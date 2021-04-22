Investing

Alphabet, Chipotle, EA, SolarEdge and More Thursday Afternoon Analyst Calls

Chris Lange
April 22, 2021 12:02 pm

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets were somewhat mixed on the day. The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 were relatively flat, while the Nasdaq saw a meager gain.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls seen so far on Thursday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Thursday that included AutoNation, Coinbase, First Solar, Ford, Planet Fitness and more.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL): Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to $2,700 from $2,400. The consensus price target is $2,383.26. Shares traded around $2,280 on Thursday, in the 52-week range of $1,230.38 to $2,304.09.

Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM): Credit Suisse reiterated an Outperform rating and raised its price target to $425 from $382. The shares traded near $383 on Thursday, in a 52-week trading range of $244.10 to $386.78. The consensus price target is $391.52.

Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR): Credit Suisse reiterated an Outperform rating but lowered its price target to $20.50 from $21. The stock traded near $20 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $12.13 to $25.64. The consensus analyst target is $27.20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG): BTIG Research reiterated it at Buy and raised its price target to $1,725 from $1,600. The stock traded near $1,498.16 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $856.50 to $1,579.52. It has a consensus price target of $1,676.57.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS): Morgan Stanley reiterated its Equal Weight rating and raised its price target to $114 from $108. On Thursday, the stock traded around $99. The 52-week trading range is $32.50 to $104.49. Its consensus analyst target is $111.94.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA): KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating and a raised its price target to $170 from $165. The shares changed hands around $142 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $110.15 to $150.30. The consensus price target is $157.77.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG): Barclays upgraded it from Equal Weight to Overweight and raised its price target to $365 from $334. Shares traded around $275 on Thursday, in the 52-week range of $96.67 to $377.00. The consensus price target is $305.94.

Yeti Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI): Citigroup reiterated a Buy rating and a raised its price target to $101 from $91. The stock traded around $88 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $22.90 to $88.88. Its consensus analyst target is $82.64.

ALSO READ: What’s Up With Apple: $50 Million Ransomware Attack, Senate Hearing

Goldman Sachs says that now is the time to buy shares of three top online gambling and sports betting stocks ahead of upcoming earnings reports, as they are great long-term ideas for growth stock investors with a higher risk tolerance.

Moreover, see why Goldman Sachs is slashing price targets on electric vehicle makers, and check out the shakeup at an ARK Invest exchange-traded fund.
