Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 725,000 Shares of Twitter

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 725,000 shares of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares altogether on Monday, as the prices of these ETFs were up around 3% in Monday’s session. These funds are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 727,315 shares of Twitter and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 4,460 shares. At Monday’s closing price this would have valued this purchase at roughly $41.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKK is up 76% over the past 52 weeks and ARKW is up 84%.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Friday:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS INC
|130,400
|ARKF
|Buy
|KSPILI
|KASPI.KZ JSC
|4,335
|ARKG
|Buy
|SURF
|SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC
|64,459
|ARKG
|Buy
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH INC
|24,793
|ARKG
|Buy
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|14,705
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|12,436
|ARKG
|Buy
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS INC
|15,000
|ARKG
|Buy
|DRNA
|DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|70,635
|ARKG
|Buy
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC
|10,159
|ARKG
|Buy
|CDXS
|CODEXIS INC
|51,195
|ARKK
|Buy
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
|34,227
|ARKK
|Buy
|TWTR
|TWITTER INC
|727,315
|ARKQ
|Buy
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
|48,400
|ARKQ
|Buy
|ACIC
|ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP
|279,732
|ARKW
|Buy
|TWTR
|TWITTER INC
|4,460
|ARKW
|Buy
|GBTC
|GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC
|516,001
|ARKW
|Buy
|VUZI
|VUZIX CORP
|2,634
|ARKX
|Buy
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE INC
|10,672
|ARKX
|Buy
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC
|118,075
|ARKX
|Buy
|NFLX
|NETFLIX INC
|2,453
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.