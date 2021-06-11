Nasdaq, Smartsheet, Twilio, Vaxart, Zoom Video and More Friday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the markets were sliding lower to close out the week. Oil was an exception, as it had pushed back above $71 a barrel, and many are calling for it to go higher. The S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones industrial average each were relatively flat on the day.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Friday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Friday that included Biogen, CME, Dropbox, DocuSign, Nvidia, Tilray and more.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD): Susquehanna upgraded the stock to a Positive rating from Neutral and raised the price target to $350 from $240. Shares were trading around $300 on Friday, in the 52-week range of $229.17 to $327.89. The consensus price target is $319.86.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH): Credit Suisse upgraded it to Outperform from Neutral and raised the price target to $78 from $57. The stock traded near $62 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $8.76 to $83.00. The consensus price target is $79.25.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ): Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $205 price target. On Friday, the stock traded around $172. The 52-week trading range is $112.23 to $172.68. The consensus price target is $176.33.

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS): B. Riley Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $21 price target. The shares traded below $11 on Friday, in a 52-week trading range of $2.50 to $11.31. The consensus price target is $13.00.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR): RBC Capital Markets lowered its Outperform rating to Sector Perform. The stock traded near $63 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $40.21 to $85.43. It has a consensus price target of $78.64.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO): RBC Capital Markets resumed coverage with an Outperform rating and a $415 price target. The stock was changing hands at around $326 apiece, in a 52-week range of $188.64 to $457.30. The consensus price target is $463.13.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT): Piper Sandler started coverage with an Overweight rating and an $18 price target. The stock traded near $9 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $2.25 to $24.90. It has a consensus analyst target of $13.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX): Daiwa Securities downgraded it to Neutral from Outperform and has a $210 price target. Shares were trading around $195, in the 52-week range of $193.00 to $306.08. The stock has a consensus price target of $282.57.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM): RBC Capital Markets resumed coverage with an Outperform rating but cut the price target to $450 from $480. The stock was changing hands at around $361 apiece, in a 52-week range of $216.75 to $588.84. The consensus price target is $414.97.

