Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 9/15

After Tuesday’s loss, the broad markets made a handy recovery and then some, seemingly assuaging investors of their economic concerns. ARK Funds bounced back in similar fashion. ARKW performed the best out of the group, up 1.0% on the day, while ARKX underperformed the rest of the group, up 0.4%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on September 15, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place on that day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some purchases we would highlight in this fund: 92,058 shares of Robinhood & 10,908 shares of Workday.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 378,886 shares of Somalogic, 110,180 shares of Quantum-Si, 135,236 shares of 1Life Healthcare, & 265,296 shares of Invitae.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 132,551 shares of PagerDuty, 500,600 shares of UiPath, 154,806 shares of Invitae, & 40,500 shares of Berkeley Lights.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few purchases of note in this fund: 522,275 shares of Nano Dimension, 53,585 shares of NIU Technologies, & 270,954 shares of Markforged.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable purchases in this fund: 162,637 shares of PagerDuty.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Purchases worth noting in this fund: 38,080 shares of UiPath, 24,848 shares of Kratos Defense, & 50,004 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

Check out all the purchases here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 92,058 ARKF Buy WDAY WORKDAY INC 10,908 ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 378,886 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 110,180 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 46,758 ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 135,236 ARKG Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 265,296 ARKG Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 7,500 ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 21,500 ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 15,500 ARKK Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 132,551 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 500,600 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 154,806 ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 40,500 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 8,607 ARKQ Buy PRLB PROTO LABS INC 43,180 ARKQ Buy NNDM NANO DIMENSION LTD 522,275 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 53,585 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 270,954 ARKQ Buy ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 39,500 ARKW Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 162,637 ARKX Buy PATH UIPATH INC 38,080 ARKX Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 24,848 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 50,004 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 15,983 ARKX Buy ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 8,500

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.