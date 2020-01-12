Coca-Cola, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and More Dow Earnings Coming This Week

Four of the 30 Dow Jones industrial average components are scheduled to report their latest quarterly reports this week. The Dow is just off its all-time high, and earnings season is just starting up, so it’s yet to be seen if the Dow can keep hitting new highs.

24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of those Dow companies scheduled to report their quarterly results this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history.

For more of what’s expected from this week’s quarterly results, check out our separate preview of other major banks that are reporting this week as well.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) will report its latest quarterly earnings before Tuesday’s open. The consensus forecast is $2.34 in earnings per share (EPS) and $27.92 billion in revenue. Shares ended last week trading near $136, in a 52-week range of $98.09 to $141.10. The consensus analyst target is just $135.09.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH) is scheduled to post its quarterly report first thing Wednesday. The consensus estimates are $3.77 in EPS on $61.06 billion in revenue. Shares struggled to stay above $295 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week range of $208.07 to $300.00, and the consensus price target is $322.52.

Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) also will report its latest quarterly earnings before Wednesday’s opening bell. The consensus estimates call for $0.44 in EPS and $8.85 billion in revenue. Shares were trading near the 52-week high of $55.92 on Friday. The 52-week low is $44.42, and the consensus analyst target is $59.24.

And look for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) to report its most recent quarterly results on Friday. Analysts anticipate EPS of $5.49 and $8.49 billion in revenue. The shares traded below $243 as the week wound to a close. The consensus price target is $253.36, and the 52-week range is $172.42 to $243.40.