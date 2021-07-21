Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 7/21

ARK Invest funds continued their bounce back on Wednesday with the broad markets ripping higher as well. ARKF performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund up 2.1%, while ARKX did the worst, up about 1.0%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on July 21, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: NO SALES

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 48,400 shares of AbbVie, Sell 34,425 shares of Pluristem, Sell 13,445 shares of Cellectis, & Sell 53,700 shares of CareDx.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 55,000 shares of Tencent, Sell 220,000 shares of Pure Storage, & Sell 10,000 shares of Novartis.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 7,908 shares of NXP Semiconductors & Sell 166,409 shares of Raven Industries.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 70,000 shares of Opendoor, Sell 94,300 shares of Nintendo, & Sell 700 shares of Huya.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO SALES

Check out all the sells here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKG Sell TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 6,878 ARKG Sell ABBV ABBVIE INC 48,400 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 34,425 ARKG Sell CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC 8,400 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 13,445 ARKG Sell CDNA CAREDX INC 53,700 ARKK Sell TWST TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP 204 ARKK Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 55,000 ARKK Sell SHOP SHOPIFY INC 2,000 ARKK Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 220,000 ARKK Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 10,000 ARKQ Sell NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV 7,908 ARKQ Sell RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 166,409 ARKW Sell OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 70,000 ARKW Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 94,300 ARKW Sell HUYA HUYA INC 700 ARKW Sell BEKE KE HOLDINGS INC 145,600

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.