Cathie Wood's ARK Invests Buys For 5/11

ARK investors saw a slight rebound on Tuesday after the market sell off on Monday with most of the ETFs making a handy gain on the day. ARKX saw the worst of it with the ETF down 0.7%, while ARKW performed the best up closer to 2.3%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on May 11, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest Sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 58,100 shares of Coinbase.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 108,046 shares of Ionis & Buy 40,365 shares of CM Life.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 510,764 shares of UiPath, Buy 2,139,511 shares of Palantir, Buy 63,981 shares of Roku, Buy 273,510 shares of TuSimple, Buy 459,974 shares of DraftKings, & Buy 248,892 shares of Unity Software.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 25,811 shares of One, Buy 50,075 shares of UiPath, & Buy 854,010 shares of Kratos.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 667,300 shares of Palantir, & Buy 99,994 shares of UiPath.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 21,840 shares of 3D Printing ETF, Buy 21,439 shares of JD.com, & Buy 19,044 shares of Iridium.

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 58,100 ARKG Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 101,295 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 11,899 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 51,555 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 108,046 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 40,365 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 30,373 ARKG Buy CDNA CAREDX INC 24,947 ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 25,301 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 510,764 ARKK Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 2,139,511 ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU INC 63,981 ARKK Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 19,056 ARKK Buy SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 84,509 ARKK Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 273,510 ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 248,892 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 68,991 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 112,867 ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 541,435 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 84,000 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 64,210 ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 459,974 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 14,000 ARKQ Buy AONE ONE 25,811 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 50,075 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 854,010 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 18,000 ARKW Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 667,300 ARKW Buy PATH UIPATH INC 99,994 ARKX Buy PRNT THE 3D PRINTING ETF 21,840 ARKX Buy JD JD.COM INC 21,439 ARKX Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 19,044 ARKX Buy TER TERADYNE INC 21,221

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.