 49,500

14. Chaska

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $359,700

$359,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%

0.7% Homeownership rate: 70.0%

70.0% Median household income: $99,988

$99,988 Total population: 27,764

13. Eagan

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $362,200

$362,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%

0.5% Homeownership rate: 70.3%

70.3% Median household income: $104,101

$104,101 Total population: 68,262

12. Andover

Source: Feverpitched / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $370,200

$370,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.1%

1.1% Homeownership rate: 93.7%

93.7% Median household income: $123,054

$123,054 Total population: 32,639

11. Savage

Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $377,600

$377,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.9%

1.9% Homeownership rate: 85.7%

85.7% Median household income: $123,069

$123,069 Total population: 32,441

10. Rosemount

Source: diversey / Flickr

Median home value: $378,500

$378,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%

1.0% Homeownership rate: 86.7%

86.7% Median household income: $127,252

$127,252 Total population: 25,993

9. Maple Grove

Source: Anh Luu / Shutterstock.com

Median home value: $379,800

$379,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.2%

1.2% Homeownership rate: 83.6%

83.6% Median household income: $127,001

$127,001 Total population: 70,110

8. Lakeville

Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $395,900

$395,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.2%

1.2% Homeownership rate: 87.4%

87.4% Median household income: $129,069

$129,069 Total population: 70,696

7. Prior Lake

Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $400,500

$400,500 Homes worth over $1 million: 6.2%

6.2% Homeownership rate: 86.2%

86.2% Median household income: $129,539

$129,539 Total population: 27,608

6. Woodbury

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $409,900

$409,900 Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%

0.9% Homeownership rate: 80.0%

80.0% Median household income: $125,097

$125,097 Total population: 75,549

5. Minnetonka

Source: nikitsin / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $430,800

$430,800 Homes worth over $1 million: 4.6%

4.6% Homeownership rate: 72.2%

72.2% Median household income: $114,867

$114,867 Total population: 53,529

4. Eden Prairie

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $442,200

$442,200 Homes worth over $1 million: 4.7%

4.7% Homeownership rate: 76.3%

76.3% Median household income: $129,345

$129,345 Total population: 63,623

3. Plymouth

Source: rasilja / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $447,600

$447,600 Homes worth over $1 million: 1.4%

1.4% Homeownership rate: 74.6%

74.6% Median household income: $130,131

$130,131 Total population: 79,918

2. Chanhassen

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home value: $488,000

$488,000 Homes worth over $1 million: 8.2%

8.2% Homeownership rate: 86.6%

86.6% Median household income: $131,633

$131,633 Total population: 25,868

1. Edina

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Median home value: $601,700

$601,700 Homes worth over $1 million: 17.5%

17.5% Homeownership rate: 70.9%

70.9% Median household income: $125,506

$125,506 Total population: 53,037

Rank Places in Minnesota with at least 25,000 residents Median home value ($) Homeownership rate (%) Median household income ($) Total Population 1 Edina 601,700 70.9 125,506 53,037 2 Chanhassen 488,000 86.6 131,633 25,868 3 Plymouth 447,600 74.6 130,131 79,918 4 Eden Prairie 442,200 76.3 129,345 63,623 5 Minnetonka 430,800 72.2 114,867 53,529 6 Woodbury 409,900 80.0 125,097 75,549 7 Prior Lake 400,500 86.2 129,539 27,608 8 Lakeville 395,900 87.4 129,069 70,696 9 Maple Grove 379,800 83.6 127,001 70,110 10 Rosemount 378,500 86.7 127,252 25,993 11 Savage 377,600 85.7 123,069 32,441 12 Andover 370,200 93.7 123,054 32,639 13 Eagan 362,200 70.3 104,101 68,262 14 Chaska 359,700 70.0 99,988 27,764 15 St. Louis Park 357,900 58.7 94,263 49,500 16 Shoreview 349,300 83.4 106,153 26,846 17 Shakopee 348,300 73.1 103,924 44,135 18 Inver Grove Heights 337,200 73.7 98,719 35,673 19 Cottage Grove 337,000 88.1 117,673 39,274 20 Ramsey 334,200 84.8 110,212 27,774 21 Apple Valley 333,300 75.6 97,588 55,594 22 Minneapolis 328,700 48.1 76,332 426,877 23 Bloomington 327,100 67.0 87,381 89,244 24 Roseville 318,400 69.1 87,702 36,066 25 Burnsville 315,700 68.2 85,801 64,075 26 Elk River 305,700 78.5 95,597 25,936 27 Blaine 303,800 85.3 100,659 70,047 28 Richfield 294,000 61.7 80,712 36,809 29 Brooklyn Park 289,400 69.2 82,271 84,951 30 Oakdale 288,700 77.2 86,003 28,029 31 Maplewood 282,000 72.1 86,769 41,405 32 Rochester 268,800 65.5 83,973 120,848 33 Coon Rapids 268,500 74.8 85,445 63,296 34 St. Paul 264,900 53.0 69,919 308,806 35 Fridley 257,100 60.9 76,592 29,731 36 Brooklyn Center 240,800 61.0 70,692 33,109 37 Mankato 236,200 49.6 61,726 44,444 38 Moorhead 234,300 57.8 68,680 44,443 39 Owatonna 216,700 73.7 78,295 26,400 40 Duluth 209,800 60.6 63,545 86,772 41 St. Cloud 189,600 48.2 58,910 68,910 42 Winona 176,600 57.8 52,500 26,083 43 Austin 139,100 68.3 61,667 26,156

Essential Tips for Investing: Sponsored A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now. Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.