Cathie Wood's ARK Invests Sells for 5/24

ARK investors posted solid gains on Monday after the family of ETFs jumped on a very positive day for the tech sector. ARKW performed the best out of the group with the ETF up 3.0%, while ARKG did the worst down 0.9%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.
ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Sells that ARK Invest executed on May 24, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest Buys that took place today.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Sell 59,936 shares of Charles Schwab.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 152,200 shares of Guardant Health.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 995,901 shares of Pure Storage, Sell 44,973 shares of Novartis, Sell 86,828 shares of Nintendo, Sell 187,281 shares of ICE, & Sell 136,943 shares of Huya.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 28,706 shares of AutoDesk, Sell 12,950 shares of Aerovironment, & Sell 30,186 shares of Galileo.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 32,396 shares of Pinduoduo & Sell 94,201 shares of JD.com.
Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 1,242 shares of Raven Industries, Sell 3,915 shares of NVIDIA, & Sell 4,167 shares of AutoDesk.
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Sell
|9923HK
|YEAHKA LTD
|210,000
|ARKF
|Sell
|SCHW
|CHARLES SCHWAB CORP/THE
|59,936
|ARKG
|Sell
|GH
|GUARDANT HEALTH INC
|152,200
|ARKG
|Sell
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC
|600
|ARKK
|Sell
|SYRS
|SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|12,700
|ARKK
|Sell
|SNPS
|SYNOPSYS INC
|306
|ARKK
|Sell
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE INC
|995,901
|ARKK
|Sell
|ONVO
|ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC
|3,062
|ARKK
|Sell
|NVS
|NOVARTIS AG
|44,973
|ARKK
|Sell
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO CO LTD
|86,828
|ARKK
|Sell
|ICE
|INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
|187,281
|ARKK
|Sell
|HUYA
|HUYA INC
|136,943
|ARKQ
|Sell
|ADSK
|AUTODESK INC
|28,706
|ARKQ
|Sell
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT INC
|12,950
|ARKQ
|Sell
|GLEO
|GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP
|30,186
|ARKQ
|Sell
|WKHS
|WORKHORSE GROUP INC
|6,997
|ARKW
|Sell
|TREE
|LENDINGTREE INC
|1,889
|ARKW
|Sell
|SI
|SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP
|18
|ARKW
|Sell
|PINS
|PINTEREST INC
|6
|ARKW
|Sell
|PDD
|PINDUODUO INC
|32,396
|ARKW
|Sell
|JD
|JD.COM INC
|94,201
|ARKW
|Sell
|HUBS
|HUBSPOT INC
|541
|ARKW
|Sell
|API
|AGORA INC
|1,905
|ARKX
|Sell
|SPCE
|VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC
|35
|ARKX
|Sell
|RAVN
|RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC
|1,242
|ARKX
|Sell
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP
|3,915
|ARKX
|Sell
|GRMN
|GARMIN LTD
|1,200
|ARKX
|Sell
|ADSK
|AUTODESK INC
|4,167
|ARKX
|Sell
|WKHS
|WORKHORSE GROUP INC
|50
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.