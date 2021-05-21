Amicus, Bloomin' Brands, Seagate and More Friday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the markets were somewhat mixed going into the weekend. The Nasdaq felt the worst of it, being down 0.4%, while the Dow Jones industrial average was practically flat. The S&P 500 was having the best day with a gain about 0.5%.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Friday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Friday that included AT&T Cisco, Dish Network, Splunk, Virgin Galactic and more.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD): UBS initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $16 price target. The shares traded near $9 on Friday, in a 52-week trading range of $8.83 to $25.39. The consensus price target is $17.59.

Appellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS): UBS initiated coverage with a Buy rating and an $82 price target. Shares were trading around $49, in the 52-week range of $25.49 to $58.47. The consensus price target is $72.29.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN): Gordon Haskett upgraded it to a Buy rating from Hold. The shares were changing hands at around $28 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $9.36 to $32.81. The consensus price target is $35.05.

Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE): Citigroup’s upgrade to Neutral from Sell included a price target hike to $95 from $50. Telsey Advisory reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target to $110 from $100. The stock traded near $93 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $17.78 to $103.33. It has a consensus price target of $76.50.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM): KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $41 price target. The stock traded near $34 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $25.40 to $59.82. It has a consensus price target of $50.91.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA): BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to Outperform from Market Perform and raised the price target to $20 from $21. On Friday, the stock traded around $17. The 52-week trading range is $12.85 to $18.95. Its consensus analyst target is $19.50.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX): Northland Capital downgraded it to a Market Perform from Outperform and has a $98 price target. The stock traded near $94 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $43.53 to $106.22. It has a consensus price target of $89.35.

Is now is the time to start buying some of the top semiconductor capital equipment stocks? These analysts are bullish, and aggressive investors may want to consider nibbling at these five top stock picks now.

Also, see what has edged out the iPhone as America’s best smartphone.