Biogen, Fortinet, Kohl's, Pinterest, Snap and More Friday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets were trading sideways into the weekend. The S&P 500, Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq were each relatively flat on the day so far.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Friday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the general consensus among analysts.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to $95 from $90 at H.C. Wainwright. Late in the week, shares rose above $86 for the first time this year. The 52-week trading range is $19.51 to $86.75. The consensus price target is $83.92.



Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) was downgraded to Hold from Buy with a $264 price target at DZ Bank. The stock has pulled back this week was last seen trading near $265, in a 52-week trading range of $223.25 to $363.92. The consensus price target is $291.83.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE: DECK) was reiterated as Buy at Pivotal Research and its price target jumped to $365 from $345. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an Outperform rating and raised its price target to $355 from $320. The consensus price target is $342.15. Shares were last seen around $318 on Friday, in the 52-week range of $78.70 to $336.32.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to an Overweight rating from Sector Weight with a $185 price target. Monness Crepi & Hardt reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to $175 from $155. The shares reached a new 52-week high of $158 on Friday. The 52-week low is $70.20, and analysts have a consensus price target of $152.29.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) was upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JPMorgan. The consensus target is $4.75. The stock has traded mostly between $3 and $4 for the past two weeks or so, and it has a 52-week range of $0.60 to $4.38.

International Paper Co. (NYSE: IP) was upgraded by Seaport Global Securities to Buy from Neutral with a $57 price target. The stock hit a year-to-date low of $46.48 late in the week. However, the 52-week range is $26.38 to $53.39, and the consensus price target is $52.77.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ) was reiterated by H.C. Wainwright as Buy and its price target was raised to $207 from $195. The stock traded up handily on Friday, making another run at $160 per share. It has a consensus price target of $188.13. The 52-week trading range is $86.88 to $171.77.

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) was reiterated as Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group with a $54 price target. The stock reached a new 52-week high of $51.00 this past week, well above its consensus target of $44.13. The 52-week low is $10.89.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) was reiterated by Pivotal Research Group as Buy and its price target was raised to $107.50 from $85. Early Friday, the stock traded above $86 for the first time this year. The 52-week range is now $10.10 to $86.49. The consensus price target is $75.85.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to $81.50 from $72.50 at Pivotal Research Group. Shares hit a multiyear high of $62.18 on Friday. That was well above the 52-week low of $7.89 and even the consensus price target of $52.00.



