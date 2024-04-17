No economy has generated as much wealth for as many people as that of the United States. According to the 2023 Global Wealth Report from the Swiss investment bank UBS, most adults worldwide have less than $10,000 in total wealth. Meanwhile, the typical American adult is worth nearly $108,000. The same report found that the U.S. is home to 38% of the world’s millionaires, many times more than any other country — and incomes in the U.S. are currently rising at a historic pace.
The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey shows that the typical American household earned nearly $75,000 in 2022, up from about $69,700 in 2021. The 7.2% increase was the largest recorded year-over-year since at least the mid-1990s.
In Indiana, a state home to seven Fortune 500 companies, the typical household earns $67,173 annually. And in some parts of the state, household incomes exceed that amount by tens of thousands of dollars.
Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 32 richest counties in Indiana. Counties in the state are ranked on median household income. Supplemental data on population, unemployment, and median home values are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.
Among the counties on this list, median household incomes are anywhere from about $900 to $47,700 higher than what the typical Indiana household earns. In many of these counties, high incomes are underpinned by a strong job market. According to the ACS, the five-year average jobless rate in all but two of Indiana’s richest counties is below the 4.5% statewide average.
Home values are often a reflection of what residents can afford, and high incomes in these counties are often evidenced by the local real estate markets. In a majority of counties on this list, the typical home is worth more than the $183,600 median home value across the state.
These are the richest counties in Indiana.
32. Wells County
- Median household income: $68,074
- Median home value: $161,300
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.4%
- Population: 28,167
31. DeKalb County
- Median household income: $68,110
- Median home value: $157,700
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%
- Population: 43,312
30. Clay County
- Median household income: $68,364
- Median home value: $130,000
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.3%
- Population: 26,396
29. Union County
- Median household income: $68,514
- Median home value: $149,500
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.1%
- Population: 7,041
28. Steuben County
- Median household income: $68,837
- Median home value: $187,500
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.1%
- Population: 34,507
27. Dubois County
- Median household income: $68,945
- Median home value: $187,000
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.8%
- Population: 43,584
26. Clark County
- Median household income: $69,005
- Median home value: $195,100
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7%
- Population: 121,484
25. Ripley County
- Median household income: $70,285
- Median home value: $188,400
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.3%
- Population: 28,990
24. Noble County
- Median household income: $70,286
- Median home value: $168,100
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.4%
- Population: 47,431
23. Putnam County
- Median household income: $70,609
- Median home value: $175,600
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.8%
- Population: 36,942
22. Kosciusko County
- Median household income: $70,945
- Median home value: $183,300
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.3%
- Population: 80,442
21. Harrison County
- Median household income: $71,302
- Median home value: $202,900
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.8%
- Population: 39,684
20. Decatur County
- Median household income: $71,566
- Median home value: $174,400
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.1%
- Population: 26,432
19. Tipton County
- Median household income: $71,947
- Median home value: $150,700
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.8%
- Population: 15,328
18. Warren County
- Median household income: $72,833
- Median home value: $151,400
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.1%
- Population: 8,454
17. Whitley County
- Median household income: $73,636
- Median home value: $189,800
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.0%
- Population: 34,259
16. Brown County
- Median household income: $73,933
- Median home value: $227,600
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9%
- Population: 15,513
15. Posey County
- Median household income: $75,594
- Median home value: $200,900
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.8%
- Population: 25,226
14. Floyd County
- Median household income: $75,686
- Median home value: $214,800
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9%
- Population: 80,191
13. Franklin County
- Median household income: $75,985
- Median home value: $200,700
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.1%
- Population: 22,850
12. Bartholomew County
- Median household income: $76,912
- Median home value: $197,500
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.6%
- Population: 82,371
11. Jasper County
- Median household income: $77,777
- Median home value: $190,700
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.1%
- Population: 33,045
10. Morgan County
- Median household income: $79,134
- Median home value: $200,600
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.0%
- Population: 71,757
9. Dearborn County
- Median household income: $80,352
- Median home value: $210,800
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.1%
- Population: 50,709
8. LaGrange County
- Median household income: $81,658
- Median home value: $230,300
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.2%
- Population: 40,364
7. Johnson County
- Median household income: $82,730
- Median home value: $240,700
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.4%
- Population: 161,952
6. Porter County
- Median household income: $82,915
- Median home value: $242,300
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.2%
- Population: 173,355
5. Hancock County
- Median household income: $85,262
- Median home value: $235,500
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.7%
- Population: 80,170
4. Warrick County
- Median household income: $91,105
- Median home value: $215,600
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.3%
- Population: 64,065
3. Hendricks County
- Median household income: $95,261
- Median home value: $257,700
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.4%
- Population: 175,639
2. Boone County
- Median household income: $103,038
- Median home value: $320,000
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.1%
- Population: 71,235
1. Hamilton County
- Median household income: $114,866
- Median home value: $350,900
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.7%
- Population: 349,527
