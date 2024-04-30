Housing

The Cheapest and Most Expensive Housing Markets in Minnesota

JenniferPhotographyImaging / E+ via Getty Images
Samuel Stebbins
Published:

Home prices have surged in the U.S. in recent years. Driven by rising demand and supply constraints during the pandemic, the median home sale price spiked by nearly 50% from the second quarter of 2020 to Q3 in 2022. While the sale price of a typical American home has fallen in recent months since, housing prices remain at historic highs.

Not only have home values soared, but borrowing costs for home buyers have also climbed. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half. In a market defined by high prices and high mortgage rates, homeownership has become prohibitively expensive for a large number of Americans.

Still, housing prices are also subject to a number of factors that can be isolated from broader, nationwide market trends — and location is one of them. Two homes that are virtually identical can vary in price by hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on where they are. And for prospective homeowners on a budget, some Minnesota cities are far more affordable than others.

According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the typical home in Minnesota is worth $286,800. But across the 43 cities, towns and unincorporated communities in the state with populations of at least 25,000, median home values range from less than $140,000 to over $600,000.

In any local market, home prices are often a reflection of what residents can afford. In Minnesota, many of the least expensive cities for homebuyers are not high-income areas. Of the 43 places in Minnesota with available data from the ACS, 13 have a median home value that is less than the statewide median. In all but two of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $84,313. Similarly, most of Minnesota’s more expensive housing markets have higher earning populations.

Why It Matters

Source: Feverpitched / iStock via Getty Images

Homeownership is one of the most practical ways to build wealth in the United States, and rising borrowing costs and home values are pricing out a growing share of the population. The state of the U.S. housing market also has broader economic implications. According to the Congressional Research Service, spending associated with homeownership totaled $1.1 trillion in 2021, or nearly 5% of U.S. gross domestic product.

These are the cheapest and most expensive housing markets in Minnesota.

43. Austin

Austin, Minnesota | Austin is a small town in Southeastern Minnesota off I-90
Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $139,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 68.3%
  • Median household income: $61,667
  • Total population: 26,156

42. Winona

Source: rruntsch / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $176,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 57.8%
  • Median household income: $52,500
  • Total population: 26,083

41. St. Cloud

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Median home value: $189,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 48.2%
  • Median household income: $58,910
  • Total population: 68,910

40. Duluth

Source: BanksPhotos / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $209,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 60.6%
  • Median household income: $63,545
  • Total population: 86,772

39. Owatonna

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Median home value: $216,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 73.7%
  • Median household income: $78,295
  • Total population: 26,400

38. Moorhead

Moorhead, Minnesota | Aerial View of Downtown Moorhead, Minnesota at Dusk
Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $234,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 57.8%
  • Median household income: $68,680
  • Total population: 44,443

37. Mankato

Mankato, Minnesota | Mankato is a Small City in South Western Minnesota with a University
Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $236,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 49.6%
  • Median household income: $61,726
  • Total population: 44,444

36. Brooklyn Center

Brooklyn Center, Minnesota | Aerial View of the Suburb of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota
Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $240,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 61.0%
  • Median household income: $70,692
  • Total population: 33,109

35. Fridley

Fridley, Minnesota | Mississippi River Fall Colors at Riverview Heights Park in Fridley Minnesota
Source: Rob Schultz / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $257,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 60.9%
  • Median household income: $76,592
  • Total population: 29,731

34. St. Paul

St. Paul, Minnesota | St. Paul, Minnesota Skyline
Source: pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $264,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 53.0%
  • Median household income: $69,919
  • Total population: 308,806

33. Coon Rapids

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Median home value: $268,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 74.8%
  • Median household income: $85,445
  • Total population: 63,296

32. Rochester

Source: BanksPhotos / E+ via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $268,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 65.5%
  • Median household income: $83,973
  • Total population: 120,848

31. Maplewood

Maplewood, Minnesota | Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Maplewood, Minnesota
Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $282,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 72.1%
  • Median household income: $86,769
  • Total population: 41,405

30. Oakdale

Oakdale, Minnesota | A fall November sunset over the I-94 interchange with the I-494 I-694 beltway in Oakdale, Minnesota a suburb or Minneapolis St. Paul
Source: Davslens Photography / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $288,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 77.2%
  • Median household income: $86,003
  • Total population: 28,029

29. Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park, Minnesota | Aerial view of the Twin Cities Suburb of Brooklyn Park in Minnesota
Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $289,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 69.2%
  • Median household income: $82,271
  • Total population: 84,951

28. Richfield

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Median home value: $294,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 61.7%
  • Median household income: $80,712
  • Total population: 36,809

27. Blaine

Source: sequential5 / Getty Images

  • Median home value: $303,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 85.3%
  • Median household income: $100,659
  • Total population: 70,047

26. Elk River

Elk River, Minnesota | Downtown Elk River, Minnesota
Source: Elliot Stevenson / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $305,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 78.5%
  • Median household income: $95,597
  • Total population: 25,936

25. Burnsville

Burnsville, Minnesota | Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Burnsville, Minnesota
Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $315,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 68.2%
  • Median household income: $85,801
  • Total population: 64,075

24. Roseville

Source: McGhiever / Wikimedia Commons

  • Median home value: $318,400
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 69.1%
  • Median household income: $87,702
  • Total population: 36,066

23. Bloomington

Bloomington, Minnesota | Blue Hour over Bloomington, Minnesota
Source: SamWagnerTimelapse / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $327,100
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 67.0%
  • Median household income: $87,381
  • Total population: 89,244

22. Minneapolis

Source: RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $328,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 3.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 48.1%
  • Median household income: $76,332
  • Total population: 426,877

21. Apple Valley

Source: jferrer / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $333,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 75.6%
  • Median household income: $97,588
  • Total population: 55,594

20. Ramsey

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Median home value: $334,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 84.8%
  • Median household income: $110,212
  • Total population: 27,774

19. Cottage Grove

Source: diversey / Flickr

  • Median home value: $337,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.8%
  • Homeownership rate: 88.1%
  • Median household income: $117,673
  • Total population: 39,274

18. Inver Grove Heights

Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota | Public Library in Inver Grove Heights Minnesota
Source: jferrer / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $337,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 73.7%
  • Median household income: $98,719
  • Total population: 35,673

17. Shakopee

Shakopee, Minnesota | Shakopee in Minnesota
Source: HaizhanZheng / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $348,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 73.1%
  • Median household income: $103,924
  • Total population: 44,135

16. Shoreview

Source: Gabriel Vanslette / Wikimedia Commons

  • Median home value: $349,300
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 83.4%
  • Median household income: $106,153
  • Total population: 26,846

15. St. Louis Park

Source: diversey / Flickr

  • Median home value: $357,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 58.7%
  • Median household income: $94,263
  • Total population: 49,500

14. Chaska

Chaska, Minnesota | Aerial view of the Suburb of Chaska on the Minnesota River
Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $359,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 70.0%
  • Median household income: $99,988
  • Total population: 27,764

13. Eagan

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Median home value: $362,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 70.3%
  • Median household income: $104,101
  • Total population: 68,262

12. Andover

For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of New House.
Source: Feverpitched / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $370,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.1%
  • Homeownership rate: 93.7%
  • Median household income: $123,054
  • Total population: 32,639

11. Savage

Savage, Minnesota | Aerial view of the Twin Cities Outer Suburb of Savage under a blue sky with clouds in Minnesota
Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $377,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 85.7%
  • Median household income: $123,069
  • Total population: 32,441

10. Rosemount

Source: diversey / Flickr

  • Median home value: $378,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.0%
  • Homeownership rate: 86.7%
  • Median household income: $127,252
  • Total population: 25,993

9. Maple Grove

Walking on Frozen Eagle lake Maple Grove Minnesota
Source: Anh Luu / Shutterstock.com

  • Median home value: $379,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 83.6%
  • Median household income: $127,001
  • Total population: 70,110

8. Lakeville

Lakeville, Minnesota | Aerial view of the Twin Cities Suburb of Lakeville with illuminated lights at night in Minnesota
Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $395,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 87.4%
  • Median household income: $129,069
  • Total population: 70,696

7. Prior Lake

Prior Lake, Minnesota | Aerial view of the Twin Cities Suburb of Prior Lake under a clear sky in Minnesota
Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median home value: $400,500
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 6.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 86.2%
  • Median household income: $129,539
  • Total population: 27,608

