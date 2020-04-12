Goldman Sachs, IBM, Johnson & Johnson and More Dow Stocks Reporting This Week Chris Lange

Five of the 30 Dow Jones industrial average components are scheduled to report their latest quarterly reports this week. Some are saying that this earnings season may not matter, considering the damage that the coronavirus has brought on the markets. However, these fundamentals will be important in terms of understanding the severity of the damage and what it could mean for the economy as a whole.

Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen has suggested that gross domestic product could pull back by 30% this quarter. With a little less than a quarter of the Dow reporting, we may see if this estimate holds water.

24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of those Dow companies scheduled to report their quarterly results this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) will share its latest quarterly earnings before Tuesday’s open. The consensus forecast is $2.22 in earnings per share (EPS) and $29.66 billion in revenue. Shares ended last week trading short of $103, in a 52-week range of $76.91 to $141.10. The consensus analyst target is $109.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is scheduled to release its first-quarter earnings before Tuesday’s opening bell as well. Wall Street is calling for $2.07 in EPS and $19.98 billion in revenue. Johnson & Johnson stock was last seen above $141 per share. The 52-range is $109.16 to $154.50, and the consensus target price is $156.18.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) will report its latest quarterly earnings after Tuesday’s close. The consensus estimates call for $1.84 in EPS and $18.03 billion in revenue. IBM stock closed most recently above $121. The 52-range is $90.56 to $158.75, and the consensus analyst target is $137.17.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH) is expected to post its first-quarter results first thing Wednesday. The consensus estimates are $3.63 in EPS on $64.36 billion in revenue. Shares ended the week near $264 apiece. The stock has a 52-week range of $187.72 to $306.71, and the consensus price target is $321.39.

And look for Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s (NYSE: GS) first-quarter results on Wednesday morning too. Analysts anticipate EPS of $3.48 and $8.36 billion in revenue. Goldman Sachs stock traded above $184 as the week’s trading came to a close. The consensus price target is $209.40, and the 52-week range is $130.85 to $250.46.