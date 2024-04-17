These Are the Richest Counties in Indiana Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

No economy has generated as much wealth for as many people as that of the United States. According to the 2023 Global Wealth Report from the Swiss investment bank UBS, most adults worldwide have less than $10,000 in total wealth. Meanwhile, the typical American adult is worth nearly $108,000. The same report found that the U.S. is home to 38% of the world’s millionaires, many times more than any other country — and incomes in the U.S. are currently rising at a historic pace.

The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey shows that the typical American household earned nearly $75,000 in 2022, up from about $69,700 in 2021. The 7.2% increase was the largest recorded year-over-year since at least the mid-1990s.

In Indiana, a state home to seven Fortune 500 companies, the typical household earns $67,173 annually. And in some parts of the state, household incomes exceed that amount by tens of thousands of dollars.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 32 richest counties in Indiana. Counties in the state are ranked on median household income. Supplemental data on population, unemployment, and median home values are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.

Among the counties on this list, median household incomes are anywhere from about $900 to $47,700 higher than what the typical Indiana household earns. In many of these counties, high incomes are underpinned by a strong job market. According to the ACS, the five-year average jobless rate in all but two of Indiana’s richest counties is below the 4.5% statewide average.

Home values are often a reflection of what residents can afford, and high incomes in these counties are often evidenced by the local real estate markets. In a majority of counties on this list, the typical home is worth more than the $183,600 median home value across the state.

These are the richest counties in Indiana.

32. Wells County

Median household income: $68,074

$68,074 Median home value: $161,300

$161,300 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.4%

2.4% Population: 28,167

31. DeKalb County

Source: Nicholas Klein / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $68,110

$68,110 Median home value: $157,700

$157,700 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%

4.3% Population: 43,312

30. Clay County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $68,364

$68,364 Median home value: $130,000

$130,000 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%

4.3% Population: 26,396

29. Union County

Source: chapin31 / Getty Images

Median household income: $68,514

$68,514 Median home value: $149,500

$149,500 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.1%

5.1% Population: 7,041

28. Steuben County

Source: Jeff L Lewis / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $68,837

$68,837 Median home value: $187,500

$187,500 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.1%

7.1% Population: 34,507

27. Dubois County

Source: Roberto Galan / Getty Images

Median household income: $68,945

$68,945 Median home value: $187,000

$187,000 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.8%

1.8% Population: 43,584

26. Clark County

Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $69,005

$69,005 Median home value: $195,100

$195,100 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7%

3.7% Population: 121,484

25. Ripley County

Source: Marsha Williamson Mohr / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $70,285

$70,285 Median home value: $188,400

$188,400 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.3%

3.3% Population: 28,990

24. Noble County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $70,286

$70,286 Median home value: $168,100

$168,100 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.4%

3.4% Population: 47,431

23. Putnam County

Source: Kenneth_Keifer / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $70,609

$70,609 Median home value: $175,600

$175,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.8%

2.8% Population: 36,942

22. Kosciusko County

Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $70,945

$70,945 Median home value: $183,300

$183,300 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.3%

3.3% Population: 80,442

21. Harrison County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $71,302

$71,302 Median home value: $202,900

$202,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.8%

3.8% Population: 39,684

20. Decatur County

Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $71,566

$71,566 Median home value: $174,400

$174,400 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.1%

3.1% Population: 26,432

19. Tipton County

Source: William Reagan / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $71,947

$71,947 Median home value: $150,700

$150,700 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.8%

3.8% Population: 15,328

18. Warren County

Source: Marsha Williamson Mohr / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $72,833

$72,833 Median home value: $151,400

$151,400 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.1%

3.1% Population: 8,454

17. Whitley County

Source: Nicholas Klein / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $73,636

$73,636 Median home value: $189,800

$189,800 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.0%

4.0% Population: 34,259

16. Brown County

Source: Christophe Merceron / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $73,933

$73,933 Median home value: $227,600

$227,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9%

3.9% Population: 15,513

15. Posey County

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $75,594

$75,594 Median home value: $200,900

$200,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.8%

2.8% Population: 25,226

14. Floyd County

Source: Thomas Kelley / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median household income: $75,686

$75,686 Median home value: $214,800

$214,800 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9%

3.9% Population: 80,191

13. Franklin County

Median household income: $75,985

$75,985 Median home value: $200,700

$200,700 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.1%

2.1% Population: 22,850

12. Bartholomew County

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $76,912

$76,912 Median home value: $197,500

$197,500 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.6%

3.6% Population: 82,371

11. Jasper County

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median household income: $77,777

$77,777 Median home value: $190,700

$190,700 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.1%

4.1% Population: 33,045

10. Morgan County

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median household income: $79,134

$79,134 Median home value: $200,600

$200,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.0%

4.0% Population: 71,757

9. Dearborn County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $80,352

$80,352 Median home value: $210,800

$210,800 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.1%

2.1% Population: 50,709

8. LaGrange County

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median household income: $81,658

$81,658 Median home value: $230,300

$230,300 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.2%

3.2% Population: 40,364

7. Johnson County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $82,730

$82,730 Median home value: $240,700

$240,700 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.4%

3.4% Population: 161,952

6. Porter County

Source: Geoff Eccles / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $82,915

$82,915 Median home value: $242,300

$242,300 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.2%

4.2% Population: 173,355

5. Hancock County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $85,262

$85,262 Median home value: $235,500

$235,500 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.7%

2.7% Population: 80,170

4. Warrick County

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $91,105

$91,105 Median home value: $215,600

$215,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.3%

3.3% Population: 64,065

3. Hendricks County

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median household income: $95,261

$95,261 Median home value: $257,700

$257,700 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.4%

2.4% Population: 175,639

2. Boone County

Source: benkrut / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $103,038

$103,038 Median home value: $320,000

$320,000 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.1%

3.1% Population: 71,235

1. Hamilton County

Source: Purdue9394 / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $114,866

$114,866 Median home value: $350,900

$350,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.7%

2.7% Population: 349,527

