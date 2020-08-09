Applied Materials, Barrick, Cisco, DraftKings and More Major Earnings Coming This Week Chris Lange

The second-quarter earnings reporting season may have peaked, but it is not over yet. Here, 24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of some of the most anticipated quarterly reports due this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history. Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change reporting dates as well.

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: GOLD) will share its most recent quarterly results before Monday’s open. The consensus forecast calls for $0.18 in earnings per share (EPS) and $2.89 billion in revenue for the second quarter. Shares closed trading at $28.87 on Friday. The consensus price target is just $31.65, and shares have traded between $12.65 and $30.69 in the past 52 weeks.

Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK) also is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings Monday morning. The consensus estimates call for $1.03 in EPS and revenue of $5.85 billion. Shares were changing hands at $86.61 as the week ended. The $92.71 mean price target compares with a 52-week trading range of $62.13 to $103.79.

Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s (NYSE: OXY) second-quarter results are due after the closing bell on Monday. The consensus estimates call for a net loss of $1.68 per share and $3.88 billion in revenue. Shares ended the week at $15.45, still below the consensus price target of $15.95. The 52-week range trading range is $9.00 to $48.85.

The Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) second-quarter report is expected early Tuesday. Analysts on average are looking for a $0.26 per share net loss, as well as $504.39 million in revenue. Friday’s $13.42 closing price falls within a 52-week trading range of $1.19 and $16.44, and it is well above the $6.66 mean target price.

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ: RPRX) is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings Wednesday morning. The consensus estimates are $0.61 in EPS and revenue of $468.96 million. Shares were changing hands at $43.76 as the week ended. The $52.29 mean price target is within the post-IPO trading range of $39.90 to $56.50.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) will release its most recent quarterly results later on Wednesday. The consensus forecast calls for $0.74 in EPS and $12.08 billion in revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter. Shares closed at $47.43 on Friday. The consensus price target is $49.75. The share price has ranged from $32.40 to $53.07 in the past 52 weeks.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is set to release its fiscal third-quarter numbers Thursday afternoon. The consensus estimates are $0.95 in EPS and revenue of $4.13 billion. Shares were last seen trading at $63.57. The consensus price target is $70.08, and the 52-week trading range is $36.64 to $69.44.

And watch for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) to release its most recent quarterly results first thing on Friday. The consensus forecast calls for a net loss of $0.19 per share and $63.9 million in revenue for the second quarter. Shares closed at $34.09 on Friday. The consensus price target is $46.73, above the 52-week trading range of $9.76 to $44.79.