Adobe, Chewy, Lululemon, Stitch Fix and More Earnings Coming This Week Chris Lange

Here, 24/7 Wall St. offers a preview of what to expect from some of the key companies on deck to report quarterly results this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates from Thomson Reuters and the stock price and trading history.

Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change earnings dates as well.

Expect Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) to post results for its most recent quarter on Monday afternoon. Analysts anticipate a net loss of $0.15 per share and $406.66 million in revenue. Shares were last seen trading near $25 apiece. The consensus price target is down at $19.23, and the stock has a 52-week trading range of $10.90 to $32.34.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) will report its fiscal first-quarter results after the closing bell on Tuesday. Analysts are looking for a net loss of $0.16 per share and $1.56 billion in revenue. After briefly hitting $50 on Friday, shares ended the week at $48.44. The consensus price target is just $42.64, and the stock has a 52-week trading range of $20.62 to $51.72.

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) is set to release its most recent quarterly results after the markets close on Tuesday. The consensus forecast calls for a net loss of $0.32 per share and $232.78 million in revenue for the fiscal first quarter. On Friday, shares closed trading just above $110. The consensus price target is just $101.94, and shares have traded between $47.53 and $137.97 in the past 52 weeks.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) has its fiscal first-quarter report scheduled for after the close on Tuesday as well. The consensus forecast sees a net loss of $0.67 per share on $1.08 billion in revenue. Shares have changed hands at between $4 and $5 apiece over the past month. The consensus price target is $3.89, and the 52-week trading range is $2.57 to $6.92.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is expected to report its most recent quarterly results late Thursday. The consensus estimates are $2.33 in earnings per share and revenue of $3.16 billion. The stock hit a 52-week high of $396.17 on Friday. The consensus price target is just $345.13, and the 52-week low is $255.13.

And Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s (NASDAQ: LULU) most recent quarterly report also is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. The consensus forecast calls for earnings of $0.25 a share on $676.76 million in revenue. The consensus price target is $243.20, but shares reached a 52-week high of $324.70 last week. The 52-week low is $128.85.