Alphabet, Chipotle, EA, SolarEdge and More Thursday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets were somewhat mixed on the day. The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 were relatively flat, while the Nasdaq saw a meager gain.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls seen so far on Thursday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Thursday that included AutoNation, Coinbase, First Solar, Ford, Planet Fitness and more.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL): Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to $2,700 from $2,400. The consensus price target is $2,383.26. Shares traded around $2,280 on Thursday, in the 52-week range of $1,230.38 to $2,304.09.

Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM): Credit Suisse reiterated an Outperform rating and raised its price target to $425 from $382. The shares traded near $383 on Thursday, in a 52-week trading range of $244.10 to $386.78. The consensus price target is $391.52.

Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR): Credit Suisse reiterated an Outperform rating but lowered its price target to $20.50 from $21. The stock traded near $20 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $12.13 to $25.64. The consensus analyst target is $27.20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG): BTIG Research reiterated it at Buy and raised its price target to $1,725 from $1,600. The stock traded near $1,498.16 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $856.50 to $1,579.52. It has a consensus price target of $1,676.57.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS): Morgan Stanley reiterated its Equal Weight rating and raised its price target to $114 from $108. On Thursday, the stock traded around $99. The 52-week trading range is $32.50 to $104.49. Its consensus analyst target is $111.94.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA): KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating and a raised its price target to $170 from $165. The shares changed hands around $142 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $110.15 to $150.30. The consensus price target is $157.77.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG): Barclays upgraded it from Equal Weight to Overweight and raised its price target to $365 from $334. Shares traded around $275 on Thursday, in the 52-week range of $96.67 to $377.00. The consensus price target is $305.94.

Yeti Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI): Citigroup reiterated a Buy rating and a raised its price target to $101 from $91. The stock traded around $88 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $22.90 to $88.88. Its consensus analyst target is $82.64.

