Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 725,000 Shares of Twitter

Chris Lange
May 25, 2021 9:45 am

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 725,000 shares of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares altogether on Monday, as the prices of these ETFs were up around 3% in Monday’s session. These funds are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 727,315 shares of Twitter and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 4,460 shares. At Monday’s closing price this would have valued this purchase at roughly $41.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKK is up 76% over the past 52 weeks and ARKW is up 84%.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Friday:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares
ARKF Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 130,400
ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 4,335
ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 64,459
ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 24,793
ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 14,705
ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 12,436
ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 15,000
ARKG Buy DRNA DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 70,635
ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 10,159
ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 51,195
ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 34,227
ARKK Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 727,315
ARKQ Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 48,400
ARKQ Buy ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 279,732
ARKW Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 4,460
ARKW Buy GBTC GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC 516,001
ARKW Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 2,634
ARKX Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 10,672
ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 118,075
ARKX Buy NFLX NETFLIX INC 2,453

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

24/7 Wall St.
Hedge and Mutual Fund Managers Love These Red-Hot Financials

Read more: Investing, ARKK, ARKW, TWTR, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

Top Wall Street Strategist Says Buy Defensive Dividend Growth for the Rest of...

Thursday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Analog Devices, Chipotle,...

Friday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Cisco, Dish Network, Energy...

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 5/18