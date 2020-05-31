Broadcom, Campbell Soup, CrowdStrike, Zoom Video and More Major Earnings This Week Chris Lange

24/7 Wall St. has reviewed some of the key companies expected to report results this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates from Thomson Reuters and the stock price and trading history.

Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies change earnings dates as well.

Expect Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) to post results for its fiscal first quarter on Tuesday morning. Analysts anticipate a net loss of $0.36 per share and $1.49 billion in revenue. Shares were last seen trading near $36. The consensus price target is $31.17, and the stock has a 52-week trading range of $13.46 to $49.80.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) will report its fiscal first-quarter results after the closing bell on Tuesday. Analysts are looking for a net loss of $0.06 per share and $165.3 million in revenue. Shares hit a year-to-date high of $88 on Friday. The consensus price target is $73.32, and the stock has a 52-week trading range of $31.95 to $101.88.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is set to release its most recent quarterly results after the markets close on Tuesday as well. The consensus forecast calls for $0.09 in earnings per share (EPS) and $202.04 million in revenue for the fiscal first quarter. On Friday, shares closed trading shy of $180. The consensus price target is just $121.42, and shares have traded between $60.97 and $181.50 in the past 52 weeks.

Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB) has its fiscal third-quarter report scheduled for first thing Wednesday. The consensus forecast calls for $0.71 in EPS on $2.17 billion in revenue. Shares rose to $51 apiece as the week came to a close. The consensus price target is $50.56, and the 52-week trading range is $35.27 to $57.54.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) is scheduled to report its fiscal first-quarter results late Wednesday. The consensus estimates see a net loss of $0.20 per share and revenue of $81.3 million. The stock ended the week above $57 a share. The consensus price target is down at $49.00, and the 52-week trading range is $30.91 to $58.30.

Broadcom Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AVGO) most recent quarterly report is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. The consensus forecast calls for EPS of $5.14 on $5.69 billion in revenue. On Friday, shares broke above $290 for the first time in a month. The consensus price target is just $296.04, and the 52-week trading range is $155.67 to $331.58.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) also is expected to report its fiscal first-quarter results after the close on Thursday. The consensus estimates call for $0.10 in EPS and $280.93 million in revenue. Shares hit a multiyear high of $141.43 on Friday. The consensus price target is just $90.46, and the 52-week low is $43.13.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) fiscal first-quarter report is scheduled for a Thursday release. The consensus forecast is a $0.71 per share net loss on $2.57 billion in revenue. Shares ended the week changing hands below $9. The consensus price target is $9.18, and the stock has traded between $5.26 and $19.86 a share in the past 52 weeks.

And look for MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) to release its most recent quarterly results late on Thursday as well. The consensus forecast calls for a net loss of $0.24 per share and $119.4 million in revenue. The share price was last seen around $232. The consensus price target is $137.25, and shares have traded between $93.81 and $232.86 in the past 52 weeks.