Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Exxon Mobil, First Solar, Tesla and More

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets were pushing higher yet again. They shook off a rough start to the day with strong earnings and have been pushing higher ever since. The Dow Jones industrials and S&P 500 are leading the way, each up fractionally.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM): D.A. Davidson downgraded the stock to a Neutral rating from Buy and cut the price target to $65 from $90. The shares were changing hands at around $63 apiece on Tuesday, in a 52-week trading range of $46.50 to $146.90.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX): Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage with an Overweight rating and a $21 price target. Shares traded near $16 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $3.30 to $17.74. They have a consensus price target of $18.11.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM): DZ Bank downgraded it to a Hold rating from Buy and has a $62.50 price target. Shares traded near $58 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $31.11 to $64.93. The consensus price target is $66.34.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR): Guggenheim initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $113 price target. The stock was trading at around $92 a share on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $59.52 to $112.50.

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM): Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $50 price target. The stock was changing hands near $41 a share on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $23.65 to $54.65.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG): Johnson Rice raised its Hold rating to Accumulate, and the analyst also raised the price target to $325 from $290. Citigroup upgraded it to Buy from Neutral, along with a price target hike to $360 from $300. The stock traded near $297 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $178.32 to $377.00.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA): Piper Sandler reiterated an Overweight rating and a $1,200 price target. The stock traded near $707 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $273.00 to $900.40. Its consensus price target is $655.12.

Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ: TSCO): Benchmark initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $219 price target. The stock was trading at around $187 a share on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $127.78 to $200.75. Analysts have a consensus price target of $198.48 for the stock.

