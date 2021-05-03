Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 5/3

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on May 3, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 126,988 shares of Pinduoduo, Buy 232,931 shares of StoneCo, & Sell 178,580 shares of Intercontinental Exchange.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 117,874 shares of Recursion Pharma, Buy 161,622 shares of UiPath, Buy 308,896 shares of Ionis Pharma, & Sell 115,642 shares of Pure Storage.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 115,525 shares of Iridium Communications, Buy 627,546 shares of Twitter, Buy 720,962 shares of Skillz, & Sell 294,033 shares of Baidu.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 34,600 shares of Unity Software, Buy 57,800 shares of JD.com, & Buy 227,564 shares of 3D Systems.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 307,022 shares of Twitter, Buy 230,080 shares of Roblox, & Sell 110,713 shares of Baidu.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, Amazon, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 85,781 shares of JD.com & Sell 15,038 shares of Teledyne.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy PDD PINDUODUO INC 126,988 ARKF Buy STNE STONECO LTD 232,931 ARKF Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 178,580 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 68,712 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 117,874 ARKG Buy PATH UIPATH INC 161,622 ARKG Buy ZY ZYMERGEN INC 67,543 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 308,896 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 99,100 ARKG Sell TMO THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC 61,100 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 121,978 ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 7,171 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 40,176 ARKG Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 115,642 ARKG Sell PHR PHREESIA INC 76,164 ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 59,216 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 85,980 ARKK Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 115,525 ARKK Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 627,546 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 16,849 ARKK Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 720,962 ARKK Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 136,060 ARKK Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 294,033 ARKQ Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 36,141 ARKQ Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 34,600 ARKQ Buy JD JD.COM INC 57,800 ARKQ Buy GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 148,900 ARKQ Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 227,564 ARKQ Sell TDY TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC 33,363 ARKW Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 307,022 ARKW Buy TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 45,600 ARKW Buy FSLY FASTLY INC 158,435 ARKW Buy RBLX ROBLOX CORP 230,080 ARKW Sell TTD TRADE DESK INC/THE 13,772 ARKW Sell SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 4,300 ARKW Sell ROKU ROKU INC 28,811 ARKW Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 110,713 ARKW Sell API AGORA INC 1,279 ARKW Sell ADYEY ADYEN NV 44,300 ARKX Buy JD JD.COM INC 85,781 ARKX Sell TDY TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC 15,038

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.