6. Woodbury

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Median home value: $409,900
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 0.9%
  • Homeownership rate: 80.0%
  • Median household income: $125,097
  • Total population: 75,549

5. Minnetonka

Source: nikitsin / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $430,800
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 4.6%
  • Homeownership rate: 72.2%
  • Median household income: $114,867
  • Total population: 53,529

4. Eden Prairie

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Median home value: $442,200
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 4.7%
  • Homeownership rate: 76.3%
  • Median household income: $129,345
  • Total population: 63,623

3. Plymouth

Source: rasilja / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $447,600
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 1.4%
  • Homeownership rate: 74.6%
  • Median household income: $130,131
  • Total population: 79,918

2. Chanhassen

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Median home value: $488,000
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 8.2%
  • Homeownership rate: 86.6%
  • Median household income: $131,633
  • Total population: 25,868

1. Edina

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median home value: $601,700
  • Homes worth over $1 million: 17.5%
  • Homeownership rate: 70.9%
  • Median household income: $125,506
  • Total population: 53,037
Rank Places in Minnesota with at least 25,000 residents Median home value ($) Homeownership rate (%) Median household income ($) Total Population
1 Edina 601,700 70.9 125,506 53,037
2 Chanhassen 488,000 86.6 131,633 25,868
3 Plymouth 447,600 74.6 130,131 79,918
4 Eden Prairie 442,200 76.3 129,345 63,623
5 Minnetonka 430,800 72.2 114,867 53,529
6 Woodbury 409,900 80.0 125,097 75,549
7 Prior Lake 400,500 86.2 129,539 27,608
8 Lakeville 395,900 87.4 129,069 70,696
9 Maple Grove 379,800 83.6 127,001 70,110
10 Rosemount 378,500 86.7 127,252 25,993
11 Savage 377,600 85.7 123,069 32,441
12 Andover 370,200 93.7 123,054 32,639
13 Eagan 362,200 70.3 104,101 68,262
14 Chaska 359,700 70.0 99,988 27,764
15 St. Louis Park 357,900 58.7 94,263 49,500
16 Shoreview 349,300 83.4 106,153 26,846
17 Shakopee 348,300 73.1 103,924 44,135
18 Inver Grove Heights 337,200 73.7 98,719 35,673
19 Cottage Grove 337,000 88.1 117,673 39,274
20 Ramsey 334,200 84.8 110,212 27,774
21 Apple Valley 333,300 75.6 97,588 55,594
22 Minneapolis 328,700 48.1 76,332 426,877
23 Bloomington 327,100 67.0 87,381 89,244
24 Roseville 318,400 69.1 87,702 36,066
25 Burnsville 315,700 68.2 85,801 64,075
26 Elk River 305,700 78.5 95,597 25,936
27 Blaine 303,800 85.3 100,659 70,047
28 Richfield 294,000 61.7 80,712 36,809
29 Brooklyn Park 289,400 69.2 82,271 84,951
30 Oakdale 288,700 77.2 86,003 28,029
31 Maplewood 282,000 72.1 86,769 41,405
32 Rochester 268,800 65.5 83,973 120,848
33 Coon Rapids 268,500 74.8 85,445 63,296
34 St. Paul 264,900 53.0 69,919 308,806
35 Fridley 257,100 60.9 76,592 29,731
36 Brooklyn Center 240,800 61.0 70,692 33,109
37 Mankato 236,200 49.6 61,726 44,444
38 Moorhead 234,300 57.8 68,680 44,443
39 Owatonna 216,700 73.7 78,295 26,400
40 Duluth 209,800 60.6 63,545 86,772
41 St. Cloud 189,600 48.2 58,910 68,910
42 Winona 176,600 57.8 52,500 26,083
43 Austin 139,100 68.3 61,667 26,156

Essential Tips for Investing: Sponsored

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.
Read more: Housing, acs, census bureau, cheapest city to buy a home in Minnesota, cheapest place to own a home in Minnesota, home prices in Minnesota, median home value, most affordable housing market in Minnesota, most and least expensive Minnesota cities, most expensive place to buy a home in Minnesota

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

The Cheapest and Most Expensive Housing Markets in Missouri

The Cheapest and Most Expensive Housing Markets in Massachusetts

This American City Has Run Out Of Homes For Sale