Cathie Wood's ARK Invests Buys for 5/13

ARK investors got crushed again on Thursday despite the broad markets bouncing back in the session. ARKW saw the worst of it with the ETF down 3.3%, while ARKX performed the best up around to 0.7%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on May 13, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest Sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: But 58,425 shares of Coinbase, Buy 98,345 shares of DraftKings, & Buy 26,261 shares of Square.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 1,145,813 shares of 1Life HealthCare, Buy 381,118 shares of 908 Devices, & Buy 1,264,956 shares of Butterfly Network.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 287,624 shares of Pacific Bio, Buy 693,047 shares of UiPath, Buy 316,163 shares of TuSimple, Buy 343,006 shares of Unity Software, & Buy 964,450 shares of Skillz.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 84,460 shares of UiPath.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 56,817 shares of Coinbase & Buy 154,642 shares of UiPath.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 22,000 shares of Iridium, Buy 58,500 shares of Kratos, & Buy 20,300 shares of The 3D Printing ETF.

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 32,776 ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 58,425 ARKF Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 98,345 ARKF Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 3,208 ARKF Buy SQ SQUARE INC 26,261 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 50,494 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 18,914 ARKG Buy PATH UIPATH INC 120,241 ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 1,145,813 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 381,118 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 158,025 ARKG Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 184,139 ARKG Buy ACCD ACCOLADE INC 64,457 ARKG Buy BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC 1,264,956 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 112,058 ARKG Buy ZY ZYMERGEN INC 226,778 ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 87,591 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 6,285 ARKK Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 65,490 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 287,624 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 693,047 ARKK Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 316,163 ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 343,006 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 92,349 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 70,924 ARKK Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 31,130 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 52,894 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 62,169 ARKK Buy SKLZ SKILLZ INC 964,450 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 84,460 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 56,817 ARKW Buy PATH UIPATH INC 154,642 ARKX Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 22,000 ARKX Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 58,500 ARKX Buy PRNT THE 3D PRINTING ETF 20,300

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.