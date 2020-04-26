Apple, Exxon, Microsoft, Pfizer and More Dow Earnings Coming This Week Chris Lange

Over one-third of the Dow Jones industrial average components are scheduled to report their latest quarterly reports this week. Some experts are saying that this earnings season may not matter, considering the damage that the coronavirus outbreak has brought on the markets. However, these fundamentals will be important in terms of understanding the severity of the damage and what it could mean for the economy as a whole.

24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of those Dow companies scheduled to report their quarterly results this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history. (Also see our separate preview of Facebook, Ford, Starbucks and others reporting earnings this week.)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) will share its latest quarterly earnings on Tuesday morning. The consensus estimates call for $0.73 in earnings per share (EPS) and $11.89 billion in revenue. Shares ended last week at $37.38, in a 52-week range of $27.88 to $44.56. The consensus analyst target is $41.14.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is set to report its most recent quarterly results first thing Tuesday. Analysts are looking for $1.68 in EPS and $10.92 billion in revenue. Shares were exchanging hands at $114.04, with a consensus price target of $123.68 and in a 52-week trading range of $87.50 to $150.55.

3M Co. (NYSE: MMM) is set to report its most recent quarterly results before Tuesday’s open as well. Analysts are looking for $2.03 in EPS and $7.91 billion in revenue for the first quarter. Shares traded most recently $147.00. They have a consensus price target of $146.47 and a 52-week trading range of $114.04 to $192.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) also will report its latest quarterly earnings before Tuesday’s opening bell. The consensus estimates call for $0.44 in EPS and $8.85 billion in revenue. Shares closed at $81.43 on Friday. The 52-week range is $65.25 to $92.64, and the consensus analyst target is $95.72.

On Wednesday, Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) will report its first-quarter results before the opening bell. The analysts’ consensus forecast is EPS of $1.47 on $21.67 billion in revenue. Shares most recently changed hands at $128.98. The consensus price target is $154.11, and the stock has a 52-week range of $89.00 to $391.00.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) is expected to report its most recent quarterly results on Wednesday after the close. The consensus estimates are $1.28 in EPS and revenue of $33.93 billion. Shares were trading at $174.55 on Friday’s close. The consensus price target is $186.13, and the 52-week trading range is $119.01 to $190.70.

McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) is expected to report its first-quarter financial results Thursday morning. The consensus analyst estimates are $1.57 in EPS and revenue of $4.66 billion. McDonald’s stock traded at $184.02 most recently. The consensus price target is $198.46, and the 52-week trading range is $124.23 to $221.93.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will report its latest quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell. The consensus forecast is $2.28 in EPS and $54.79 billion in revenue. Shares ended last week at $282.97, in a 52-week range of $170.27 to $327.85. The consensus analyst target is $303.75.

Look for Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) to share its latest quarterly earnings on Thursday afternoon too. The consensus estimates call for $1.35 in EPS and $5.76 billion in revenue for the fiscal second quarter. Shares ended last week at $167.32, in a 52-week range of $133.93 to $214.17. The consensus analyst target is $196.52.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) will report its latest quarterly earnings before Friday’s opening bell. The first-quarter consensus estimates call for $0.67 in EPS and $30.23 billion in revenue. Shares closed at $87.01, in a 52-week range of $51.60 to $127.00. The consensus analyst target is $90.52.

And Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) also is scheduled to report its first-quarter results Friday morning. The analysts’ consensus forecast is EPS of $0.02 on $53.6 billion in revenue. Shares ended the week at $43.73. The consensus price target is $47.13, and the stock has a 52-week range of $30.11 to $80.63.