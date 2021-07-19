BioNTech, CyberArk, Vertex Pharma and More Monday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day closing in on the halfway point, traders were feeling the heat as all the major indexes were ripping downward. The Dow Jones industrials were seeing the worst of it, down over 2% midday. The earnings season crush is on this week, with major earnings like Netflix on the menu. It is yet to be seen if these can make any change in trajectory for the broad markets.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Monday that included ADT, Alcoa, GoDaddy, KB Home, Morgan Stanley and Qualcomm.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN): Wolfe Research resumed coverage with an Outperform rating and a $183 price target. The shares were changing hands at around $118 apiece on Monday, in a 52-week trading range of $85.58 to $146.15.

BioNTech S.E. (NASDAQ: BNTX): Wolfe Research resumed coverage with an Outperform rating and a $248 price target. The stock was changing hands at around $236 a share on Monday, in a 52-week range of $54.10 to $252.78.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ): Argus resumed coverage with a Hold rating. The stock traded near $47 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $36.07 to $50.18. It has a consensus price target of $52.50.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR): Colliers Securities upgraded the stock to a Buy rating from Neutral and has a $165 price target. The stock traded near $134 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $95.12 to $169.70. It has a consensus price target of $173.61.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN): Needham downgraded it to Hold from Buy. The stock was changing hands around $186 a share on Monday, in a 52-week range of $107.77 to $201.75.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK): William Blair initiated with an Outperform rating. The stock traded near $6 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $5.44 to $12.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX): Wolfe Research resumed coverage with an Outperform rating and a $252 price target. The stock traded at around $200 a share on Monday, in a 52-week range of $185.33 to $304.00.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX): Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $339 price target. It traded near $287 a share on Monday, in a 52-week range of $213.12 to $362.07. The consensus price target is $323.05.