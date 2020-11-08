Beyond Meat, Cisco, Disney, Lyft, McDonald's and More Major Earnings Coming This Week

Here, 24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of a few of the most anticipated quarterly reports due this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history. Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change reporting dates as well.

McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) is expected to report its third-quarter financial results Monday morning. The consensus analyst estimates are $1.90 in earnings per share (EPS) and revenue of $5.4 billion. McDonald’s stock traded at $216.20 on Friday. The consensus price target is $238.30, and the 52-week trading range is $124.23 to $231.91.

Nikola Corp.’s (NASDAQ: NKLA) third-quarter report is expected late Monday. Analysts on average are looking for a $0.19 per share net loss, as well as $30,000 in revenue. The stock was trading above $19 on Friday, in a 52-week trading range of $10.27 and $93.99. It has a $36.40 mean target price.

Look for Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) to share its third-quarter numbers Monday afternoon as well. The consensus estimates call for $0.05 in EPS and revenue of $132.18 million. Shares were recently trading above $156 apiece, with the consensus price target of just $129.21. The 52-week trading range is $48.18 to $197.50.

Expect Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) to release its most recent quarterly results after Tuesday’s close. The consensus forecast calls for a net loss of $0.91 per share and $486.93 million in revenue for the third quarter. The share price was near $29 on Friday. The consensus price target is $40.39, and shares have traded between $14.56 and $54.50 in the past 52 weeks.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) also is scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings Tuesday afternoon. The consensus estimates call for $0.01 in EPS and revenue of $144.31 million. Shares were changing hands around $101 on Friday. The $101.60 mean price target compares with a 52-week trading range of $28.88 to $118.13.

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ: RPRX) is scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings Wednesday morning. The consensus estimates are $0.59 in EPS and revenue of $453.17 million. Shares were changing hands above $40 late last week. The $52.29 mean price target is within the post-IPO trading range of $34.80 to $56.50.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) will release its most recent quarterly results later on Thursday. The consensus forecast calls for $0.70 in EPS and $11.85 billion in revenue for the fiscal first quarter. Shares traded above $37 on Friday. The consensus price target is $46.93. The share price has ranged from $32.40 to $50.28 in the past 52 weeks.

Walt Disney Co.’s (NYSE: DIS) fiscal fourth-quarter report is due after the closing bell on Thursday as well. The consensus estimates call for a net loss of $0.71 per share and $14.2 billion in revenue. Shares were trading around $125, below the consensus price target of $137.96. The 52-week range trading range is $79.07 to $153.41.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is set to release its fiscal fourth-quarter numbers Thursday afternoon. The consensus estimates are $1.17 in EPS and revenue of $4.6 billion. Shares were trading near $69. The consensus price target is $75.96, and the 52-week trading range is $36.64 to $70.06.

And watch for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) to release its most recent quarterly results first thing on Friday. The consensus forecast calls for a net loss of $0.61 per share and $131.75 million in revenue for the third quarter. Shares traded near $42 on Friday. The consensus price target is $58.74, and the 52-week trading range is $10.04 to $64.19.