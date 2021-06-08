Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 6/7

ARK Invest funds mostly posted gains on Monday, as the Nasdaq rose by nearly 0.5%, while the Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 closed with losses of less than 1%. ARK Invest funds saw similarly small moves, as five of the six ARK Invest ETFs posted small gains. ARKK and ARKG performed the best out of the group, each rising by 2.9%, while ARKX lagged the rest of the group with a dip of less than 1%.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on June 7, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place Monday.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here is one trade we would highlight in this fund: Buy 1,256 shares of Kaspi.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $8.48 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 429,564 shares of 1Life Healthcare and 3,311 shares of Beam Therapeutics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $21.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 60,383 shares of Spotify and 16,538 shares of UIPath.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.94 billion. Here are a few trades of note in this fund: Buy 49,694 shares of Kratos and 32,798 shares of NIU Technologies.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $5.5 billion. Just one Buy on Monday: 119,085 shares of Unity Software.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $631.9 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 40,508 shares of Trimble and 21,888 shares of Iridium.

Check out all Monday’s buys here:

FUND Ticker Name Shares ARKF KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 1256 ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 2663 ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 429564 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES INC 1746 ARKG CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 801 ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 3311 ARKK U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 12629 ARKK SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 60383 ARKK PD PAGERDUTY INC 20 ARKK PATH UIPATH INC 16538 ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 2417 ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 49694 ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 32798 ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 119085 ARKX IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 21888 ARKX TRMB TRIMBLE INC 40508

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

