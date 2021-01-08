Canadian Solar, JetBlue, L Brands, Peloton, Tesla and More Friday Afternoon Analyst Calls

At about halfway through the trading day on Friday, the broad markets were trading sideways, with the exception of the Nasdaq, which was fairly positive. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were more or less even.

Americans are growing increasingly optimistic about the stimulus on the way, which is rallying many tech stocks. Also, bitcoin is making another huge push into the weekend, breaking above $40,000 per coin.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Friday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the general consensus among analysts.

Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) was upgraded at Craig Hallum to a Buy rating from Hold. The stock was trading at $81.76, with a consensus price target of $70.00. The 52-week trading range is $60.62 to $82.00. Note that the acquisition of Acacia by Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) appears to have fallen through.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) was reiterated as Outperform and its price target was cut to $27 from $28 at Telsey Advisory Group. Wall Street has a consensus price target of $24.14. The stock traded at $19.20, in a 52-week range of $3.43 to $26.16.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) was initiated with a Buy rating and a $71 price target at Citigroup. The shares were down nearly 1% to $56.26, within its 52-week range of $12.00 to $59.19. Analysts have a consensus price target of $47.43 for the stock.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) was initiated with a Buy rating and a $106 price target at Citigroup. The stock recently traded down 1%, at $104.08 in a 52-week range of $28.47 to $109.62. The consensus price target is $85.28.

JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASDAQ: JBLU) was upgraded by Merrill Lynch to a Buy rating from Neutral. The stock was last seen at $14.75, with a consensus price target of $14.34. The 52-week trading range is $6.61 to $21.65.

L Brands Inc. (NYSE: LB) was reiterated as Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group, and its price target was raised to $50 from $42. Analysts have a consensus price target of $45.65 for the stock. Shares traded at $47.20, in the 52-week range of $8.00 to $47.77.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $27 price target at Merrill Lynch. The stock was up about 2% to $23.02, with a consensus target of $20.91. The 52-week trading range is $10.44 to $23.26.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) was initiated with a Buy rating and a $190 price target at Gordon Hasket. The stock was up about 2% to $157.87, in a 52-week range of $17.70 to $167.37. The consensus price target is $146.29.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) was upgraded to In-line from Underperform with a $650 price target at Evercore ISI. Shares of Tesla were trading at $875.65, in a 52-week range of $70.10 to $879.00. Analysts have a consensus price target of $450.87.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) was reiterated with a Neutral rating and a $42 price target at Credit Suisse. The consensus price target is $42.17. Walgreens stock was up about 1% to $45.85 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $33.36 to $54.88.

Goldman Sachs is very positive on four leading financial companies that pay solid dividends and have a very bright outlook for this year and beyond.

Analysts were positive on Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) after its latest earnings report.