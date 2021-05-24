Cathie Wood's ARK Invests Sells for 5/24

ARK investors posted solid gains on Monday after the family of ETFs jumped on a very positive day for the tech sector. ARKW performed the best out of the group with the ETF up 3.0%, while ARKG did the worst down 0.9%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Sells that ARK Invest executed on May 24, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest Buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Sell 59,936 shares of Charles Schwab.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 152,200 shares of Guardant Health.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 995,901 shares of Pure Storage, Sell 44,973 shares of Novartis, Sell 86,828 shares of Nintendo, Sell 187,281 shares of ICE, & Sell 136,943 shares of Huya.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 28,706 shares of AutoDesk, Sell 12,950 shares of Aerovironment, & Sell 30,186 shares of Galileo.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 32,396 shares of Pinduoduo & Sell 94,201 shares of JD.com.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 1,242 shares of Raven Industries, Sell 3,915 shares of NVIDIA, & Sell 4,167 shares of AutoDesk.

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 210,000 ARKF Sell SCHW CHARLES SCHWAB CORP/THE 59,936 ARKG Sell GH GUARDANT HEALTH INC 152,200 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 600 ARKK Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 12,700 ARKK Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 306 ARKK Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 995,901 ARKK Sell ONVO ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC 3,062 ARKK Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 44,973 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 86,828 ARKK Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 187,281 ARKK Sell HUYA HUYA INC 136,943 ARKQ Sell ADSK AUTODESK INC 28,706 ARKQ Sell AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 12,950 ARKQ Sell GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 30,186 ARKQ Sell WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 6,997 ARKW Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 1,889 ARKW Sell SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 18 ARKW Sell PINS PINTEREST INC 6 ARKW Sell PDD PINDUODUO INC 32,396 ARKW Sell JD JD.COM INC 94,201 ARKW Sell HUBS HUBSPOT INC 541 ARKW Sell API AGORA INC 1,905 ARKX Sell SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC 35 ARKX Sell RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 1,242 ARKX Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 3,915 ARKX Sell GRMN GARMIN LTD 1,200 ARKX Sell ADSK AUTODESK INC 4,167 ARKX Sell WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 50

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.