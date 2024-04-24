These Are the Richest Counties in Virginia Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

No economy has generated as much wealth for as many people as that of the United States. According to the 2023 Global Wealth Report from the Swiss investment bank UBS, most adults worldwide have less than $10,000 in total wealth. Meanwhile, the typical American adult is worth nearly $108,000. The same report found that the U.S. is home to 38% of the world’s millionaires, many times more than any other country — and incomes in the U.S. are currently rising at a historic pace.

The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey shows that the typical American household earned nearly $75,000 in 2022, up from about $69,700 in 2021. The 7.2% increase was the largest recorded year-over-year since at least the mid-1990s.

In Virginia, a state home to 24 Fortune 500 companies, the typical household earns $87,249 annually. And in some parts of the state, household incomes exceed that amount by tens of thousands of dollars.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 33 richest counties and county equivalents in Virginia. Counties and independent cities in the state are ranked on median household income. Supplemental data on population, unemployment, and median home values are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.

Among the places on this list, median household incomes are as high as $83,200 above what the typical Virginia household earns. In many of these counties and independent cities, high incomes are underpinned by a strong job market. According to the ACS, the five-year average jobless rate in all but nine of Virginia’ richest counties and county equivalents is below the 4.3% statewide average.

Home values are often a reflection of what residents can afford, and high incomes in these places are often evidenced by the local real estate markets. In most counties and independent cities on this list, the typical home is worth more than the $339,800 median home value across the state.

These are the richest counties in Virginia.

33. Orange County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $87,309

$87,309 Median home value: $316,000

$316,000 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.4%

4.4% Population: 36,593

32. Virginia Beach (independent city)

Median household income: $87,544

$87,544 Median home value: $343,700

$343,700 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9%

3.9% Population: 457,900

31. Suffolk (independent city)

Source: tmersh / Getty Images

Median household income: $87,758

$87,758 Median home value: $314,400

$314,400 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.0%

6.0% Population: 94,856

30. Fluvanna County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $90,766

$90,766 Median home value: $270,900

$270,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.0%

3.0% Population: 27,442

29. Manassas Park (independent city)

Source: By Billy Hathorn - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=16000300

Median household income: $91,673

$91,673 Median home value: $370,700

$370,700 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.2%

3.2% Population: 17,123

28. Isle of Wight County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $91,680

$91,680 Median home value: $327,600

$327,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.3%

5.3% Population: 38,898

27. Culpeper County

Source: Doug Kerr / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $92,359

$92,359 Median home value: $369,600

$369,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.9%

3.9% Population: 52,822

26. Frederick County

Median household income: $92,443

$92,443 Median home value: $333,600

$333,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.1%

4.1% Population: 92,007

25. Chesapeake (independent city)

Median household income: $92,703

$92,703 Median home value: $339,500

$339,500 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.7%

4.7% Population: 249,377

24. Lexington (independent city)

Source: traveler1116 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Median household income: $93,651

$93,651 Median home value: $224,700

$224,700 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.5%

2.5% Population: 7,346

23. Chesterfield County

Median household income: $95,757

$95,757 Median home value: $306,500

$306,500 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.7%

4.7% Population: 366,019

22. Albemarle County

Source: krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $97,708

$97,708 Median home value: $450,200

$450,200 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.1%

3.1% Population: 112,513

21. Rappahannock County

Source: krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median household income: $98,663

$98,663 Median home value: $509,500

$509,500 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.5%

6.5% Population: 7,422

20. James City County

Source: visionsofmaine / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $100,711

$100,711 Median home value: $396,800

$396,800 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.6%

3.6% Population: 78,818

19. King George County

Median household income: $103,264

$103,264 Median home value: $372,300

$372,300 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.5%

2.5% Population: 26,985

18. Hanover County

Source: JillLang / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $104,678

$104,678 Median home value: $347,900

$347,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.9%

2.9% Population: 110,513

17. Spotsylvania County

Source: CynthiaAnnF / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $105,068

$105,068 Median home value: $349,900

$349,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.6%

5.6% Population: 141,097

16. York County

Source: zrfphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $105,154

$105,154 Median home value: $387,200

$387,200 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7%

3.7% Population: 70,238

15. Goochland County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $105,600

$105,600 Median home value: $433,600

$433,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.4%

2.4% Population: 24,906

14. Clarke County

Source: JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D. / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $107,475

$107,475 Median home value: $496,600

$496,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.5%

3.5% Population: 14,882

13. Powhatan County

Source: Jmabran / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $108,089

$108,089 Median home value: $356,500

$356,500 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.6%

2.6% Population: 30,503

12. Manassas (independent city)

Source: Justin Smith / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $110,559

$110,559 Median home value: $393,900

$393,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.3%

3.3% Population: 42,620

11. New Kent County

Median household income: $113,120

$113,120 Median home value: $354,200

$354,200 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.0%

3.0% Population: 23,296

10. Alexandria (independent city)

Median household income: $113,179

$113,179 Median home value: $655,700

$655,700 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.1%

3.1% Population: 157,594

9. Poquoson County

Median household income: $114,503

$114,503 Median home value: $406,700

$406,700 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.4%

1.4% Population: 12,479

8. Fauquier County

Source: cindygoff / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $122,785

$122,785 Median home value: $501,200

$501,200 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.3%

2.3% Population: 73,290

7. Prince William County

Source: DavidByronKeener / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $123,193

$123,193 Median home value: $472,000

$472,000 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.6%

4.6% Population: 481,114

6. Stafford County

Median household income: $128,036

$128,036 Median home value: $431,900

$431,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7%

3.7% Population: 157,606

5. Fairfax (independent city)

Median household income: $128,708

$128,708 Median home value: $649,600

$649,600 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7%

3.7% Population: 24,242

4. Arlington County

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $137,387

$137,387 Median home value: $833,300

$833,300 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.7%

2.7% Population: 235,845

3. Fairfax County

Source: hroe / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $145,165

$145,165 Median home value: $666,900

$666,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.0%

4.0% Population: 1,145,354

2. Falls Church (independent city)

Source: krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median household income: $164,536

$164,536 Median home value: $938,500

$938,500 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.9%

5.9% Population: 14,576

1. Loudoun County

Source: cindygoff / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $170,463

$170,463 Median home value: $657,000

$657,000 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.2%

3.2% Population: 420,773

