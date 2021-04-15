Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 4/15

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on April 15, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 33,092 shares of Coinbase & Sell 41,859 shares of Square.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Sell 44,762 shares of Phreesia.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 282,894 shares of Coinbase, Buy 168,200 shares of Unity Software, Buy 2,350,496 shares of TuSimple, & Sell 367,382 shares of Square.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 728,536 shares of TuSimple, Buy 64,700 shares of Iridium, & Sell 26,065 shares of Lockheed Martin.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 25,200 shares of Coinbase, Buy 42,500 shares of Unity Software, & Sell 31,951 shares of Synopsys.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, Amazon, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 42,800 shares of Virgin Galactic & Sell 4,234 shares of Lockheed Martin.

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 33,092 ARKF Sell SQ SQUARE INC 41,859 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 5,487 ARKG Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5,871 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 399 ARKG Sell PHR PHREESIA INC 44,762 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 2,050 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 282,894 ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 28,354 ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 168,200 ARKK Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 2,350,496 ARKK Sell SQ SQUARE INC 367,382 ARKK Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 130,441 ARKK Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 209,161 ARKQ Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 39,700 ARKQ Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 728,536 ARKQ Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 64,700 ARKQ Sell TER TERADYNE INC 31,733 ARKQ Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 36,104 ARKQ Sell LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP 26,065 ARKQ Sell GOOG ALPHABET INC 4,521 ARKQ Sell AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 10,215 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 25,200 ARKW Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 42,500 ARKW Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 31,951 ARKW Sell TEAM ATLASSIAN CORP PLC 8,409 ARKX Buy SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC 42,800 ARKX Sell LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP 4,234

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.