Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 5/3

Chris Lange
May 3, 2021 10:14 pm

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on May 3, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 126,988 shares of Pinduoduo, Buy 232,931 shares of StoneCo, & Sell 178,580 shares of Intercontinental Exchange.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 117,874 shares of Recursion Pharma, Buy 161,622 shares of UiPath, Buy 308,896 shares of Ionis Pharma, & Sell 115,642 shares of Pure Storage.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 115,525 shares of Iridium Communications, Buy 627,546 shares of Twitter, Buy 720,962 shares of Skillz, & Sell 294,033 shares of Baidu.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 34,600 shares of Unity Software, Buy 57,800 shares of JD.com, & Buy 227,564 shares of 3D Systems.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 307,022 shares of Twitter, Buy 230,080 shares of Roblox, & Sell 110,713 shares of Baidu.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, Amazon, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 85,781 shares of JD.com & Sell 15,038 shares of Teledyne.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares
ARKF Buy PDD PINDUODUO INC 126,988
ARKF Buy STNE STONECO LTD 232,931
ARKF Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 178,580
ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 68,712
ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 117,874
ARKG Buy PATH UIPATH INC 161,622
ARKG Buy ZY ZYMERGEN INC 67,543
ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 308,896
ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 99,100
ARKG Sell TMO THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC 61,100
ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 121,978
ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 7,171
ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 40,176
ARKG Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 115,642
ARKG Sell PHR PHREESIA INC 76,164
ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 59,216
ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 85,980
ARKK Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 115,525
ARKK Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 627,546
ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 16,849
ARKK Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 720,962
ARKK Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 136,060
ARKK Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 294,033
ARKQ Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 36,141
ARKQ Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 34,600
ARKQ Buy JD JD.COM INC 57,800
ARKQ Buy GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 148,900
ARKQ Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 227,564
ARKQ Sell TDY TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC 33,363
ARKW Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 307,022
ARKW Buy TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 45,600
ARKW Buy FSLY FASTLY INC 158,435
ARKW Buy RBLX ROBLOX CORP 230,080
ARKW Sell TTD TRADE DESK INC/THE 13,772
ARKW Sell SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 4,300
ARKW Sell ROKU ROKU INC 28,811
ARKW Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 110,713
ARKW Sell API AGORA INC 1,279
ARKW Sell ADYEY ADYEN NV 44,300
ARKX Buy JD JD.COM INC 85,781
ARKX Sell TDY TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC 15,038

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.
