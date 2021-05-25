Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 725,000 Shares of Twitter

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 725,000 shares of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares altogether on Monday, as the prices of these ETFs were up around 3% in Monday’s session. These funds are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 727,315 shares of Twitter and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 4,460 shares. At Monday’s closing price this would have valued this purchase at roughly $41.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKK is up 76% over the past 52 weeks and ARKW is up 84%.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Friday:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 130,400 ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 4,335 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 64,459 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 24,793 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 14,705 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 12,436 ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 15,000 ARKG Buy DRNA DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 70,635 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 10,159 ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 51,195 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 34,227 ARKK Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 727,315 ARKQ Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 48,400 ARKQ Buy ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 279,732 ARKW Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 4,460 ARKW Buy GBTC GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC 516,001 ARKW Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 2,634 ARKX Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 10,672 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 118,075 ARKX Buy NFLX NETFLIX INC 2,453

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.