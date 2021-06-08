Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 6/8

The broad markets more or less traded sideways on Tuesday but ARK Investors ended the day on a fairly positive note. ARKG performed the best out of the group, up about 1.0%, while ARKX lagged the rest of the group down about 0.1%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on June 8, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 2,597 shares of Kaspi.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 50,000 shares of Surface Oncology, Buy 34,873 shares of Seer, Buy 159,300 shares of 1Life Healthcare, & Buy 3,213 shares of CM Life Sciences.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 25,000 shares of CRISPR, Buy 156,995 shares of Spotify, Buy 192,547 shares of UiPath, & Buy 15,000 shares of Pacific Bio.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 59,183 shares of Unity Software, Buy 189,913 shares of Trimble, & Buy 21,930 shares of Kratos Defense.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 107,828 shares of Unity Software.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 36,239 shares of Iridium Communications, Buy 1,066,971 shares of JD Logistics, & Buy 26,115 shares of Unity Software.

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 2,597 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 50,000 ARKG Buy SEER SEER INC 34,873 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 2,636 ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 159,300 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 3,213 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 25,000 ARKK Buy SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 156,995 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 192,457 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 15,000 ARKQ Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 59,183 ARKQ Buy TRMB TRIMBLE INC 189,913 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 21,930 ARKW Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 107,828 ARKX Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 36,239 ARKX Buy 2618HK JD LOGISTICS INC 1,066,971 ARKX Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 26,115

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.