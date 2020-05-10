Applied Materials, Cisco, Mylan, Under Armour and More Earnings Due This Week Chris Lange

Although earnings and other fundamentals are taking a backseat in the markets right now, they will be an important measure when the current crisis ends. Earnings season is beginning to wind down, but some big names are still reporting soon. Here, 24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of a few of the most anticipated quarterly reports due this week.

We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history. Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change reporting dates as well.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) is set to release its first-quarter numbers before Monday’s opening bell. The consensus estimates call for $0.86 in earnings per share (EPS) and revenue of $2.65 billion. Shares were trading near $17.50 late in the week. The consensus price target is $22.07, and the 52-week trading range is $12.75 to $23.11.

Under Armour Inc.’s (NYSE: UAA) first-quarter report also is scheduled for Monday before the open. The analysts’ consensus forecast calls for a net loss of $0.18 per share on $958.17 million in revenue. Shares have traded around $10 apiece since March. The consensus price target is $12.00, and the 52-week range is $7.39 to $27.72.

First-quarter results for Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) are expected late on Monday. The consensus estimates see a net loss of $0.01 per share on revenue of $117.57 million. Shares hit a 52-week high above $52 on Friday, but the consensus price target is just $47.18. The 52-week low is $27.55.

Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK) is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings Tuesday morning. The consensus estimates call for $1.19 in EPS and revenue of $6.34 billion. Shares were changing hands shy of $82 late on Friday. The $95.71 mean price target compares with a 52-week trading range of $62.13 to $103.79.

The report from Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is expected Wednesday afternoon. The fiscal third-quarter consensus estimates are calling for $0.71 in EPS on revenue of $11.88 billion. Shares broke above $43 again on Friday, in a 52-week range of $32.40 to $58.26. The consensus price target is $46.19.

Look for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) to report its first-quarter earnings first thing Thursday. The consensus forecast sees a per-share net loss of $0.31 and revenue of $1.18 billion. This past Friday, shares traded above $12 apiece. The $30.54 mean price target falls within the 52-week trading range of $7.03 to $59.78.

And Applied Materials Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMAT) fiscal second-quarter report is due late on Thursday. The consensus estimates call for $0.95 in EPS and $4.15 billion in revenue. Shares ended the week short of $54. The consensus price target is $65.48, and the 52-week range trading range is $36.64 to $69.44.