Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 5/24

The broad markets had a positive start to the week as the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq bounced back from last week’s loss. ARK Investors were especially happy as each of the ETFs posted a solid gain on the day. ARKW performed the best out of the group up about 3.0%, while ARKG lagged the rest of the group up only 0.9% each. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on May 24, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest Sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 130,400 shares of DraftKings & Buy 4,335 shares of Kaspi.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 64,459 shares of Surface Oncology, Buy 24,793 shares of Signify Health, Buy 70,635 shares of Dicerna Pharma, & Buy 51,195 shares of Codexis.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 34,227 shares of CRISPR & Buy 727,315 shares of Twitter.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 48,400 shares of Iridium & Buy 279,732 shares of Atlas Crest.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 4,460 shares of Twitter & Buy 516,001 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 10,672 shares of Unity Software, Buy 118,075 shares of Blade Air Mobility, & Buy 2,453 shares of Netflix.

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 130,400 ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 4,335 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 64,459 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 24,793 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 14,705 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 12,436 ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 15,000 ARKG Buy DRNA DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 70,635 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 10,159 ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 51,195 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 34,227 ARKK Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 727,315 ARKQ Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 48,400 ARKQ Buy ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 279,732 ARKW Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 4,460 ARKW Buy GBTC GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC 516,001 ARKW Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 2,634 ARKX Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 10,672 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 118,075 ARKX Buy NFLX NETFLIX INC 2,453

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.