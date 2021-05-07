Etsy, Monster Beverage, Nokia and More Friday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, markets pushed higher into the weekend. The Nasdaq was the biggest winner on the day, with the index up over 1.3%. The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 each posted handy gains for the day.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls seen so far on Friday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Friday that included ConocoPhillips, Darden Restaurants, Datadog, Peloton International, Roku and Tilray.

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM): SVB Leerink upgraded it to an Outperform rating from Market Perform and raised its price target to $16 from $12. The shares changed hands at around $8 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $6.70 to $22.00. The consensus price target is $18.88.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY): Stifel raised its Hold rating to Buy with a $205 price target. The shares traded near $164 on Friday, in a 52-week trading range of $69.35 to $251.86. The consensus price target is $227.13.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE): The Wedbush upgrade to an Outperform rating from Neutral included an $88 price target. Shares were trading around $78, in the 52-week range of $25.60 to $121.16. The consensus price target is $112.76.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA): Roth Capital upgraded it to Buy from Neutral and raised its price target to $80 from $75. The stock traded near $71 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $13.22 to $92.00. It has a consensus price target of $84.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS): UBS not only upgraded it to Neutral from Sell but raised its price target to $37.50 from $33. The stock traded near $37 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $36.03 to $64.37. It has a consensus price target of $57.53.

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST): Truist reiterated its Buy rating and raised the price target to $115 from $105. The stock traded near $90 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $63.38 to $99.24. It has a consensus price target of $103.89.

Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK): Morgan Stanley upgraded it to Overweight from Equal Weight. On Friday, the stock traded around $5. The 52-week trading range is $3.21 to $9.79. Its consensus analyst target is $5.37.

