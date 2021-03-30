Booking, Expedia, FuelCell, Plug Power, Roku and More of Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets were pulling back. The Dow Jones industrial average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all down in lockstep about 0.4%. Despite markets dipping, Cathie Wood’s new ARK Invest ETF was taking off in Tuesday’s session.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Tuesday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Tuesday that included Alphabet, Domino’s, Papa Johns, Toyota, ViacomCBS and more.

Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) was started with a Hold rating and a $2,574 price target at Gordon Haskett. Shares traded near $2,347 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $1,203.08 to $2,469.58. The consensus price target is $2,448.71.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) was started at FBN Securities as Outperform with a $105 price target. The stock was trading on Tuesday near $83 a share. The 52-week trading range is $32.53 to $115.21, and the consensus price target is $114.00.

Comerica Inc. (NYSE: CMA) was upgraded by DA Davidson to Buy from Hold. The stock traded near $71 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $25.80 to $73.73. It has a consensus price target of $68.23.

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) was started at Gordon Haskett with a Buy rating and a $211 price target. The stock traded near $176 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $46.15 to $187.93. It has a consensus price target of $159.40.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) was started with a Neutral rating at Northcoast. The stock traded near $13 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $1.26 to $29.44. Its consensus analyst target is $12.94.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) was upgraded at Redburn to Buy from Neutral. The stock traded near $66 on Tuesday. The 52-week trading range is $56.56 to $85.79. Its consensus target price is $74.54.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) was started as Neutral at Northcoast. The consensus price target is $59.43. Shares traded around $33 on Tuesday, in the 52-week range of $3.22 to $75.49.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) was upgraded by Truist to Buy from Hold but its price target was cut to $367 from $480. Shares traded at around $311 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $79.38 to $486.72. Analysts have a consensus price target of $479.46.

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) was started at UBS with a Buy rating and a $62 price target. The stock traded near $50 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $17.21 to $75.33. It has a consensus price target of $72.42.