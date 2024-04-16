These Are the Richest Counties in Georgia SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

No economy has generated as much wealth for as many people as that of the United States. According to the 2023 Global Wealth Report from the Swiss investment bank UBS, most adults worldwide have less than $10,000 in total wealth. Meanwhile, the typical American adult is worth nearly $108,000. The same report found that the U.S. is home to 38% of the world’s millionaires, many times more than any other country — and incomes in the U.S. are currently rising at a historic pace.

The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey shows that the typical American household earned nearly $75,000 in 2022, up from about $69,700 in 2021. The 7.2% increase was the largest recorded year-over-year since at least the mid-1990s.

In Georgia, a state home to 19 Fortune 500 companies, the typical household earns $71,355 annually. And in some parts of the state, household incomes exceed that amount by tens of thousands of dollars.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 29 richest counties in Georgia. Counties in the state are ranked on median household income. Supplemental data on population, unemployment, and median home values are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.

Among the counties on this list, median household incomes are anywhere from about $1,200 to $60,300 higher than what the typical Georgia household earns. In many of these counties, high incomes are underpinned by a strong job market. According to the ACS, the five-year average jobless rate in all but eight of Georgia’s richest counties is below the 5.2% statewide average.

Home values are often a reflection of what residents can afford, and high incomes in these counties are often evidenced by the local real estate markets. In all but nine counties on this list, the typical home is worth more than the $245,900 median home value across the state.

These are the richest counties in Georgia.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 29. Pickens County

> Median household income: $72,558

> Median home value: $263,200

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5%

> Population: 33,439

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images 28. Hall County

> Median household income: $74,153

> Median home value: $277,900

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9%

> Population: 204,953

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 27. Bartow County

> Median household income: $74,812

> Median home value: $237,000

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.4%

> Population: 109,410

Source: Michael Rivera / Wikimedia Commons 26. Monroe County

> Median household income: $74,867

> Median home value: $204,100

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.8%

> Population: 28,287

Source: Ashley.farrow / Wikimedia Commons 25. Barrow County

> Median household income: $75,053

> Median home value: $228,400

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.0%

> Population: 84,399

Source: Kåre Thor Olsen / Wikimedia Commons 23. Douglas County

> Median household income: $76,930

> Median home value: $227,800

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.6%

> Population: 144,735

Source: bjones27 / Getty Images 22. Houston County

> Median household income: $76,968

> Median home value: $189,500

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.6%

> Population: 164,117

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images 20. Walton County

> Median household income: $79,425

> Median home value: $267,400

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%

> Population: 97,752

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images 19. Effingham County

> Median household income: $79,474

> Median home value: $219,000

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%

> Population: 65,314

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images 18. Henry County

> Median household income: $79,663

> Median home value: $245,200

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.3%

> Population: 240,853

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 17. Morgan County

> Median household income: $81,524

> Median home value: $293,300

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.9%

> Population: 20,171

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images 16. Jackson County

> Median household income: $82,056

> Median home value: $280,600

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.6%

> Population: 77,033

Source: nangnoi / iStock via Getty Images 15. Gwinnett County

> Median household income: $82,296

> Median home value: $307,300

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.1%

> Population: 957,977

Source: Michael Rivera / Wikimedia Commons 14. Lee County

> Median household income: $83,632

> Median home value: $208,800

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%

> Population: 32,968

Source: Michael Rivera / Wikimedia Commons 13. Pike County

> Median household income: $83,866

> Median home value: $234,700

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5%

> Population: 19,145

Source: LCBallard / iStock via Getty Images 12. Dawson County

> Median household income: $84,516

> Median home value: $312,600

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.6%

> Population: 27,355

Source: shibalagu / iStock via Getty Images 10. Fulton County

> Median household income: $86,267

> Median home value: $398,300

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.4%

> Population: 1,061,944

Source: LCBallard / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 8. Coweta County

> Median household income: $90,031

> Median home value: $291,900

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.7%

> Population: 147,449

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images 7. Bryan County

> Median household income: $90,627

> Median home value: $276,100

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.1%

> Population: 44,995

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images 6. Columbia County

> Median household income: $92,571

> Median home value: $259,000

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.9%

> Population: 156,921

Source: JD and Kyle Shoot Stock / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 5. Cobb County

> Median household income: $94,244

> Median home value: $346,000

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.6%

> Population: 765,813

Source: LCBallard / iStock via Getty Images 4. Cherokee County

> Median household income: $100,824

> Median home value: $358,400

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7%

> Population: 268,567

Source: Tonyvenson / Wikimedia Commons 3. Fayette County

> Median household income: $105,910

> Median home value: $369,700

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9%

> Population: 119,259

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images 2. Oconee County

> Median household income: $116,221

> Median home value: $389,200

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.9%

> Population: 41,978

Source: Thomson200 / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain 1. Forsyth County

> Median household income: $131,660

> Median home value: $451,100

> 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7%

> Population: 253,225 Rank County Median household income ($) Median home value ($) Unemployment rate (%) 1 Forsyth, Georgia 131,660 451,100 3.7 2 Oconee, Georgia 116,221 389,200 2.9 3 Fayette, Georgia 105,910 369,700 3.9 4 Cherokee, Georgia 100,824 358,400 3.7 5 Cobb, Georgia 94,244 346,000 4.6 6 Columbia, Georgia 92,571 259,000 4.9 7 Bryan, Georgia 90,627 276,100 5.1 8 Coweta, Georgia 90,031 291,900 2.7 9 Paulding, Georgia 89,237 251,100 4.1 10 Fulton, Georgia 86,267 398,300 5.4 11 Harris, Georgia 85,936 273,200 5.6 12 Dawson, Georgia 84,516 312,600 4.6 13 Pike, Georgia 83,866 234,700 4.5 14 Lee, Georgia 83,632 208,800 4.3 15 Gwinnett, Georgia 82,296 307,300 4.1 16 Jackson, Georgia 82,056 280,600 3.6 17 Morgan, Georgia 81,524 293,300 2.9 18 Henry, Georgia 79,663 245,200 5.3 19 Effingham, Georgia 79,474 219,000 5.2 20 Walton, Georgia 79,425 267,400 5.2 21 Greene, Georgia 77,527 308,000 5.4 22 Houston, Georgia 76,968 189,500 4.6 23 Douglas, Georgia 76,930 227,800 6.6 24 DeKalb, Georgia 76,044 301,100 6.4 25 Barrow, Georgia 75,053 228,400 4.0 26 Monroe, Georgia 74,867 204,100 3.8 27 Bartow, Georgia 74,812 237,000 5.4 28 Hall, Georgia 74,153 277,900 3.9 29 Pickens, Georgia 72,558 263,200 4.5

