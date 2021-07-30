Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 7/29

All three major indexes closed up by less than half a percentage point on Thursday. The six ARK Invest funds put up mixed results for the day, with four finishing with small gains and two finishing with small losses. ARKQ closed up 1.26% on the day to post the best gain among the funds, and ARKF closed down 0.54%, the poorest performer of the day.

The big market news Thursday was the IPO of stock-trading app provider Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD). ARKK bought a block of about 1.3 million shares, valued at $49.4 million at the IPO price of $38 a share. Robinhood closed down 8.37% on its first day of trading.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on July 29, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place Thursday.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4 billion. Here is a trade we would highlight in this fund: Buy 2,221 shares of Mercado Libre.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.74 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 300,000 shares of Quantum-SI and 81,371 shares of Exact Sciences.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.52 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 1,297,615 shares of Robinhood and 823,702 shares of Twitter.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.09 billion. Here is a trade of note in this fund: Buy 172,680 shares of Iridium.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.35 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 200,000 shares of Twitter and 165,866 shares of Vuzix.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $627 million. A trade worth noting in this fund: Buy 133,411 shares of Markforged Holding.

