Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 6/4

The broad markets inched higher on Friday with the Nasdaq leading the charge with a gain of nearly 1.5% for the day. Tech and ARK Investors prospered as all the ARK Invest ETFs posted a gain on the day. ARKK performed the best out of the group, rising by 1.94% while ARKW lagged the rest of the group with a gain of about 0.1%.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on June 3, 2021. Also, check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place Friday.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $3.6 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 2,895 shares of Alphabet & Buy 962 shares of Kaspi.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $8.05 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 20,000 shares of Berkeley Lights and Buy 18,285 shares of Repare Therapeutics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $20.2 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy129,905 shares of Unity Software and Buy 57,235 shares of Pacific Biosciences.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu, and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.9 billion. Here are two trades of note in this fund: Buy 45,593 shares of Unity Software and Buy 33,365 shares of NIU Technologies.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $5.35 billion. Just one Buy on Friday: 4,718 shares of Tesla.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $626.27 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 50,733 shares of Reinvent Technologies.

Check out all the Buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy GOOG ALPHABET INC 2895 ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 962 ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 5000 ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 20000 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 500 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 18285 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 4451 ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 129905 ARKK Buy TSLA TESLA INC 4977 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 57325 ARKQ Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 45593 ARKQ Buy TSLA TESLA INC 3068 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 33365 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 25104 ARKW Buy TSLA TESLA INC 4718 ARKX Buy RTP REINVENT TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS 50733

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.